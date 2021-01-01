The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.



Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.



Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣



Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.



They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.