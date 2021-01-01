« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19440 on: Today at 09:23:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:50:43 pm
Who's funding that stadium build? There's a fair bit of steelwork up, along with the four concrete buildings in the corners.

I genuinely didn't think it'd get to think stage.
Isn't the work up to now down to Moshiri's money? As far as I've seen, they still don't have the necessary funding to fully build and fit it out though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19441 on: Today at 09:44:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:50:43 pm
Who's funding that stadium build? There's a fair bit of steelwork up, along with the four concrete buildings in the corners.

I genuinely didn't think it'd get to think stage.

My guess is they'll spend what little money they have on getting the foundations laid. That much at least will get them started and keep their lunatics appeased. Once the start-up funds run out, they'll probably go to the council with cap in hand, and plead "our investors fucked us over, so unless you want an eyesore on the docks, you'd better help us finish this"

That's honestly how I see this panning out
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19442 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:44:33 pm
My guess is they'll spend what little money they have on getting the foundations laid. That much at least will get them started and keep their lunatics appeased. Once the start-up funds run out, they'll probably go to the council with cap in hand, and plead "our investors fucked us over, so unless you want an eyesore on the docks, you'd better help us finish this"

That's honestly how I see this panning out
I think a lot of people share the same opinion on how it will play out.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19443 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:52:29 pm
Come on, you could have sent it a good three hours earlier.

Forgot to take the laptop with me ;)

I was too busy walking around a pitch black Salford trying to buy baby formula as the hospital didn't tell us they no longer supplied it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19444 on: Today at 11:16:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:01:07 pm
I think a lot of people share the same opinion on how it will play out.

Would be infuriating, and I would hope we'd complain if that was even seriously suggested, or at least insist that they still end up paying every penny back.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19445 on: Today at 11:23:58 pm
Five years?  I know it's a scratch build but that seems an awfully long time to build a football stadium. Are they trying to spread the cost out or something?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19446 on: Today at 11:30:09 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:16:29 pm
Would be infuriating, and I would hope we'd complain if that was even seriously suggested, or at least insist that they still end up paying every penny back.
They've been out with the begging bowl ever since the BMD idea was conceived. First off they wanted it free, with the Commonwealth Games. Then they wanted the (allegedly) corrupt Blues in the council to lend them the money. Then it was supposed to be good old Uncle Uzzy laundering his money through it.

Currently, it's just Moshiri pissing his personal wealth into the Mersey getting it off the ground, but with no funding for the full build on the horizon. It really does look like they are trying to push it to a point of no return, where they have to be bailed out in order to get it finished or the city be left with a sorry looking half built white elephant sat crumbling on the Dock Road.

No way should this city help fund any of it. They are owned by a billionaire. Let him sort the mess out or sell to someone else who will either build it or scrap it in favour of a more sensible and less costly site.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19447 on: Today at 11:35:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:23:58 pm
Five years?  I know it's a scratch build but that seems an awfully long time to build a football stadium. Are they trying to spread the cost out or something?
Hasn't it cost them a similar figure to our Main Stand redevelopment just to fill in the dock and do the groundworks?

Knowing their horrific financial situation, if I were a company doing anything for them I'd be wanting the cash up front.

It's taking so long because they simply don't have the money to plough ahead and get it done.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19448 on: Today at 11:49:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:58:39 pm
They are building their Stadium in stages. They have the money for the Richarlison stand and are looking to raise funds for the Calvert-Lewin end. I would imagine they would then leave if or a while, because Gordon likes to run as fast as he can and then launch himself to the ground. So the Anthony Gordon sand pit makes sense.
Surely these stands will keep falling down?
