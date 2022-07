Theres a comment on there "bedsheets donated by each member of the 27 years campaign"



It's amazing how quickly and professionally our fans got organised in the campaign against H&G and kudos to those that led it.It's equally amazing that after so many trophyless years and so much chaos behind the scenes, their fanbase is so fractured with respect to protesting and, where they do protest, this is the best that they can offer.