Some say Everton promised the league they would bank a big player-trading profit in the 2021-22 books. Only Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin or Gordon have the right combination of book value and expected transfer fee to deliver that, but neither the club nor league will comment on whether such a commitment exists.

Burnley think it should and they and Leeds United threatened Everton and the league with legal action for, respectively, breaching the rules and failing to enforce them.

But, in time-honoured fashion, Leeds interest in a legal row appears to have waned since they avoided the drop, while Burnley, hardly the most popular kid in class, no longer have a seat at the table.

That is not to say that Everton are in the clear. Far from it  never underestimate the power of self-interest in football.

Burnley might find they have some unexpected support in London at the moment, and it would also be fair to say that some clubs have kept receipts in regards to Evertons strong opposition to Project Big Picture and the European Super League.

The Merseyside club hit out at the preposterous arrogance of the rebel clubs involved in the damaging breakaway in April 2021, denouncing those who signed up as conspirators betraying the majority of football supporters. Barrett-Baxendale led calls for swift action in the emergency Premier League meeting and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright was still manning the Super League barricades in his foreword to their last accounts. He might, perhaps, have been better advised to stick to his own clubs troubles.

https://theathletic.com/3389898/2022/06/30/premier-league-everton-losses/
All that shit from Richie about being a true blue, kissing the badge, the constant social media shite obsessing about Liverpool , first chance he gets and he is off. :lmao
Once a blue, always a (whatever club comes in for them)
All that shit from Richie about being a true blue, kissing the badge, the constant social media shite obsessing about Liverpool , first chance he gets and he is off. :lmao
Once a blue, always a (whatever club comes in for them)

And hes being mourned as a departing legend. :D
I've been busy so haven't seen any news.

Has the pigeon flown the coop or is it still up in the air?
Just a matter of time
