It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.



Of course fan safety is important but shouldn't this have been addressed during any feasibility studies and during the planning permission phases of the project? I read somewhere that there's "just enough room" around the stadium for matchday crowd flow. Hopefully this includes emergency situations although I have my doubts. But if they want to knock down the dock wall to support another 10K (as they suggested they might do in the event of standing being allowed) they should be told to take a hike. They should have thought about future expansion before they picked such a small site.