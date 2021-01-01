They cant spend the Richie money as that was part of the deal with the PL. they had to find £50m to cover some of the losses in the prior 3 years by 30th June.



This was my understanding based on that long read in The Athletic a few weeks back. Theyre kind of at net zero now as it were (not based on the cumulative loss threshold, theyre still horribly mired there and could run into more trouble) and any further sales will count as profit they could feasibly spend.Theyll let Allan and Mina leave for maybe a combined £20m - £25m as both have asked to leave the club and then use that on maybe one or two signings or even big signing on fees for the likes of Lingard. Theyre reportedly desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and see him as integral, but I think if Newcastle do test the waters with £60m+ his head will be turned.