Quote from: Son of Spion on June 16, 2022, 11:28:01 am
This is true.

Think of it like in supermarkets these days when you get your usual box of cornflakes for the same price as last week, but you realise they've downsized the contents. Initially, you thought you were doing well because the cost of your cornflakes hasn't gone up, but then you realise you're just getting screwed in a different way.

Basically, the longer this build drags on (and I've seen faster snails) the less they will get for their £500m. The quality that figure might have bought them some time back is not the quality they can get for the money now, and it will diminish as time goes on too.

The way it's going, the Bitters' may still get their cornflakes box, but it won't be Kelloggs inside. It'll be a reduced amount of budget brand contents.

Shrinkflation.

At this rate they'll end up with something with 10k seats, a shop selling home-booed beer and a wispa bar the size of a herbal tablet, and a pole where you can tie up the dog. And they'd still have trouble selling out without giving quarter-season tickets away.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
Quote from: counterfit_hero on June 16, 2022, 08:31:08 pm
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
So, basically they are screwed.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: MrGrumpy on June 16, 2022, 09:32:31 am
There is no way the costs of building the Bitter Bowl wont have increased in the last few months due to inflation.

Whoever owns Everton would be wise to scale down or try to walk away from that one.

I'm a coachbuilder by trade the price off steel has went up by 3 or 4 times in the last 6 months alone, theres no way any contractor will eat them kind off rises there will be something in the contracts to cover them for that.
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 16, 2022, 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.
They thought they'd nailed it, but they're screwed and Moshi's about to do a bolt. The whole thing's nuts

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Son of Spion on June 16, 2022, 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.

They can't afford screws.  :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: 4pool on June 16, 2022, 09:06:48 pm
They can't afford screws.  :P

Can they afford nuts?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: counterfit_hero on June 16, 2022, 08:31:08 pm
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 16, 2022, 08:48:18 pm
So, basically they are screwed.
Good; fucking made up!  ;D

Quote from: afc turkish on June 16, 2022, 10:26:24 pm
Can they afford nuts?
I've been pecan at their finances and no, no they can't.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June 16, 2022, 10:33:53 pm
Good; fucking made up!  ;D
I've been pecan at their finances and no, no they can't.

Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
Quote from: Juan Kerr on June 16, 2022, 09:02:44 pm
I'm a coachbuilder by trade the price off steel has went up by 3 or 4 times in the last 6 months alone, theres no way any contractor will eat them kind off rises there will be something in the contracts to cover them for that.
Well that's OK, as I'd imagine they're using wood and creosote as a homage to the Pit.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
They do have a representative from Brazil to be fair.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.
Your brain is fucking weird mate; in a good way I hasten to add  :D
You make associations and connections between things that wouldn't occur to me in a thousand years  :wellin
Macademia Red...  Brilliant :lmao
I've laughed so much I nearly pea'd myself.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 10:36:51 pm
Ill reserve judgment until Macademia Red has had his say.

 ;D

Nick on form tonight...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June 16, 2022, 10:54:56 pm
Your brain is fucking weird mate; in a good way I hasten to add  :D
You make associations and connections between things that wouldn't occur to me in a thousand years  :wellin
Macademia Red...  Brilliant :lmao
I've laughed so much I nearly pea'd myself.

Quote from: afc turkish on June 16, 2022, 11:52:25 pm
;D

Nick on form tonight...
You gonna tell us how much cashew sent these lads to say this, Nick?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: afc turkish on June 16, 2022, 10:26:24 pm
Can they afford nuts?

They already have an extensive supply of those.
So basically BMD is going to be 4 core corners for years on end.

A picture that will be the example of how not to run a Football club.

The same way Valencia are mocked in Spain by rival supporters there, which from recent plans is going to see a second reduction from the original 70000, that went to 60000 to the 43000 announced recently and the roof is going to be made with cheap recycled plastic now.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

https://twitter.com/mikeygow/status/1537557342883020803?t=CSDdlS8eNMmhHGA4KVkuzQ&s=19

Can't work out if this is interesting or tin foil hat time.

Also, what I can't get my head around is the fact that if the stadium is ever built, why will it be a game changer for them?

I can't see them increasing prices too much and even we struggle to sell out hospitality.

Liverpool isn't London when it comes to that etc.

It will obviously help, but it ain't a game changer.
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Quote from: counterfit_hero on June 16, 2022, 08:31:08 pm
My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.

No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.
Thanks. I couldn't see that report on a fixed price as being anything other than a naive misreading of the situation.
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:32:33 am
I can't see them increasing prices too much

The problem is they'd HAVE to increase prices just to pay for it, let alone it bring in additional income to aid in squad building.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:11:34 pm
The problem is they'd HAVE to increase prices just to pay for it, let alone it bring in additional income to aid in squad building.
They have no choice, do they?

They are in massive debt as things stand. They'd owe at least another £500,000,000 on top of that to pay for the Boo Camp.

Do people really think they'd be servicing such monumental debt, whilst offering much improved and costly facilities, looking to provide funds for players, yet keep their prices similar to those they charge for dire football in an antiquated woodyard?

They will be on Universal Credit, upgrading their Reliant Robin for an Audi, yet believing they aren't going to have to pay more for petrol, road tax, insurance etc. Well, they will. It goes with the territory. If you want better and more, you have to pay accordingly.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:32:33 am
Also, what I can't get my head around is the fact that if the stadium is ever built, why will it be a game changer for them?
I don't think West Ham's ground move has proved to be the money spinner they were hoping for but the smallest bit of positive news always sends our friends across the park hyper-deluded.
Ironically they could probably improve their commercial income by simply recruiting some competent staff behind the scenes. Little Miss Dynamite is hopelessly out of her depth. Their major sponsorship deals in recent years have largely come from Moshiri's mate and probably required little skill or effort to obtain (and the one-off injection of cash by Usmanov to position himself at the head of a non-existent queue for naming rights on BMD smells more wiffy than the waste treatment works next door).
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:11:34 pm
The problem is they'd HAVE to increase prices just to pay for it, let alone it bring in additional income to aid in squad building.

Say a £15 increase across the board. Which could be too much.

Say they have 25 home games & 50k seats for example.

£15 × 50,000 x 25 = £18.75m additional revenue.

Bet the next TV deal makes them more

77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 02:00:41 pm
I don't think West Ham's ground move has proved to be the money spinner they were hoping for but the smallest bit of positive news always sends our friends across the park hyper-deluded.
Ironically they could probably improve their commercial income by simply recruiting some competent staff behind the scenes. Little Miss Dynamite is hopelessly out of her depth. Their major sponsorship deals in recent years have largely come from Moshiri's mate and probably required little skill or effort to obtain (and the one-off injection of cash by Usmanov to position himself at the head of a non-existent queue for naming rights on BMD smells more wiffy than the waste treatment works next door).

But WHU didnt have to fund the stadium though.

Obviously the Boos were hoping to get a similar sweet heart deal through their mate,  Chippy Tits, but that hasnt come off so they are up shit creek without a paddle.
"Chippy tits" must be one of the best nicknames ever.  :)
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Say a £15 increase across the board. Which could be too much.

Say they have 25 home games & 50k seats for example.

£15 × 50,000 x 25 = £18.75m additional revenue.

Bet the next TV deal makes them more

I mean the numbers are like this...

If you take their 2019 match day income (so well before Covid) they brought in £14.2m in match day income with an avg gate of 39,043, with 27 home games. That gives you an avg income per seat of £13.47.

Now if you slap those numbers into a 50k capacity stadium you have £673.5k per game income, so over 25 games approx £16.85m. Now it's also worth remembering a bigger capacity stadium requires additional stewards, serving staff, policing, etc. so the costs to host the matches will rise too.

Lets assume they manage to get £500m funding paying back £20m a year... now they are suddenly going from having +£14.2m contribution to revenue at Goodison to -£3m after servicing the loans at the new stadium.

Do they have the demand to not only fill an additional 11k seats BUT also raise the prices enough where the new stadium contributes more to Everton, after it's yearly loan payment is made, than Goodison currently does?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:11:34 pm
The problem is they'd HAVE to increase prices just to pay for it, let alone it bring in additional income to aid in squad building.

I can only imagine the fume when the first ticket prices are released there in a couple of years. Especially if they do end up with some hardnosed Americans.

Even so, at best they'll double the 20 million or so Goodison generates in a good year. That's not a game changing amount, it's basically a Doucore a year in transfer terms. That's if they price their own fans out the ground though because Goodison pricing won't increase revenues that much.

The West Ham chairman admitted a couple of years ago (pre-Covid and tbf before they were in Europe) that stadium revenue at the Olympic dome was only a modest increase on Upton Park and that's with 20k more fans  - at least with tickets sold. Everton have the conundrum of high ticket prices = empty seats or current ticket prices = low stadium revenue. And West Ham got a free stadium so they could afford to sell cheap tickets to sell out.

Spurs's stadium might have cost a billion, which is a noose for them, but they'll generate at least 10% of that per year in matchday revenue (lockdowns aside). If Everton's cost 5-600 million, and they earn 30 million a year from the stadium, then that's 5% per year generated to pay it back and from a much lower baseline. And to pay it back also means that they haven't got the money to spend on players in their gamechanging ground at the docks.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:07:31 pm
I mean the numbers are like this...

If you take their 2019 match day income (so well before Covid) they brought in £14.2m in match day income with an avg gate of 39,043, with 27 home games. That gives you an avg income per seat of £13.47.

Now if you slap those numbers into a 50k capacity stadium you have £673.5k per game income, so over 25 games approx £16.85m. Now it's also worth remembering a bigger capacity stadium requires additional stewards, serving staff, policing, etc. so the costs to host the matches will rise too.

Lets assume they manage to get £500m funding paying back £20m a year... now they are suddenly going from having +£14.2m contribution to revenue at Goodison to -£3m after servicing the loans at the new stadium.

Do they have the demand to not only fill an additional 11k seats BUT also raise the prices enough where the new stadium contributes more to Everton, after it's yearly loan payment is made, than Goodison currently does?


Surely both your clculations re way out.

Everton lost £170m through Covid.

Colletively, clubs lost around £20m each from refunding TV deal money due to matches not being played/televised.

So Everton's matchday revenue must be around £150m a season.

The £170m figure must be correct, because the top brass at the Premier League accepted it as fact.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Theyve increased prices this year and I would imagine every season forward now to soften the blow and get them used to paying a bit more before it / if it opens .
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm

Surely both your clculations re way out.

Everton lost £170m through Covid.

Colletively, clubs lost around £20m each from refunding TV deal money due to matches not being played/televised.

So Everton's matchday revenue must be around £150m a season.

The £170m figure must be correct, because the top brass at the Premier League accepted it as fact.

 ;D ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm

Surely both your clculations re way out.

Everton lost £170m through Covid.

Colletively, clubs lost around £20m each from refunding TV deal money due to matches not being played/televised.

So Everton's matchday revenue must be around £150m a season.

The £170m figure must be correct, because the top brass at the Premier League accepted it as fact.

You are Paul the Esk and I claim my five pounds.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:13:47 pm
You are Paul the Esk and I claim my five pounds.
;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Have Everton brought in any new players this summer?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:05:44 am
Have Everton brought in any new players this summer?
Tarkowski from Burnley
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:16:36 am
Tarkowski from Burnley

Ta.


So they're off to a flyer to win the summer transfer window again aren't they... :(
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
