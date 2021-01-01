Marcel Brands has given an interview blaming Moshiri for Evertons problems. He said he tried to stop Silva from being sacked for example, but Moshiri doesnt give their coaches time. How that every time these managers were sacked, they lose their coaching staff and start all over again.
Apparently, he gets carried away with short term improvements in form too: after the win at Spurs in September 2020, Moshiri bought Ancelotti a Rolls Royce...
Lets see if he does stick with Lampard if theres a particularly bad patch. Maybe, he doesnt have a choice now though.