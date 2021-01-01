About his own team, I take it?



Oh yes .Basically, Moshiri has spent £800m. No one is even prepared to offer him £500m for the club. Hes in a hole for £300m (even if he gets the £500m no one will offer).So, the bad news for our blue brethren is that they are stuck with Moshiri at the helm, but they are stuck with a Moshiri who has now run out of cash (or at least he wont spend any more on them).They cant spend big again, so now they have to spend smart. Nad thats not exactly been their forte has it?And now the takeover is off, thats the stadium funding down the swanie. At what point does the build have to stop because the funding isnt in place?Its fucking hilarious. Moshiri has spent £800m to make them worse.