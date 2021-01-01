« previous next »
Nah mate, havent you heard?

£150m+ for the pair and that will fund their rebuild, because now they are going to recruit unknown hungry young talent and build a complete new structure under Lampard. No more throwing cash around like a drunken sailor.
Because all these hungry young ambitious players will want to join a team like Everton because of their young successful manager.
Ahh right, I hadnt heard. I guess the power shift is back on then.
The GOT thread on Richy La is fucking hysterical.

Full of all the denial, delusion and hysteria youd expect from the blues. Apparently they should keep him until after the World Cup and his value will sky rocket in January after hes top scorer in the tournament.

Oh, and if he goes to spurs hell score more than Son 🤣

Oh and they should demand £75m and push him towards Chelsea and get Gallagher as part of the deal.

They clearly have no idea that the £40m ish that they get to him will go straight towards servicing debts and that theyll get free transfers or similar in return.
They've never replaced Dele Alis dives

The only better diver in the country than Harry Kane is Tom Daly.
From an FFP perspective they would be better selling Gordon or DCL as their 'cost' in the accounts will be very low or even £nil. So any sale would pretty much be all profit.

For Richardlison not all will be profit as he was signed for a hefty fee
