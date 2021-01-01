« previous next »
I genuinely don't know why this club bothers

You can give it local pride ya ya ya

There's just nothing here anymore. The hurt outweighs the love. It's shit. Look at the fans the dirty money, it's all fucked. A waste of energy.

If you could divorce this club you would. I can begrudgingly respect the alleged normal Evertonian who doesn't immediately launch fucking bile at me but that hardly outweigh the corrupt many

If I supported Everton in 2022 I'd like to think I packed it all in. What's the point? Who wants to spend their lives being saddled with shit, that very occasionally flashes into the realm of the mediocre?

... As I write this I'm planning a summer holiday and drinking in my garden. I'm just calling it as I see it. Anyone from GOT, come at me bro
Kassam stadium? Harsh!, very harsh

(And its getting replaced)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
The Dock Wall is Grade 2 listed since 28 September 1999



Thats almost to the day the last time their fans saw them win at Anfield.
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 03:47:42 pm
I think the Kassam Stadium in Oxford is closer to what they will end up with. Much like Oxford United, the Bitters will be seeking a new home not long after they move in.

It was bad enough when Oxford United were owned by the fraud Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine, the procuress but bringing Everton into the discussion?

A bridge too far.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:53:07 pm
Kassam stadium? Harsh!, very harsh

(And its getting replaced)

Well, they are both located next to a sewer.
So Jesse Lingard see Everton as a 'last resort'


That's if his transfer to Accrington Stanley falls though then.


Look at how far they have fallen, even United rejects won't touch them, that was never a problem even when they were 'poor'
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
So Jesse Lingard see Everton as a 'last resort'


That's if his transfer to Accrington Stanley falls though then.


Look at how far they have fallen, even United rejects won't touch them, that was never a problem even when they were 'poor'
It comes to something when even washed up Mancs snub their usual retirement home.
Someone needs to go spray 'Beanz in!' on the Bullens. He'll be an Ev player by lunchtime.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:15:26 am
Someone needs to go spray 'Beanz in!' on the Bullens. He'll be an Ev player by lunchtime.
Once the Bullens wall has spoken, it shall be done.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:26:20 am
They have a fixed price for certain elements of the build but theres plenty of things they cant fix the cost of and anyone in the building trade or whos had work done will tell you that far less complex builds always have minor issues that end up costing extra.

Were probably talking £650m conservatively. Realistically? £800m.

I think they will do bits here and there but yes Goodison will be their home for some while longer. They absolutely need further investment which is why Moshiri has been grubbing around with anyone wholl entertain him, regardless of how tenuous their finances are. This Kenyon consortium clearly didnt have the heft to get it done, the club wouldve been in the exact same situation pretty much. Perhaps the stadium would have got done quicker.

They cant pass on the costs of any issues to Everton, apparently, under a fixed price contract (unless there some clause around unforeseen issues?). But they would price in the risk of such issues, of course, and if there are none then theyve effectively over charged Everton but get to keep the surplus. However, from what Ive read, these fixed price contracts are still adjusted for inflation.  It would just be risking bankruptcy agreeing to fix materials prices with no fluctuations for inflation.

Can't get my head around signing that Tarkovski lad for 4 years on 80k a week.

He's 29, nearly 30.

Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:08:55 am
Can't get my head around signing that Tarkovski lad for 4 years on 80k a week.

He's 29, nearly 30.



In fairness, that is 2-3 decent years from a good defender, it's the only way they could nail down a free contract like that.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:49:49 am
They cant pass on the costs of any issues to Everton, apparently, under a fixed price contract

They haven't signed a fixed price contract. This all stemmed from an email Baxendale sent to fans which mentioned them having clarity of costs. From this their fans have run with it being a fixed price, which has then become truth somehow.


"I am delighted to tell you that we have finalised and signed a contract with our construction partners, Laing O'Rourke, which gives us greater certainty as to the costs of the remaining stages of our stadium project. The agreement ensures the work on bringing our new home to reality will continue apace.

To explain the significance, this agreement means we have renewed clarity over the costs for the remaining stages of the project - and that clarity is in line with our budget and cost planning. In short - we have certainty in these uncertain times.

Our accounts, released last month, revealed the profound scale of the impact the pandemic has had, and continues to have, on our Club. They also demonstrated, though, the scale of investment we have already made in our new stadium - and the unwavering commitment of our owner to finish what he has started.

To put it into financial terms, this is the biggest investment and the biggest commercial deal and partnership we have ever struck in our Club's history."
It's as clear as mud
This was in Contruction News:
https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/laing-orourke-agrees-price-for-everton-stadium


Quote
The main construction contract sees Laing ORourke bear the major risk for cost overruns on construction of the 52,888-capacity waterfront stadium.

...

Contract price was not disclosed but overall costs have previoulsy been estimated at around £500m.


That certainly doesn't clarify that the contract was for £500m. Laing O'Rourke are hoping to go public in a couple of years. Given that and the Millennium stadium history mentioned here, you'd think they would have been hyper-cautious on signing off on anything with too much latitude for risk.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:56:52 am
In fairness, that is 2-3 decent years from a good defender, it's the only way they could nail down a free contract like that.

I don't think he's that good to be honest. He'll fit in there though as he loves to kick people
Who the **** is Becao?
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:21:45 am
I don't think he's that good to be honest. He'll fit in there though as he loves to kick people

Michael Keane was Burnley's best defender. All they do is defend the 6 yard box and throw themselves at the ball to make blocks.

Keane still does a job when Everton do the same but is no good when asked to do anything more..Tarkowski may have a bit more about him but his PL career has just been defending deep.
Drunken Duncan's off to bring his brand of sophisticated football to another (unnamed) club.

Big blow to them when they sack Lampard and they have to find another Club Legend who just Gets The Club to Steady the Ship in February in the middle of a relegation battle.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:25 am
Who the **** is Becao?

I don't know but apparently he's 26  :lmao

Who's going to put the cones out now? Is Colin Pascoe still available? Ferguson will be waiting as long for a good offer.
Logged
Red Echo latest

Everton have approached Chelsea about signing Broja.
They are also after a player from Rheims, El Bilal Toure. Red Echo calls him a perfect replacement for Richarlison.
So hes a dirty snide diver? - harsh on the lad.
Seems like Moshi has told Frank he can spend the Richarlison money which is madness seeing as he had to sell him to clear FFP. Must have given up on Conor Gallagher.
In other news Cenk Tosun has returned. (I thought he was out of contract this summer ?)
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:23:54 pm
Red Echo latest

Everton have approached Chelsea about signing Broja.
They are also after a player from Rheims, El Bilal Toure. Red Echo calls him a perfect replacement for Richarlison.
So hes a dirty snide diver? - harsh on the lad.
Seems like Moshi has told Frank he can spend the Richarlison money which is madness seeing as he had to sell him to clear FFP. Must have given up on Conor Gallagher.
In other news Cenk Tosun has returned. (I thought he was out of contract this summer ?)

To Beşiktaş, who screwed £27m out of our gullible neighbours.
Big Dunc has left them to become a manager  :lmao
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 08:22:21 pm
Big Dunc has left them to become a manager  :lmao

Of what?
The Mean Machine?
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 08:22:21 pm
Big Dunc has left them to become a manager  :lmao

Reckon its a McNasty's.
Has Big Dunc finally decided to get some actual managerial experience under his belt for when Lampard is sacked?  Or did Fwank force him out perhaps?

Moshiri is like a drunk gambler. If he risks the Richarlison money and it backfires they're even more screwed then they already are.
if they spend that Richie money, isn't that like giving the PL the finger?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:20:43 pm
if they spend that Richie money, isn't that like giving the PL the finger?
No.

Because the spend is amortised over the length of the contracts of the players they sign.

A £50m player signed over 5 years has a book value of £10m a year in transfer fees.

Whereas the transfer fee is recognised all at once in you money in pot.

Pluson the first of July we enter a different monitoring period for finances.
ah ok, ta, Tepid.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:25 am
Who the **** is Becao?
For 24 years I've been living next door to Becao...
