Everton have already signed a contract with Laing O'Rourke for a fixed price of £500 million.



I think this really needs clarifying as Everton (and some of our own) have repeated it enough that it's almost becoming gospel.They haven't signed a fixed price deal, they've made an agreement that locks in various costs (not all) and provides clarity on what the remaining build will cost. However there is absolutely no indication that...- It locks in all costs, it could simply be the build (minus materials) cost- It cannot rise should there be a big swing in materials or other things- That this "fixed" amount is £500m (that was a guess from the press)ORourke are not some newbie construction company, they'll know full well the complexities of this build and given these "costs" were "locked in" 3 months ago (i.e. after Russia invaded Ukraine) would also know that prices were always going to keep rising in a market where the prices had been rising for the previous few years.There is fuck all chance, absolutely fuck all, that they'd signed a fixed price deal at £500m to build the stadium as designed.