Newcastle are spending their dirty money quite well so far, I’d be amazed if they would be throwing 35 mill at a forward with 4 goals in 40 games last season.



Gordon is like the second coming of Ross Barkley. It's one of them though, either he's found out by defenders after a breakthrough season (and his card is marked for being a cheating twat) or he pushes on again. Saint Maxim is similar though. Fast, quick feet, good at carrying the ball but piss all end product. Gordon is at least young enough to imptove, plus the fact he's English.Be funny if he goes there though as Everton still haven't gotten over Speed and Ferguson fucking off there in the 90s.