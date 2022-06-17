If Everton are targeting players the level of Choudhury and dont spend any DCL or Richarlison windfall wisely, theyll be in the same battle next season.



What surprises me is how happy the fans are with Lampard. The man clearly has no clue how to run a top-level football team and is so, so naive and basic tactically.



Again, Dennis at Watford - quick, unpredictable but ultimately not very good. Like Richarlison before him, started well at Watford before tailing off horribly - 8 goals in 16 games by Christmas then two in the remaining 22. 4 of the 10 came in two games too. Having said all that, he scored the same amount as Richarlison (who saved his goals til the end of the season) and got an additional assist so was more productive on paper.



Calvert-Lewin got 5 in an injury hit season, so you could argue that one good forward could replace both of their productivity but its rarely that easy. I actually think theyd be better off selling Calvert-Lewin than Richarlison.



They're in massive trouble next season again IMO and while I'm not quite in the camp of guessing they will go down I definitely think they're in the same fight. Think it does depend on how they spend the money they get for Richarlison or Calvert Lewin. Neither are great but they very easily can (and probably will) replace them with inferior players, which could spell the end for them.Lampard is absolutely terrible, he'll keep getting jobs after Everton no doubt down to his name and privilege, though.Choudhury is an absolute dog but even if they don't get him you can tell there's a level to what they can sign in midfield. Probably someone with Prem experience like Harry Winks, just generally someone who's been on the fringes of an alright side, maybe a McTominay from United or some dosser from a Leeds or Newcastle. People will point to Tarkowski and say good signing but it's because he's free. Ultimately he's another addition to the spine of their team who have been relegated. People thought Keane would be a good signing for them and while Tarkowski is better than he was it's an interesting signing given he's 30 soon and just off the back of going down. Can't see him having anywhere near the impact Burnley fans thought he was on their team and while he's not exactly world class I'd have to question his ambition going to Everton.Going to need two of those promoted sides to kick on and stay up. If you guaranteed me that now I'd be convinced Everton are gone. Could see Forest doing a Brentford to be honest, I think they'll stay up. Fulham I think will go and while a lot would tip Bournemouth to go down I wouldn't be so sure, think they can stay up. The points they got under Rafa kept them up in the end and it wouldn't have gone down to the wire had they kept him, if they don't get off to a good start next season they're fucked IMO. Chelsea and Villa are their first games and they'll probably lose both.