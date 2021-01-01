« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19240 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
No.

Because the spend is amortised over the length of the contracts of the players they sign.

A £50m player signed over 5 years has a book value of £10m a year in transfer fees.

Whereas the transfer fee is recognised all at once in you money in pot.

Pluson the first of July we enter a different monitoring period for finances.

They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19241 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.
This was my understanding based on that long read in The Athletic a few weeks back. Theyre kind of at net zero now as it were (not based on the cumulative loss threshold, theyre still horribly mired there and could run into more trouble) and any further sales will count as profit they could feasibly spend.

Theyll let Allan and Mina leave for maybe a combined £20m - £25m as both have asked to leave the club and then use that on maybe one or two signings or even big signing on fees for the likes of Lingard. Theyre reportedly desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and see him as integral, but I think if Newcastle do test the waters with £60m+ his head will be turned.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19242 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
This was my understanding based on that long read in The Athletic a few weeks back. Theyre kind of at net zero now as it were (not based on the cumulative loss threshold, theyre still horribly mired there and could run into more trouble) and any further sales will count as profit they could feasibly spend.

Theyll let Allan and Mina leave for maybe a combined £20m - £25m as both have asked to leave the club and then use that on maybe one or two signings or even big signing on fees for the likes of Lingard. Theyre reportedly desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and see him as integral, but I think if Newcastle do test the waters with £60m+ his head will be turned.
and he will cough, vigorously.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,995
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19243 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
Drunken left the club to "pursue a managerial job".

In other words he's off the staff and out.
btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19244 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm »
