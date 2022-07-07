« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1082137 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19320 on: July 7, 2022, 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  7, 2022, 01:01:06 pm
Their team is shit, their club has no money, they have wasted any money they did have on shocking laughable recrutiment, and they are nailed on for another relegation battle and their manager is a fucking Tory.

The Loons at GoT are talking about Inhalers. ::)



... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19321 on: July 7, 2022, 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  7, 2022, 02:52:21 pm


... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh

Nero fiddles while Gordon Burns.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19322 on: July 7, 2022, 05:38:14 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on July  7, 2022, 12:15:37 pm
Everton should be looking for cheap players on the up in the Championship and France, northern Europe. They keep buying already rich, expensive, high-earning failures from other clubs because they think somehow it will bring them some lustre. Fools.
Their fans seem to regard the Profit and Sustainability Rules as holding them back when, in fact, they may have saved them from an even greater financial predicament due to imcompetence at board level.
To be able to compete with the Sportswashing Oil cheats, you have to get absolutely everything right - first team recruitment, academy, commercial income, match day revenue, managerial appointments (footballing and non-footballing). What FSG have done - and done well - is to improve all of those things in "baby steps" rather than focussing on one. It's meant that where mistakes have been made, they've not been catastrophic and by improving all aspects of the club we've been able to absorb unforseen events such as the pandemic. Everton have instead gambled on huge leaps - firstly throwing huge sums at first team recruitment a la Leeds and now embarking on a massive build that they clearly cannot afford and for which the returns may be seriously optimistic. Arguably if Moshiri had just focussed initially on player recruitment that was absolutely necessary (replacement for Lukaku and backup for aging full backs), appointed a top class CEO with lots of business contacts, extended the Park End into a "Dortmund Wall" style home end and replaced the old-boys club at Finch Farm with some decent youth coaches, they'd be better off and it may not have cost him any more.
Offline SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19323 on: July 7, 2022, 06:13:43 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19324 on: July 7, 2022, 06:29:14 pm »
^Ken Loach has let himself go
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19325 on: July 7, 2022, 06:34:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  7, 2022, 01:01:06 pm
Their team is shit, their club has no money, they have wasted any money they did have on shocking laughable recrutiment, and they are nailed on for another relegation battle and their manager is a fucking Tory.

The Loons at GoT are talking about Inhalers. ::)
The blues ain't go no money, but they'll still win the transfer window?
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19326 on: July 7, 2022, 07:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July  7, 2022, 06:34:13 pm
The blues ain't go no money, but they'll still win the transfer window?

I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19327 on: July 7, 2022, 08:03:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  7, 2022, 07:23:41 pm
I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater
Better than Darwin Nunez?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19328 on: July 7, 2022, 08:11:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July  7, 2022, 08:03:08 pm
Better than Darwin Nunez?

Of course yeah, look, he's had experience of top flight football...err...playing in a great team...umm...under a great manager...erm...and right, he has slightly longer legs so his movement is clearly better and err shut up redshite, ASTHMA cheats!!!!!
Offline Tobelius

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19329 on: July 7, 2022, 08:21:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  7, 2022, 07:23:41 pm
I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater

Got a world class chin on him,looks deadly.

Talking seriously he's very young,has looked reasonably mobile and obviously is tall and strong but needs to add a lot more to his game to become anything more than an occasional threat in the PL imo.
Offline JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19330 on: July 7, 2022, 08:23:37 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July  7, 2022, 08:11:27 pm
Of course yeah, look, he's had experience of top flight football...err...playing in a great team...umm...under a great manager...erm...and right, he has slightly longer legs so his movement is clearly better and err shut up redshite, ASTHMA cheats!!!!!
The Everton board get it right yet again?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19331 on: July 7, 2022, 08:32:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July  7, 2022, 08:23:37 pm
The Everton board get it right yet again?

Have they ever gotten anything wrong
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19332 on: July 7, 2022, 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19333 on: Yesterday at 12:42:25 am »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19334 on: Yesterday at 02:42:15 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July  7, 2022, 05:38:14 pm
Their fans seem to regard the Profit and Sustainability Rules as holding them back when, in fact, they may have saved them from an even greater financial predicament due to imcompetence at board level.
To be able to compete with the Sportswashing Oil cheats, you have to get absolutely everything right - first team recruitment, academy, commercial income, match day revenue, managerial appointments (footballing and non-footballing). What FSG have done - and done well - is to improve all of those things in "baby steps" rather than focussing on one. It's meant that where mistakes have been made, they've not been catastrophic and by improving all aspects of the club we've been able to absorb unforseen events such as the pandemic. Everton have instead gambled on huge leaps - firstly throwing huge sums at first team recruitment a la Leeds and now embarking on a massive build that they clearly cannot afford and for which the returns may be seriously optimistic. Arguably if Moshiri had just focussed initially on player recruitment that was absolutely necessary (replacement for Lukaku and backup for aging full backs), appointed a top class CEO with lots of business contacts, extended the Park End into a "Dortmund Wall" style home end and replaced the old-boys club at Finch Farm with some decent youth coaches, they'd be better off and it may not have cost him any more.

It could definitely be argued that the P&S rules have gone a long way in saving them from themselves. Moshiri and his merry men seem hell-bent on a financial suicide mission. The fans should thank their lucky stars that they've ''been held back'' because even as it stands they are in all kinds of trouble.

As always, their overriding problem has been their pathological obsession with us. Their fans' reaction to our new Main Stand going up forced the clubs hand. They simply had to come up with something to appease the increasingly restless natives. Enter the utterly ludicrous BMD project that they know full well they cannot afford. They've since become so engrossed in that vanity project that they will do everything they can to get it built, even if it bankrupts them completely.

It's the same on the pitch too. They look across the park every waking moment and see us with Klopp. A trophy room choc-full of every club trophy it is possible to win and our fans now enjoying major finals most seasons. In the face of all that, they can't and won't wait and cannot accept patience. They need it all, and they need it yesterday.

It's been said a million times before and it will be said a million times in future; it's their ridiculous obsession with all things LFC that is absolutely killing them. Everything they do is reactionary, and in reaction to what we do. Problem is, we may be from the same city and play in the same league, but we are on different planets as football clubs. If they keep  this farcical obsession going they will always be compelled to overreach themselves, making bad decision after bad decision in the process.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19335 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 am »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19336 on: Yesterday at 05:00:23 pm »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19337 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:00:23 pm
Copycat


Damn!

 :'(


(sorry, missed yours - was amazed nobody had posted it yet  ;D)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline dimwit

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19338 on: Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm »
So, they've sold the diving pidgeon just to keep the club afloat.

They are looking to sell the only asset they have produced in decades in Gordon (though no-one is willing to pay the mad price they are asking)

Mina, Allan and others are on the market if anyone dumb enough would make a bid due their wages?

They still figure they are not in relegation battle?

They are still carrying the hope of building the stadium, while not having the finances even to carry the wages of their current squad?

This could be the year that the unflushable turd gets flushed.

This will end up with them signing a Finn, so I'll have to support them for that. Dick hea**

Long live Moshiri

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19339 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm »
Jurgen and Lampard have an interview together on Radio Merseyside.

The interviewer asks Lampard: "So what are your plans for the 2022/2023 season?"

Lampard replies: "To stay in the premier league".

At which point the interviewer turns to Jurgen and asks: "Jurgen what are you plans for the 2022/2023 season?".

To which Jurgen replies: "To win the Premier league, the FA cup, the Champions League and the League cup."

The interview is astounded and asks Jurgen: "Aren't you being a little too optimistic?".

To which Jurgen replies: "Yes mate, but Lampard started it".
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19340 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm

Damn!

 :'(


(sorry, missed yours - was amazed nobody had posted it yet  ;D)
Just pulling your leg, mate, it's worth posting twice! ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19341 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm
Jurgen and Lampard have an interview together on Radio Merseyside.

The interviewer asks Lampard: "So what are your plans for the 2022/2023 season?"

Lampard replies: "To stay in the premier league".

At which point the interviewer turns to Jurgen and asks: "Jurgen what are you plans for the 2022/2023 season?".

To which Jurgen replies: "To win the Premier league, the FA cup, the Champions League and the League cup."

The interview is astounded and asks Jurgen: "Aren't you being a little too optimistic?".

To which Jurgen replies: "Yes mate, but Lampard started it".
:lmao
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline redgriffin73

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19342 on: Yesterday at 11:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm
Jurgen and Lampard have an interview together on Radio Merseyside.

The interviewer asks Lampard: "So what are your plans for the 2022/2023 season?"

Lampard replies: "To stay in the premier league".

At which point the interviewer turns to Jurgen and asks: "Jurgen what are you plans for the 2022/2023 season?".

To which Jurgen replies: "To win the Premier league, the FA cup, the Champions League and the League cup."

The interview is astounded and asks Jurgen: "Aren't you being a little too optimistic?".

To which Jurgen replies: "Yes mate, but Lampard started it".

:lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline AmanShah21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19343 on: Today at 05:27:17 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
So, they've sold the diving pidgeon just to keep the club afloat.

They are looking to sell the only asset they have produced in decades in Gordon (though no-one is willing to pay the mad price they are asking)

Mina, Allan and others are on the market if anyone dumb enough would make a bid due their wages?

They still figure they are not in relegation battle?

They are still carrying the hope of building the stadium, while not having the finances even to carry the wages of their current squad?

This could be the year that the unflushable turd gets flushed.

This will end up with them signing a Finn, so I'll have to support them for that. Dick hea**

Long live Moshiri

Is gordon really that level though? He basically has loads of pace and dives frequently to win set pieces. His decision making is poor and he is not clinical or a great passer. I just dont get why he's suddenly rated so highly. Ismaila Sarr had far more to his game and I think he's a mid table player at best. Gordon can look good for a team that sits deep and punts it long for him to chase but are there really that many teams that play that way and would be able to pay the asking price?

Calvert Lewin I can see some sense in. He can be a decent option for quite a few teams, and so too with Gray, who I think was their best and most dangerous player last season, but apart from that, its hard to spot a decent premier league quality player in their squad, and gordon doesnt appear to me as one either.
Offline btroom

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19344 on: Today at 10:03:04 am »
i'm no expert but compared to our new stand doesn't seem much goin on these stands.

https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545679149448265728
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19345 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
So has Fat Frank won them the transfer trophy yet?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19346 on: Today at 10:55:41 am »
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19347 on: Today at 10:57:32 am »
Offline cissesbeard

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19348 on: Today at 11:24:37 am »
Online newterp

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19349 on: Today at 12:40:21 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 11:24:37 am
'our starboy' ??? wtf haha

hahaha - I saw that as well. Comedy.

He's such a basic player.

In fact - he's Dan James of the Everton variety.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19350 on: Today at 12:45:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:55:41 am
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1545696761422954496

What is going on at this club?
Calvert Lewin? No problem, hes a good looking lad and can carry it off.

This ginger freak? He looks like hes been kidnapped and styled by Paddington and Rupert the Bears stylist, before being released into nursery care.
Thats genuinely genuinely embarrassing.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
