Would be infuriating, and I would hope we'd complain if that was even seriously suggested, or at least insist that they still end up paying every penny back.



They've been out with the begging bowl ever since the BMD idea was conceived. First off they wanted it free, with the Commonwealth Games. Then they wanted the (allegedly) corrupt Blues in the council to lend them the money. Then it was supposed to be good old Uncle Uzzy laundering his money through it.Currently, it's just Moshiri pissing his personal wealth into the Mersey getting it off the ground, but with no funding for the full build on the horizon. It really does look like they are trying to push it to a point of no return, where they have to be bailed out in order to get it finished or the city be left with a sorry looking half built white elephant sat crumbling on the Dock Road.No way should this city help fund any of it. They are owned by a billionaire. Let him sort the mess out or sell to someone else who will either build it or scrap it in favour of a more sensible and less costly site.