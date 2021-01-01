Been talking to one of my cousins, who is a season ticket holder at the woodshed the other day. He is an accountant and specialises in insolvency. He put his professional head on recently and looked at their numbers - said they simply dont add up. Richarlisons transfer fee simply lets them squeeze through the FFP regulatory framework by the skin of their teeth. If not the trip wire would have been triggered and almost certainly a points deduction and/or transfer embargo imposed.



He says that most of the supporter base havent got a clue what is happening and think that everything will somehow be OK this season. Ignorance is bliss .The club is happy to encourage this.



His view is that they have to sell to buy or get more loan players in, but whatever happens, its going to be another relegation battle. They simply dont have the quality or strength in depth to compete.



All Moshiri wants is to build the stadium as thats his only chance to get some of his money back. He couldnt give a fuck about the football side as long as they dont get relegated!



Fascinating to hear a professional giving his opinion about something he has always loved. His view is that they are on financial life support and the vultures are circling.



He has heard through his professional contacts that they are being hawked around the world to anybody with money but the deal being offered is not a sale but an appeal for additional investors who will help build the stadium. Moshiri simply does not have the funds to do it himself and wants to minimise his losses.



Kenwright is apparently adamant that he is staying on as Chairman and will run the football side. The recent American consortium fronted by Peter Kenyon wanted a full takeover but that has been vetoed as too many people at senior level would be kicked out.



So the soap opera continues. My cousin said the sad thing is that most of their fans are still more interested in what Liverpool are doing, whilst their own clubs management are fleecing them.







