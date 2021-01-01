« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1063846 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 06:32:47 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:00:09 am
Their squad at the minute


Goalkeepers (2)
Jordan Pickford
Asmir Begović

Right Backs (2)
Séamus Coleman
Nathan Patterson

Left Backs (2)
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Niels Nkounkou

Centre Backs (6)
James Tarkowski
Yerry Mina
Michael Keane
Mason Holgate
Ben Godfrey
Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfield (7)
Allan
Dele Alli
Alex Iwobi
André Gomes
Abdoulaye Doucouré
Tom Davies
Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Wide (3)
Andros Townsend
Demarai Gray
Anthony Gordon

Forwards (2)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Salomón Rondón

Total players: 24

Out:
Richarlison
Jonjoe Kenny
Cenk Tosun
Fabian Delph
Andy Lonergan
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Anwar El Ghazi

In:
James Tarkowski

Sum:
£52.2m

They scored 43 goals in the league last year. Richarlison was their top scorer with 10. Next nearest was 5 (Gray, DCL).

That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 06:44:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:32:47 am
That team might avoid relegation, if they stay relatively fit. Anything more than that would be a miracle ...

It's still a top half wage bill at least.
Logged
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 07:37:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:00:35 pm
By a lonely prison wall
I heard a young man booooooooing
Duncan they are taking you away
For you nutted John McStay
So the young might see the morn
Now a prison van lay waiting for Barlinnie.

Low lie the fields of County road
Where once we watched the small children fly
Richi'la was on the wing
We had Redshite and Heysel to boo
It's so lonely round the fields of County Road.

By a lonely prison wall
I heard a young man booing
Nothing matters Moshi'la when you're fucking rich
Against the Sly 6 and Clive Thomas
I booed they called me a fucking disgrace
Now you must launch our child with dignity

Low lie the fields of County road
Where once we watched the small children fly
Richi'la was on the wing
We had Redshite and Heysel to boo
It's so lonely round the fields of County road

By a lonely sewage plant wall
She watched the last stock price falling
As the new stadium sailed out against the sky
For they lives to whine and boo
For her love in White Hart Lane
It's so lonely around the fields of County road
St John would approve
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 07:46:16 am »
El Ghazi leaving is a big blow then.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 08:20:07 am »
The esk used the phrase

Extremely worrying times

:lmao
Logged
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 08:48:18 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:00:33 am


Why is this banner so funny to me haha.

Too much Red on Big Nevs shirt.
Logged

Online CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 09:39:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:29:34 am
This is why the takeover didn't make sense. Why would you buy a club who 90% of their income is basically Premier League TV money (especially without artificial Usmanov sponsorships), yet you have to pay north of 500 mill for a stadium, a squad of players that need gutting and then give Moshiri back what he's invested? Nobody is going to do that in good faith.

Yep I called it out the minute the story came out that the figures simply didnt add up for anyone to want to invest north if £1bn in buying them. Was never happening.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:07 am
The esk used the phrase

Extremely worrying times

:lmao

That dosser projects more than a 1950s drive-in cinema owner
Logged

Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm
The theories they've come out on GoT on Salah's extension are desperately clutching at straws, a club that's going to post revenues over £600 million could have a financial meltdown paying a player £18 million a year.

Hilarious and just shows the infinite mile gap between the clubs off the pitch, they lose their best player (who's average AF) because they are a financial laughing stock, and we keep ours using our financial might.

Just shows how far apart the clubs are.

It is understandable that they cannot understand how we could afford to pay him that much, in their mind he's being paid almost two seasons of shirt sponsorships a season after all.  ;D
Logged

Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:07 am
The esk used the phrase

Extremely worrying times

:lmao

About his own team, I take it?  ;D
Logged
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 11:32:49 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:58:12 am
About his own team, I take it?  ;D
Oh yes.

Basically, Moshiri has spent £800m.  No one is even prepared to offer him £500m for the club.  Hes in a hole for £300m (even if he gets the £500m no one will offer).

So, the bad news for our blue brethren is that they are stuck with Moshiri at the helm, but they are stuck with a Moshiri who has now run out of cash (or at least he wont spend any more on them).

They cant spend big again, so now they have to spend smart.  Nad thats not exactly been their forte has it?

And now the takeover is off, thats the stadium funding down the swanie.  At what point does the build have to stop because the funding isnt in place?

Its fucking hilarious.  Moshiri has spent £800m to make them worse.
Logged
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 11:38:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:32:49 am
Oh yes.

Basically, Moshiri has spent £800m.  No one is even prepared to offer him £500m for the club.  Hes in a hole for £300m (even if he gets the £500m no one will offer).

So, the bad news for our blue brethren is that they are stuck with Moshiri at the helm, but they are stuck with a Moshiri who has now run out of cash (or at least he wont spend any more on them).

They cant spend big again, so now they have to spend smart.  Nad thats not exactly been their forte has it?

And now the takeover is off, thats the stadium funding down the swanie.  At what point does the build have to stop because the funding isnt in place?

Its fucking hilarious.  Moshiri has spent £800m to make them worse.

Moshiri's whole reign has been disastrous, I fail to see how they could have made a worse decision, even if they'd tried. A long line of shocking decisions by various people running football clubs. On one level it is funny on another level, you wonder how many other clubs will do the same thing somewhere else. Football's finances are now terrifyingly unpredictable with no one in the game able to put a handle on anything.
 
Logged
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:32:49 am


That stadium is a millstone around their neck. The idea of it might be used to entice prospective owners, but it necessitates someone with  deep pockets coming in who can balance both construction and a significant overhaul of the playing squad.
Logged

Online CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:51:18 am
That stadium is a millstone around their neck. The idea of it might be used to entice prospective owners, but it necessitates someone with  deep pockets coming in who can balance both construction and a significant overhaul of the playing squad.

And who can be conned into believing that ticket prices can be put up enough that the stadium can actually pay for itself whilst also adding 10k+ to the current capacity they barely sellout without discounts.
Logged

Offline Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 11:59:36 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:54:10 am
And who can be conned into believing that ticket prices can be put up enough that the stadium can actually pay for itself whilst also adding 10k+ to the current capacity they barely sellout without discounts.

The Spurs stadium cost might be extortionate but even at Bramley Moore Spurs will make 3 times what Everton do on a matchday, added to NFL and other events.  It isn't worth it.

Comparable clubs who've moved to big new stadiums (West Ham/Man City) got them for free.
Logged
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:38:07 am
Moshiri's whole reign has been disastrous, I fail to see how they could have made a worse decision, even if they'd tried. A long line of shocking decisions by various people running football clubs. On one level it is funny on another level, you wonder how many other clubs will do the same thing somewhere else. Football's finances are now terrifyingly unpredictable with no one in the game able to put a handle on anything.

At some point I would predict that the loons on GoT will suggest that it was intentional and a conspiracy to destroy their club, conveniently ignoring all the ways that they have contributed to making the situation worse, with  forcing the owners into hiring Lampard being one of the most recent examples.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:07 am
The esk used the phrase

Extremely worrying times

:lmao

Has that one been trademarked yet  ;D

Seriously though, the Esk is a mad character. Imagine being in a position where you spend your days researching and writing about the finances of Everton Football Club. Surprised the last few years hasn't killed him, actually.
Logged
Offline 12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Was at our place this morning.
Loads of steel framework type structures parked up, ready to be put in place and two rather large cranes extended to do lifts.
Looks like the framework is cracking on. As well as a new high tech pitch being laid.
Meanwhile, over at the sand pit things are also moving.
Logged
Offline No666

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Meanwhile, over at the sand pit things are also moving.
Grains in the wind?
Logged

Online CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 02:06:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Meanwhile, over at the sand pit things are also moving.

Wayne come for his summer holidays and is currently building sandcastles?
Logged

Online RedSince86

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:42:28 pm
Has that one been trademarked yet  ;D

Seriously though, the Esk is a mad character. Imagine being in a position where you spend your days researching and writing about the finances of Everton Football Club. Surprised the last few years hasn't killed him, actually.
Comes with caveats though, usually on Fridays. ;D
Logged
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:32:49 am
Oh yes.

Basically, Moshiri has spent £800m.  No one is even prepared to offer him £500m for the club.  Hes in a hole for £300m (even if he gets the £500m no one will offer).

So, the bad news for our blue brethren is that they are stuck with Moshiri at the helm, but they are stuck with a Moshiri who has now run out of cash (or at least he wont spend any more on them).

They cant spend big again, so now they have to spend smart.  Nad thats not exactly been their forte has it?

And now the takeover is off, thats the stadium funding down the swanie.  At what point does the build have to stop because the funding isnt in place?

Its fucking hilarious.  Moshiri has spent £800m to make them worse.

And how much of it was his money rather than some dodgy Chinese hedge fund?

Can't imagine any prospective buyer sticking around once they've had a look at Everton's books - even though the PL massaged the books so much they even threw in a happy ending.

If Moshi wants out he's going to have to take the hit. But accepting responsibility for his own ineptness is very Everton.
Logged
Offline Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:03:58 pm
Grains in the wind?

Subsidence most likely.
Logged
Online redgriffin73

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19143 on: Today at 03:18:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Was at our place this morning.
Loads of steel framework type structures parked up, ready to be put in place and two rather large cranes extended to do lifts.
Looks like the framework is cracking on. As well as a new high tech pitch being laid.
Meanwhile, over at the sand pit things are also moving.

People's bowels?
Logged
