Crosby Nick never fails.
Harry Winks is apparently not joining the Bitters after Fat Frank conducted due diligence on the player.https://www.spurs-web.com/spurs-news/report-everton-decide-against-move-for-spurs-man-after-lampards-extensive-due-diligence/amp/Translation: Everton dont have a pot to piss in.
...I was dissapointed they avoided relegation, thought it might not happen again but now it's looking like they could be scrapping down there again which would be brilliant.
Their fans will be made up. According to them, a relegation scrap is just as good as European football.
