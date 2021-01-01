« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1059231 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19040 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
:D

Hell be starting for them next season at this rate.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19041 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
Imagine everything J-Lings, #Wobes, Dele and Winksy will get up to next season. It might kill off the arl fellas in the Park End.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,641
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19042 on: Today at 11:47:44 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:10:36 am
Harry Winks is apparently not joining the Bitters after Fat Frank conducted due diligence on the player.

https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/report-everton-decide-against-move-for-spurs-man-after-lampards-extensive-due-diligence/amp/

Translation: Everton dont have a pot to piss in.
Everton due diligence = Consulting the graffiti on the Bullens wall.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,641
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19043 on: Today at 11:50:14 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:05:21 am


...I was dissapointed they avoided relegation, thought it might not happen again but now it's looking like they could be scrapping down there again which would be brilliant.

Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19044 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:50:14 am
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
They proved that last season. Must admit I was really envious watching on as they had a glorious relegation battle with Burnley and we had to settle for a couple of trophies a CL final and almost winning the title.
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19045 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
I bet the sale of bedsheets and blue paint have gone through the roof on County Road.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 