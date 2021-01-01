« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1078485 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,728
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19320 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Their team is shit, their club has no money, they have wasted any money they did have on shocking laughable recrutiment, and they are nailed on for another relegation battle and their manager is a fucking Tory.

The Loons at GoT are talking about Inhalers. ::)



... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19321 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:52:21 pm


... and Bitters point towards Anfield and talk about inhalers.  :duh

Nero fiddles while Gordon Burns.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19322 on: Today at 05:38:14 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:15:37 pm
Everton should be looking for cheap players on the up in the Championship and France, northern Europe. They keep buying already rich, expensive, high-earning failures from other clubs because they think somehow it will bring them some lustre. Fools.
Their fans seem to regard the Profit and Sustainability Rules as holding them back when, in fact, they may have saved them from an even greater financial predicament due to imcompetence at board level.
To be able to compete with the Sportswashing Oil cheats, you have to get absolutely everything right - first team recruitment, academy, commercial income, match day revenue, managerial appointments (footballing and non-footballing). What FSG have done - and done well - is to improve all of those things in "baby steps" rather than focussing on one. It's meant that where mistakes have been made, they've not been catastrophic and by improving all aspects of the club we've been able to absorb unforseen events such as the pandemic. Everton have instead gambled on huge leaps - firstly throwing huge sums at first team recruitment a la Leeds and now embarking on a massive build that they clearly cannot afford and for which the returns may be seriously optimistic. Arguably if Moshiri had just focussed initially on player recruitment that was absolutely necessary (replacement for Lukaku and backup for aging full backs), appointed a top class CEO with lots of business contacts, extended the Park End into a "Dortmund Wall" style home end and replaced the old-boys club at Finch Farm with some decent youth coaches, they'd be better off and it may not have cost him any more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Up
« previous next »
 