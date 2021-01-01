« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1047916 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18800 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:21:43 am
Nah mate, havent you heard?

£150m+ for the pair and that will fund their rebuild, because now they are going to recruit unknown hungry young talent and build a complete new structure under Lampard. No more throwing cash around like a drunken sailor.
Because all these hungry young ambitious players will want to join a team like Everton because of their young successful manager.
Ahh right, I hadnt heard. I guess the power shift is back on then.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18801 on: Today at 09:01:06 am »
The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.

Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.

Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣

Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.

They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,646
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18802 on: Today at 09:08:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:49 pm
They've never replaced Dele Alis dives

The only better diver in the country than Harry Kane is Tom Daly.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18803 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
From an FFP perspective they would be better selling Gordon or DCL as their 'cost' in the accounts will be very low or even £nil. So any sale would pretty much be all profit.

For Richardlison not all will be profit as he was signed for a hefty fee
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18804 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
do everton owe spurs money for delle alli? (surely the performance add ons will kick in this season?)
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,449
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18805 on: Today at 10:34:00 am »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:56:47 am
do everton owe spurs money for delle alli? (surely the performance add ons will kick in this season?)

The Alli deal is one of the most opaque FFP bending, money laundering deals known to sports washers.

City, PSG and Newcastle will be looking on with envy. Doesnt distract from the fact hes shite though.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,804
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18806 on: Today at 10:34:54 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:01:06 am
The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.

Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.

Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣

Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.

They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.

All that is literally what a couple of blues were saying in work yesterday. Only it was Broja and Gallagher from Chelsea plus cash for Richarlison but in the next sentence they should wait till after the World Cup where everyone will want him and his value will double.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18807 on: Today at 10:46:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:34:00 am
The Alli deal is one of the most opaque FFP bending, money laundering deals known to sports washers.

City, PSG and Newcastle will be looking on with envy. Doesnt distract from the fact hes shite though.

defo, still would've been a shit deal even if he was on a free
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 