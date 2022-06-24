« previous next »
Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18680 on: Today at 10:20:18 am
Are they bust yet?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18681 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:01:52 am
They're still consoling themselves with this iconic location. It's the same distance from Lime Street as Anfield is, for one thing. Just because it'll look striking from Birkenhead doesn't make it iconic. It's not in the city centre, will have poor access and be cold and windy 90% of the season (the decent bit of weather we're getting now hardly typical of a winter football season). It'll be a financial noose around their necks and won't massively improve their income.

The main positive is it solves their stadium problem and it's actually in the city. They could have been in Kings Dock 20 years ago.

It doesn't need to be a 50,000 crowd to cause congestion there though on that site..
When the sewage plant was built there, did everyone go on about it being an ''iconic location?''

Is Norton's Scrap an ''iconic location?'' What about Henty Oil?

Nope. I thought not.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18682 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:20:18 am
Are they bust yet?

Morally, yes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18683 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:37 pm
When the sewage plant was built there, did everyone go on about it being an ''iconic location?''

Is Norton's Scrap an ''iconic location?'' What about Henty Oil?

Nope. I thought not.
You've misread that somewhere along the line SoS; Ironic is the word they mean.
It's ironic how they're a team full of shithouses and they'll be playing next to a sewerage farm.
It's also ironic how Woodworm central is made of wood and they will be playing just across the road from their main suppliers ( if the Bitterdome ever gets built that is )  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18684 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:43:29 pm
You've misread that somewhere along the line SoS; Ironic is the word they mean.
It's ironic how they're a team full of shithouses and they'll be playing next to a sewerage farm.
It's also ironic how Woodworm central is made of wood and they will be playing just across the road from their main suppliers ( if the Bitterdome ever gets built that is )  ;D
Aha! It all makes sense now.  :)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18685 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18686 on: Today at 01:05:20 pm
That stadium will not leave them a massive amount of change out of £1bn.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18687 on: Today at 01:06:17 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
500 to Moshi-la and 500 (lol) to the stadium.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18688 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
Ah, but have they promised to sign Snoogy Doogy?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18689 on: Today at 01:29:52 pm
These commitments that all the buyers are required to make for PR reasons these days are totally unenforceable as far as I can tell. The final decisions will be taken on a profit basis -- if you're lucky a long-term profit basis.

Incidentally, shouldn't someone be asking the government to freeze this money until it's certain it's not ending up in Usamov's pockets?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18690 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm
am baffled as to why that kenyon consortium would buy everton - they are surely one of the least attractive options in the prem.
shit squad, loads of debt, no stadium - ok they have a decent core of support (i'm not actually sure they do but it would be something they would try to sell to potential new owners)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18691 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm
I took my friends shopping to Thai Pan yesterday, so I took the 5 minute walk to check out the BMD site. It really is a poor location, seems like  a smallish footprint too. It's scruffy around there and it smelt bad yesterday, the heat probably had something to do with that. The construction work was far more advanced than I thought though, lots of cranes etc on site, but curiously not a lot of activity from what I could see!

Today, I looked close up at how the Annie Road was progressing, wow that's some structure! Not only that, the area in general around the ground looks superb, it has a bit of everything. 97 Ave, Paisley Square are beautiful no too ways about it.

The Anfield Rd Stand, which will be a fantastic looking build, will back on to the lovely Stanley Park. I like the way The Kop is, and I like how it backs on to WBR with the pubs, stalls and chippys in its shadow, gives it that traditional old style feel to it.

I suppose The Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand is nothing special these days, but it's hardly an ancient eyesore either!

All in all Anfield, has the lot and I wouldn't swap it for any other stadium or location in the world. Living close to Goodison, it'll be sad to see it go, and as I've said in the past, it'll be a financial blow to local traders when it goes.

I hoped Goodison could have been redeveloped, but apparently it just wasn't a feasible option. As for the actual footy side of things, I reckon it will be to the advantage of opposing teams to play Everton in a brand new stadium away from Walton.

The whole experience of visiting Goodison Park must be horrible for visiting teams and fans alike...bad enough for us with the Derby, let alone travelling from all over the country to get there.




 

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18692 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 01:31:41 pm
am baffled as to why that kenyon consortium would buy everton - they are surely one of the least attractive options in the prem.
shit squad, loads of debt, no stadium - ok they have a decent core of support (i'm not actually sure they do but it would be something they would try to sell to potential new owners)

Kenyon is prob invested in it for very little himself but taking a big fee for arranging and advising on it. He prob doesn't give a shit what happens after.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18693 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:33:36 pm
Kenyon is prob invested in it for very little himself but taking a big fee for arranging and advising on it. He prob doesn't give a shit what happens after.

Why do you want to bring facts into this!

At the end of the day - the 1.3B meme can be used again! Make Everton Billionaires Again!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18694 on: Today at 03:14:59 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 01:31:41 pm
am baffled as to why that kenyon consortium would buy everton - they are surely one of the least attractive options in the prem.
shit squad, loads of debt, no stadium - ok they have a decent core of support (i'm not actually sure they do but it would be something they would try to sell to potential new owners)
I reckon that the Americans have been told that they would be acquiring a historic (est. 1878) Premier Club IN Liverpool, and they have assumed that the Club IS Liverpool FC!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18695 on: Today at 03:21:52 pm
The article says they will make money available for transfers.


The problem isnt cash, its the leagues FFP. They will need to buy to sell.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18696 on: Today at 03:22:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
Well thats it lads, looks like the Power Shift️ is finally coming. We had a good run, as theres no way this is too good to be true.

With a club as brilliantly run as Everton is, with its incredibly competent and widely respected board, Im sure theyve looked into everything to do with these potential new owners.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18697 on: Today at 03:23:57 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
Their fanbase is full of twats, but I genuinely hope this isn't another leveraged buy-out. I know they had sections of their fans fucking loving the H&G days, but I don't want to see the shite go to the wall due to shite owners.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18698 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:22:46 pm
Well thats it lads, looks like the Power Shift️ is finally coming. We had a good run, as theres no way this is too good to be true.

With a club as brilliantly run as Everton is, with its incredibly competent and widely respected board, Im sure theyve looked into everything to do with these potential new owners.
I wish John Henry would call Mr Kenwright for advice, as the Everton board always get it right.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18699 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Today at 03:14:59 pm
I reckon that the Americans have been told that they would be acquiring a historic (est. 1878) Premier Club IN Liverpool, and they have assumed that the Club IS Liverpool FC!

They're not that stupid.

The reason to buy Everton is it give Americans more of a global interest. One of the reasons FSG has hung on so long, and decided to stay, is the Boston Red Sox gave them exposure in the USA. But when they bought Liverpool, they didn't realize the massive help it gave their Investment group. All the extra contacts worldwide has helped FSG grow their wealth outside of the USA. People were claiming FSG would sell up. Some kept predicting it would be soon. They're going nowhere.

As for Everton. Obviously they don't have the global appeal as LFC but they are in the Premier League and that has it's own appeal. It's all about what can we get out of Everton away from the club for our USA based interests. The investment consortium is working on that premise. They could give a shit about Everton save for them staying in the PL.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18700 on: Today at 03:34:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:05:20 pm
That stadium will not leave them a massive amount of change out of £1bn.
Talking to a lad I know who has his own building firm. He is successful and runs a fairly large operation. He was saying how much materials have rocketed in cost. He does large builds, with quite a bit of steel work involved  and was saying there are shortages/delays in supply chains, which hurt his costs, but he reckons some stuff has almost doubled in price which is forcing up his prices.
That £500m figure was touted a couple of years pre pandemic. If inflation is running at 10% pa, then the cost increase this year alone would be a tenth of that which is £50m, if my maths is correct.
They started at £300m when Uncle Joe first got involved. Spurs stadium cost over £1b at pre pandemic prices.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18701 on: Today at 03:37:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:25:18 pm
I wish John Henry would call Mr Kenwright for advice, as the Everton board always get it right.
Disappointing, isn't it.

Ok, we've done reasonably well, but just imagine how good we could have been if we'd only consulted the Everton board for advice.  :-\
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18702 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:34:00 pm
Talking to a lad I know who has his own building firm. He is successful and runs a fairly large operation. He was saying how much materials have rocketed in cost. He does large builds, with quite a bit of steel work involved  and was saying there are shortages/delays in supply chains, which hurt his costs, but he reckons some stuff has almost doubled in price which is forcing up his prices.
That £500m figure was touted a couple of years pre pandemic. If inflation is running at 10% pa, then the cost increase this year alone would be a tenth of that which is £50m, if my maths is correct.
They started at £300m when Uncle Joe first got involved. Spurs stadium cost over £1b at pre pandemic prices.
Doesn't surprise me - there's a known shortage in the UK at the moment of timber, steel and even pre-made windows. New build houses on average are being delayed by 5 months, due to the window and timber issues.

Apparently building materials are up 24.5% this year alone, so you're already at over £600m if the base figure is it all realistic, which I don't believe it is. Genuinely think it'll be £700m if not a bit more.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18703 on: Today at 04:44:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:21:52 pm
The article says they will make money available for transfers.


The problem isnt cash, its the leagues FFP. They will need to buy to sell.

That's what I was thinking. Their finances are in a mess and they generate pathetic income. Owners aren't supposed to be allowed to come in and just start spending money like it's poisoned water.
