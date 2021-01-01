« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Think they're in a worse place now then when they were relegation threatened in the 90s. They're so badly run on and off the pitch, but even so you can never write a cockroach off.

New signings might lift the team and fans for a bit, but making wholesale changes is very risky, especially if you're bringing in bang average players. A brand new CB partnership could leave them very vulnerable.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.

Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm
How are they going to be able to get new signings, without selling someone like DCL? Richarlison bought them somewhat closer to compliance but theres still huge issues with their books at present.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/vertragslosespieler
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
That doesnt mitigate for the loss threshold over the three year period though does it? I may be misunderstanding the rules - which the Premier League havent punished them at all for breaching this far - but even though weve moved into a new financial year, Id imagine theyre still tight up against their spending limits given their substantial losses. I may have misinterpreted. Not that it matters, the Premier League will probably let them spend the Richarlison money and take their losses towards £300m over the past 3 years.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Theyre in a new financial year now. But I think theyll target free signings like Tarkowski.

Theres talk theyre after Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.
Escape relegation by the skin of their teeth and then... sign two players that just experienced relegation.  At least they'll have some players in the dressing room to talk them through the experience next season.

(I know both Gini and Robbo were signed from relegated clubs but our scouting and recruitment isn't run by Coco the clown)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/vertragslosespieler
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Marcel Brands has given an interview blaming Moshiri for Evertons problems. He said he tried to stop Silva from being sacked for example, but Moshiri doesnt give their coaches time. How that every time these managers were sacked, they lose their coaching staff and start all over again.



Apparently, he gets carried away with short term improvements in form too: after the win at Spurs in September 2020, Moshiri bought Ancelotti a Rolls Royce...

Lets see if he does stick with Lampard if theres a particularly bad patch. Maybe, he doesnt have a choice now though.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
Marcel Brands has given an interview blaming Moshiri for Evertons problems. He said he tried to stop Silva from being sacked for example, but Moshiri doesnt give their coaches time. How that every time these managers were sacked, they lose their coaching staff and start all over again.



Apparently, he gets carried away with short term improvements in form too: after the win at Spurs in September 2020, Moshiri bought Ancelotti a Rolls Royce...

Lets see if he does stick with Lampard if theres a particularly bad patch. Maybe, he doesnt have a choice now though.


I wonder if the taxman knows about that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:52:21 pm

I want one to wear in work  ;D
Where do you get them from?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
Been talking to one of my cousins, who is a season ticket holder at the woodshed the other day. He is an accountant and specialises in insolvency. He put his professional head on recently and looked at their numbers - said they simply dont add up. Richarlisons transfer fee simply lets them squeeze through the FFP regulatory framework by the skin of their teeth. If not the trip wire would have been triggered and almost certainly a points deduction and/or transfer embargo imposed.

He says that most of the supporter base havent got a clue what is happening and think that everything will somehow be OK this season.  Ignorance is bliss.The club is happy to encourage this.

His view is that they have to sell to buy or get more loan players in, but whatever happens, its going to be another relegation battle. They simply dont have the quality or strength in depth to compete.

All Moshiri wants is to build the stadium as thats his only chance to get some of his money back. He couldnt give a fuck about the football side as long as they dont get relegated!

Fascinating to hear a professional giving his opinion about something he has always loved. His view is that they are on financial life support and the vultures are circling.

He has heard through his professional contacts that they are being hawked around the world to anybody with money but the deal being offered is not a sale but an appeal for additional investors who will help build the stadium. Moshiri simply does not have the funds to do it himself and wants to minimise his losses.

Kenwright is apparently adamant that he is staying on as Chairman and will run the football side.  The recent American consortium fronted by Peter Kenyon wanted a full takeover but that has been vetoed as too many people at senior level would be kicked out.

So the soap opera continues.  My cousin said the sad thing is that most of their fans are still more interested in what Liverpool are doing, whilst their own clubs management are fleecing them.



Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.

Former Manc star, free agent with attacking flare..Janujaz of whatever hes called is the perfect signing for them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:11:27 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
So the soap opera continues.  My cousin said the sad thing is that most of their fans are still more interested in what Liverpool are doing, whilst their own clubs management are fleecing them.


Yes, I thought they did well in the "Red Shite Failed to win the PL" trophy and even better in "Red Shite lost the CL final" trophy to add to the "We spent £500m and nearly got relegated" trophy.


We dont care what the red sh*te say, what the fu*k do we care
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:23:27 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
This would make more sense.

Tarkowski secured, Lingard linked. Theres probably more middling players on that list they could go for.

If they had any sense, they would go for players like Zagadou or Botheim. Out of contract, but still very young, and with a point to prove. Knowing them, they will end up with Tarkowski, Lingard and Januzaj ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:40:56 am
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:05:38 am
A lot depends on Lampard's power to energise the players to face the new season. They've seen their best player leave after a relegation battle last season - that's not an easy one to shrug off, get your heads down and get excited about the coming season under the same management. First fixture is Chelsea, then Aston Villa. Going to be an interesting watch for amateur students of psychology, such as me.
