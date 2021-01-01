Why has no one realised Gordon is crap?
i'm no expert but compared to our new stand doesn't seem much goin on these stands.https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545679149448265728
Gordon wears a waistcoat?
Hes their best player! Leave him alone!
GORDON'S ATTIRE!!!
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
He's shit, cheating little mingebag
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Anthony Gordon modelling his hair on Michael Fabricant there...
Im sure itll make more sense once its built, but I still cant get my head around how tight it looks around the ground, and everyone has to use essentially the same exit.
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545696761422954496What is going on at this club?
Michael Fabricant
i'm no expert but compared to our new stand doesn't seem much goin on these stands.https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545679149448265728
Someone told me today that they will exit through two new holes in the wall. Now unless Im mistaken the dock wall is listed and any holes they knocked in it will have to be filled back in, or has Uncle Joe and Peel decided to fuck off grade ll listed status ?
Perhaps they'll claim it's unsafe for crowd movement once they've built it, meaning the listed building guardians will have to back down and make some concessions.
It really should be acceptable to put a hole in the wall in order to make access and exit safer, changing the use of the dock to a public location means modernisation is needed . Not to be too sensible but surely no one could begrudge them an iconic opening if it means people are safe and the area can be cleared quicker.
Of course fan safety is important but shouldn't this have been addressed during any feasibility studies and during the planning permission phases of the project? I read somewhere that there's "just enough room" around the stadium for matchday crowd flow. Hopefully this includes emergency situations although I have my doubts. But if they want to knock down the dock wall to support another 10K (as they suggested they might do in the event of standing being allowed) they should be told to take a hike. They should have thought about future expansion before they picked such a small site.
It's hilarious idiocy. Their biggest gripe about where they are is that they're landlocked with little potential to upgrade and expand, but they're spunking a fortune to move to a site that's even worse. As a result they want to retrospectively alter their design in order to punch a hole through an historical wall that was probably built before their poxy little club even existed. Moral High Ground FC rail on us for the demolition of homes to expand Anfield; clearly it's fine to defile historically important structures though.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]