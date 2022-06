What could possibly go wrong?



...



Reading the bios of that consortium it sounds like a classic case of buy it, get it semi-organised and flip it for a profit. They must be hoping Moshiri is desperate enough to free himself of the club that he'll take a low offer and that there's another Moshiri around in a few years' time to buy if off them. I fully expect the decision on the ground will be a cold, hard financial one as to whether the cost of the ground adds enough value to the club to make it worthwhile.I did chuckle at Tarkowski being described as a "smart signing". Giving a £5m+/year contract to a defender that has spent his entire Premier League career defending his six yard box when they already have Keane, Mina, Godfrey and Holgate doesn't sound all that "smart". When I watched them last season I didn't really feel that another lumbering central defender was what they were lacking.