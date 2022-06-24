« previous next »
Are they bust yet?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:01:52 am
They're still consoling themselves with this iconic location. It's the same distance from Lime Street as Anfield is, for one thing. Just because it'll look striking from Birkenhead doesn't make it iconic. It's not in the city centre, will have poor access and be cold and windy 90% of the season (the decent bit of weather we're getting now hardly typical of a winter football season). It'll be a financial noose around their necks and won't massively improve their income.

The main positive is it solves their stadium problem and it's actually in the city. They could have been in Kings Dock 20 years ago.

It doesn't need to be a 50,000 crowd to cause congestion there though on that site..
When the sewage plant was built there, did everyone go on about it being an ''iconic location?''

Is Norton's Scrap an ''iconic location?'' What about Henty Oil?

Nope. I thought not.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:20:18 am
Are they bust yet?

Morally, yes.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:12:37 pm
When the sewage plant was built there, did everyone go on about it being an ''iconic location?''

Is Norton's Scrap an ''iconic location?'' What about Henty Oil?

Nope. I thought not.
You've misread that somewhere along the line SoS; Ironic is the word they mean.
It's ironic how they're a team full of shithouses and they'll be playing next to a sewerage farm.
It's also ironic how Woodworm central is made of wood and they will be playing just across the road from their main suppliers ( if the Bitterdome ever gets built that is )  ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:43:29 pm
You've misread that somewhere along the line SoS; Ironic is the word they mean.
It's ironic how they're a team full of shithouses and they'll be playing next to a sewerage farm.
It's also ironic how Woodworm central is made of wood and they will be playing just across the road from their main suppliers ( if the Bitterdome ever gets built that is )  ;D
Aha! It all makes sense now.  :)
Matt Law in the Telegraph. Looks like they're rich again

Peter Kenyon-led group commit to £1bn Everton takeover spend for new stadium and transfers

The Peter Kenyon-led group in talks to buy Everton have made a commitment to put up the money to build the clubs new stadium and provide significant transfer funds if their takeover bid is successful.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Kenyon is fronting a group, including chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton, who are in talks to buy Everton.

It is understood that other groups have also made informal approaches for Everton, with at least one indicating they would be willing to make a firm bid, but Kenyons consortium secured exclusivity for talks and are still believed to be the best-positioned group after heads of terms were signed.

Kenyons group and Everton have not commented on the talks or any of the details of the bid, but Telegraph Sport understands a price in excess of £500 million has been touted between the two parties.

Furthermore, it is believed that Kenyon has made it clear that his group would fund the building of Evertons new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, thought to cost in the region of £500m, and put forward immediate funds for new signings.
That stadium will not leave them a massive amount of change out of £1bn.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
Matt Law in the Telegraph. Looks like they're rich again

Peter Kenyon-led group commit to £1bn Everton takeover spend for new stadium and transfers

The Peter Kenyon-led group in talks to buy Everton have made a commitment to put up the money to build the clubs new stadium and provide significant transfer funds if their takeover bid is successful.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Kenyon is fronting a group, including chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton, who are in talks to buy Everton.

It is understood that other groups have also made informal approaches for Everton, with at least one indicating they would be willing to make a firm bid, but Kenyons consortium secured exclusivity for talks and are still believed to be the best-positioned group after heads of terms were signed.

Kenyons group and Everton have not commented on the talks or any of the details of the bid, but Telegraph Sport understands a price in excess of £500 million has been touted between the two parties.

Furthermore, it is believed that Kenyon has made it clear that his group would fund the building of Evertons new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, thought to cost in the region of £500m, and put forward immediate funds for new signings.

500 to Moshi-la and 500 (lol) to the stadium.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:28 pm
Matt Law in the Telegraph. Looks like they're rich again

Peter Kenyon-led group commit to £1bn Everton takeover spend for new stadium and transfers

The Peter Kenyon-led group in talks to buy Everton have made a commitment to put up the money to build the clubs new stadium and provide significant transfer funds if their takeover bid is successful.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Kenyon is fronting a group, including chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton, who are in talks to buy Everton.

It is understood that other groups have also made informal approaches for Everton, with at least one indicating they would be willing to make a firm bid, but Kenyons consortium secured exclusivity for talks and are still believed to be the best-positioned group after heads of terms were signed.

Kenyons group and Everton have not commented on the talks or any of the details of the bid, but Telegraph Sport understands a price in excess of £500 million has been touted between the two parties.

Furthermore, it is believed that Kenyon has made it clear that his group would fund the building of Evertons new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, thought to cost in the region of £500m, and put forward immediate funds for new signings.

Ah, but have they promised to sign Snoogy Doogy?
These commitments that all the buyers are required to make for PR reasons these days are totally unenforceable as far as I can tell. The final decisions will be taken on a profit basis -- if you're lucky a long-term profit basis.

Incidentally, shouldn't someone be asking the government to freeze this money until it's certain it's not ending up in Usamov's pockets?
am baffled as to why that kenyon consortium would buy everton - they are surely one of the least attractive options in the prem.
shit squad, loads of debt, no stadium - ok they have a decent core of support (i'm not actually sure they do but it would be something they would try to sell to potential new owners)
I took my friends shopping to Thai Pan yesterday, so I took the 5 minute walk to check out the BMD site. It really is a poor location, seems like  a smallish footprint too. It's scruffy around there and it smelt bad yesterday, the heat probably had something to do with that. The construction work was far more advanced than I thought though, lots of cranes etc on site, but curiously not a lot of activity from what I could see!

Today, I looked close up at how the Annie Road was progressing, wow that's some structure! Not only that, the area in general around the ground looks superb, it has a bit of everything. 97 Ave, Paisley Square are beautiful no too ways about it.

The Anfield Rd Stand, which will be a fantastic looking build, will back on to the lovely Stanley Park. I like the way The Kop is, and I like how it backs on to WBR with the pubs, stalls and chippys in its shadow, gives it that traditional old style feel to it.

I suppose The Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand is nothing special these days, but it's hardly an ancient eyesore either!

All in all Anfield, has the lot and I wouldn't swap it for any other stadium or location in the world. Living close to Goodison, it'll be sad to see it go, and as I've said in the past, it'll be a financial blow to local traders when it goes.

I hoped Goodison could have been redeveloped, but apparently it just wasn't a feasible option. As for the actual footy side of things, I reckon it will be to the advantage of opposing teams to play Everton in a brand new stadium away from Walton.

The whole experience of visiting Goodison Park must be horrible for visiting teams and fans alike...bad enough for us with the Derby, let alone travelling from all over the country to get there.




 

Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 01:31:41 pm
am baffled as to why that kenyon consortium would buy everton - they are surely one of the least attractive options in the prem.
shit squad, loads of debt, no stadium - ok they have a decent core of support (i'm not actually sure they do but it would be something they would try to sell to potential new owners)

Kenyon is prob invested in it for very little himself but taking a big fee for arranging and advising on it. He prob doesn't give a shit what happens after.
