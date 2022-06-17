« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18560 on: Yesterday at 03:24:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
Everton fans, your new sponsor...

True "crypto betting" business concealed from UK fans
Money-laundering risks of crypto betting
Australia via Curacao
Controversial influencer marketing accused of reaching children

https://twitter.com/josephmdurso/status/1538062453287919618

for fuck's sake, I got used to calling Chelsea CRYPTO FC

Everton why do you take all my snide petty club nicknames? They're *shrug* like Spurs. Next they'll have a corrupt owner who wastes dirty money, so will also get called VOID CLUB

.... wait
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18561 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:24:18 pm
for fuck's sake, I got used to calling Chelsea CRYPTO FC

Everton why do you take all my snide petty club nicknames? They're *shrug* like Spurs. Next they'll have a corrupt owner who wastes His Masters dirty money, so will also get called VOID CLUB

.... wait

Corrected for legal and financial accuracy.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18562 on: Yesterday at 03:55:29 pm
FC Class and Crypto
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18563 on: Yesterday at 06:06:06 pm
New (lashed) Kidz on the Blockchain
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18564 on: Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
Shitcoin
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18565 on: Yesterday at 06:49:43 pm
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18566 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm
We don't care how the redshite pay
Why the fuck should we care?
Cos all we know is were gonna spend crypto
Now the money-launderers are here
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18567 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 17, 2022, 07:13:47 pm
You are Paul the Esk and I claim my five pounds.
No, he is Dave K and he is a virgin in every possible sense
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18568 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
Would be more like the Beliize Dollar - BZ$, like BOOO$

Ours would be R$. ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18569 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Very Everton to get a Crypto sponsor after the market has catastrophically tanked in recent weeks.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18570 on: Today at 12:00:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Very Everton to get a Crypto sponsor after the market has catastrophically tanked in recent weeks.

Are the two things linked? Once Everton touches you...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18571 on: Today at 12:24:03 am
Driving past the Boo Camp at BMD this evening and noticed they've put the club crest at the top of the big cranes onsite.  :lmao

Honestly, they must be the most insecure club in the country.

Look at us, look at us ....  please...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18572 on: Today at 06:03:23 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:03 am
Driving past the Boo Camp at BMD this evening and noticed they've put the club crest at the top of the big cranes onsite.  :lmao

Honestly, they must be the most insecure club in the country.

Look at us, look at us ....  please...

 :D Seems as childish as was the Everton labeled digger but i guess stickers and such are at least cheap..

The stadium though,no idea how they're planning to pay for it with any other owners than some sportswashers,the project always sounded to me like they're winging it,hoping and praying rather than having a sound plan.

Also,highly recommend reading transcripts of some of their fantasist CEO's pep talky speeches whenever you want to have a good laugh.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18573 on: Today at 07:43:06 am
A sportswasher would surely pull the plug and look to build elsewhere? With enough brown envelopes and greased palms, they'd likely have the pick of potential sites that were previously beyond Everton's reach.

Peel get a nicely filled in dock, ready for whatever they want to put next to a sewage plant. Everyone wins.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18574 on: Today at 12:15:30 pm
If Everton are targeting players the level of Choudhury and dont spend any DCL or Richarlison windfall wisely, theyll be in the same battle next season.

What surprises me is how happy the fans are with Lampard. The man clearly has no clue how to run a top-level football team and is so, so naive and basic tactically.

Again, Dennis at Watford - quick, unpredictable but ultimately not very good. Like Richarlison before him, started well at Watford before tailing off horribly - 8 goals in 16 games by Christmas then two in the remaining 22. 4 of the 10 came in two games too. Having said all that, he scored the same amount as Richarlison (who saved his goals til the end of the season) and got an additional assist so was more productive on paper.

Calvert-Lewin got 5 in an injury hit season, so you could argue that one good forward could replace both of their productivity but its rarely that easy. I actually think theyd be better off selling Calvert-Lewin than Richarlison.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18575 on: Today at 12:39:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:15:30 pm
If Everton are targeting players the level of Choudhury and dont spend any DCL or Richarlison windfall wisely, theyll be in the same battle next season.

What surprises me is how happy the fans are with Lampard. The man clearly has no clue how to run a top-level football team and is so, so naive and basic tactically.

Again, Dennis at Watford - quick, unpredictable but ultimately not very good. Like Richarlison before him, started well at Watford before tailing off horribly - 8 goals in 16 games by Christmas then two in the remaining 22. 4 of the 10 came in two games too. Having said all that, he scored the same amount as Richarlison (who saved his goals til the end of the season) and got an additional assist so was more productive on paper.

Calvert-Lewin got 5 in an injury hit season, so you could argue that one good forward could replace both of their productivity but its rarely that easy. I actually think theyd be better off selling Calvert-Lewin than Richarlison.

They're in massive trouble next season again IMO and while I'm not quite in the camp of guessing they will go down I definitely think they're in the same fight. Think it does depend on how they spend the money they get for Richarlison or Calvert Lewin. Neither are great but they very easily can (and probably will) replace them with inferior players, which could spell the end for them.

Lampard is absolutely terrible, he'll keep getting jobs after Everton no doubt down to his name and privilege, though.

Choudhury is an absolute dog but even if they don't get him you can tell there's a level to what they can sign in midfield. Probably someone with Prem experience like Harry Winks, just generally someone who's been on the fringes of an alright side, maybe a McTominay from United or some dosser from a Leeds or Newcastle. People will point to Tarkowski and say good signing but it's because he's free. Ultimately he's another addition to the spine of their team who have been relegated. People thought Keane would be a good signing for them and while Tarkowski is better than he was it's an interesting signing given he's 30 soon and just off the back of going down. Can't see him having anywhere near the impact Burnley fans thought he was on their team and while he's not exactly world class I'd have to question his ambition going to Everton.

Going to need two of those promoted sides to kick on and stay up. If you guaranteed me that now I'd be convinced Everton are gone. Could see Forest doing a Brentford to be honest, I think they'll stay up. Fulham I think will go and while a lot would tip Bournemouth to go down I wouldn't be so sure, think they can stay up. The points they got under Rafa kept them up in the end and it wouldn't have gone down to the wire had they kept him, if they don't get off to a good start next season they're fucked IMO. Chelsea and Villa are their first games and they'll probably lose both.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18576 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm
Tarkowski is the perfect Everton signing. Not much skill but likes to kick shite out of the opposition. He will fit right in.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18577 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm
As previously discussed, Everton need to do well enough early-doors to keep Lampard, but just sus enough that they could quickly get sucked into a relegation scrap mid to late season, where sacking him would have little effect.

They're currently just too effective at getting enough points on the board within the first 15 games to put them in the "relegation certs" category. We need close to a full season of the shite Lampard was spewing out last year.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18578 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:03:33 pm
Tarkowski is the perfect Everton signing. Not much skill but likes to kick shite out of the opposition. He will fit right in.

I look forward to watching Frank try and play a high line and expansive open football with Keane and Tarkowski at centre back - its got shitshow written all over it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18579 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:21:02 pm
I look forward to watching Frank try and play a high line and expansive open football with Keane and Tarkowski at centre back - its got shitshow written all over it.
he won't be trying that.

he's a twat but not a complete idiot.  he's seen what kind of football that lot are capable of, so he'll take the FatSam/Dyche/Pulis approach, with added shithousery and blatant cheating to add to the cause. 

Dogs Of War 2.0 plus nonstop cheating.  the idiots will looove it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18580 on: Today at 02:33:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:25:10 pm
he won't be trying that.

he's a twat but not a complete idiot.  he's seen what kind of football that lot are capable of, so he'll take the FatSam/Dyche/Pulis approach, with added shithousery and blatant cheating to add to the cause. 

Dogs Of War 2.0 plus nonstop cheating.  the idiots will looove it.

Thats what he should do as its in Evertons DNA to play ale house clogger football, but Frank will be looking longer term and wont want his reputation to be tarnished as an outdated manager playing 19th century hoofball. His ego wont let him play like that, especially early in the season when danger of relegation isnt imminent.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18581 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm
just a question of how it will take him to abandon "football" ....
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18582 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:35:10 pm
just a question of how it will take him to abandon "football" ....
Did you not watch them last season?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18583 on: Today at 02:37:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:35:59 pm
Did you not watch them last season?
yes, which is why I said

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:25:10 pm
he won't be trying that.

he's a twat but not a complete idiot.  he's seen what kind of football that lot are capable of, so he'll take the FatSam/Dyche/Pulis approach, with added shithousery and blatant cheating to add to the cause. 

Dogs Of War 2.0 plus nonstop cheating.  the idiots will looove it.
