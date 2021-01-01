The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.
Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.
Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣
Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.
They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.