The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18920 on: Today at 05:55:23 am
Some say Everton promised the league they would bank a big player-trading profit in the 2021-22 books. Only Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin or Gordon have the right combination of book value and expected transfer fee to deliver that, but neither the club nor league will comment on whether such a commitment exists.

Burnley think it should and they and Leeds United threatened Everton and the league with legal action for, respectively, breaching the rules and failing to enforce them.

But, in time-honoured fashion, Leeds interest in a legal row appears to have waned since they avoided the drop, while Burnley, hardly the most popular kid in class, no longer have a seat at the table.

That is not to say that Everton are in the clear. Far from it  never underestimate the power of self-interest in football.

Burnley might find they have some unexpected support in London at the moment, and it would also be fair to say that some clubs have kept receipts in regards to Evertons strong opposition to Project Big Picture and the European Super League.

The Merseyside club hit out at the preposterous arrogance of the rebel clubs involved in the damaging breakaway in April 2021, denouncing those who signed up as conspirators betraying the majority of football supporters. Barrett-Baxendale led calls for swift action in the emergency Premier League meeting and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright was still manning the Super League barricades in his foreword to their last accounts. He might, perhaps, have been better advised to stick to his own clubs troubles.

https://theathletic.com/3389898/2022/06/30/premier-league-everton-losses/
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18921 on: Today at 06:57:17 am
All that shit from Richie about being a true blue, kissing the badge, the constant social media shite obsessing about Liverpool , first chance he gets and he is off. :lmao
Once a blue, always a (whatever club comes in for them)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18922 on: Today at 07:02:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:57:17 am
All that shit from Richie about being a true blue, kissing the badge, the constant social media shite obsessing about Liverpool , first chance he gets and he is off. :lmao
Once a blue, always a (whatever club comes in for them)

And hes being mourned as a departing legend. :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18923 on: Today at 07:03:31 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:04:46 am
I've been busy so haven't seen any news.

Has the pigeon flown the coop or is it still up in the air?
Just a matter of time
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18924 on: Today at 07:05:51 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
'Richy' given the usual 'He just gets us though lad' treatment only to fuck off to Spurs during what must basically now be the most baron spell in their own history, where he won't even be one of the first names on the team sheet. Incredible stuff.

'Getting them' only ever means they have digs at Liverpool/are nasty shithouses on the pitch.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18925 on: Today at 07:35:39 am
Medical today. £50m + £10m in add ons.

Any replacement?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18926 on: Today at 07:39:22 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:39 am
Medical today. £50m + £10m in add ons.

Any replacement?
Is Rondon still there?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18927 on: Today at 08:10:32 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:39 am
Medical today. £50m + £10m in add ons.

Any replacement?

Everton getting a hell of a deal there, he's shite.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18928 on: Today at 08:11:28 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm
Fact is they simply haven't agreed a fixed price deal. The quotes from Baxendale's letter don't say this and this is where the story has come from.
Craig, can you post the letter or provide a link to it? I haven't followed this closely enough to know the reference you make, and I'm sure I'm not the only one. Thanks, mate.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18929 on: Today at 08:21:14 am
I really dont get Conte paying all this money for the over rated arse, surely there are better players out there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18930 on: Today at 08:27:45 am
Richie is obviously no more than an average footballer, he excels in snideness and being an utter dickhead, but football wise hes just average. That said, he did actually keep Everton up by putting in a few good performances when they needed it, despite the fact he should have been banned for them games. My question is tho, who keeps Everton up next season?
