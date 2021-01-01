« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 02:52:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:01:06 pm
Their team is shit, their club has no money, they have wasted any money they did have on shocking laughable recrutiment, and they are nailed on for another relegation battle and their manager is a fucking Tory.

The Loons at GoT are talking about Inhalers. ::)



... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:52:21 pm


... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh

Nero fiddles while Gordon Burns.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 12:15:37 pm
Everton should be looking for cheap players on the up in the Championship and France, northern Europe. They keep buying already rich, expensive, high-earning failures from other clubs because they think somehow it will bring them some lustre. Fools.
Their fans seem to regard the Profit and Sustainability Rules as holding them back when, in fact, they may have saved them from an even greater financial predicament due to imcompetence at board level.
To be able to compete with the Sportswashing Oil cheats, you have to get absolutely everything right - first team recruitment, academy, commercial income, match day revenue, managerial appointments (footballing and non-footballing). What FSG have done - and done well - is to improve all of those things in "baby steps" rather than focussing on one. It's meant that where mistakes have been made, they've not been catastrophic and by improving all aspects of the club we've been able to absorb unforseen events such as the pandemic. Everton have instead gambled on huge leaps - firstly throwing huge sums at first team recruitment a la Leeds and now embarking on a massive build that they clearly cannot afford and for which the returns may be seriously optimistic. Arguably if Moshiri had just focussed initially on player recruitment that was absolutely necessary (replacement for Lukaku and backup for aging full backs), appointed a top class CEO with lots of business contacts, extended the Park End into a "Dortmund Wall" style home end and replaced the old-boys club at Finch Farm with some decent youth coaches, they'd be better off and it may not have cost him any more.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 06:13:43 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19324 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 pm
^Ken Loach has let himself go
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19325 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:01:06 pm
Their team is shit, their club has no money, they have wasted any money they did have on shocking laughable recrutiment, and they are nailed on for another relegation battle and their manager is a fucking Tory.

The Loons at GoT are talking about Inhalers. ::)
The blues ain't go no money, but they'll still win the transfer window?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19326 on: Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm
The blues ain't go no money, but they'll still win the transfer window?

I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19327 on: Yesterday at 08:03:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater
Better than Darwin Nunez?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19328 on: Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:03:08 pm
Better than Darwin Nunez?

Of course yeah, look, he's had experience of top flight football...err...playing in a great team...umm...under a great manager...erm...and right, he has slightly longer legs so his movement is clearly better and err shut up redshite, ASTHMA cheats!!!!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19329 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm
I think they are currently trying to make Broja a world beater

Got a world class chin on him,looks deadly.

Talking seriously he's very young,has looked reasonably mobile and obviously is tall and strong but needs to add a lot more to his game to become anything more than an occasional threat in the PL imo.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19330 on: Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:11:27 pm
Of course yeah, look, he's had experience of top flight football...err...playing in a great team...umm...under a great manager...erm...and right, he has slightly longer legs so his movement is clearly better and err shut up redshite, ASTHMA cheats!!!!!
The Everton board get it right yet again?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19331 on: Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
The Everton board get it right yet again?

Have they ever gotten anything wrong
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19332 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19333 on: Today at 12:42:25 am
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19334 on: Today at 02:42:15 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm
Their fans seem to regard the Profit and Sustainability Rules as holding them back when, in fact, they may have saved them from an even greater financial predicament due to imcompetence at board level.
To be able to compete with the Sportswashing Oil cheats, you have to get absolutely everything right - first team recruitment, academy, commercial income, match day revenue, managerial appointments (footballing and non-footballing). What FSG have done - and done well - is to improve all of those things in "baby steps" rather than focussing on one. It's meant that where mistakes have been made, they've not been catastrophic and by improving all aspects of the club we've been able to absorb unforseen events such as the pandemic. Everton have instead gambled on huge leaps - firstly throwing huge sums at first team recruitment a la Leeds and now embarking on a massive build that they clearly cannot afford and for which the returns may be seriously optimistic. Arguably if Moshiri had just focussed initially on player recruitment that was absolutely necessary (replacement for Lukaku and backup for aging full backs), appointed a top class CEO with lots of business contacts, extended the Park End into a "Dortmund Wall" style home end and replaced the old-boys club at Finch Farm with some decent youth coaches, they'd be better off and it may not have cost him any more.

It could definitely be argued that the P&S rules have gone a long way in saving them from themselves. Moshiri and his merry men seem hell-bent on a financial suicide mission. The fans should thank their lucky stars that they've ''been held back'' because even as it stands they are in all kinds of trouble.

As always, their overriding problem has been their pathological obsession with us. Their fans' reaction to our new Main Stand going up forced the clubs hand. They simply had to come up with something to appease the increasingly restless natives. Enter the utterly ludicrous BMD project that they know full well they cannot afford. They've since become so engrossed in that vanity project that they will do everything they can to get it built, even if it bankrupts them completely.

It's the same on the pitch too. They look across the park every waking moment and see us with Klopp. A trophy room choc-full of every club trophy it is possible to win and our fans now enjoying major finals most seasons. In the face of all that, they can't and won't wait and cannot accept patience. They need it all, and they need it yesterday.

It's been said a million times before and it will be said a million times in future; it's their ridiculous obsession with all things LFC that is absolutely killing them. Everything they do is reactionary, and in reaction to what we do. Problem is, we may be from the same city and play in the same league, but we are on different planets as football clubs. If they keep  this farcical obsession going they will always be compelled to overreach themselves, making bad decision after bad decision in the process.
