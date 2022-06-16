Say a £15 increase across the board. Which could be too much.
Say they have 25 home games & 50k seats for example.
£15 × 50,000 x 25 = £18.75m additional revenue.
Bet the next TV deal makes them more
I mean the numbers are like this...
If you take their 2019 match day income (so well before Covid) they brought in £14.2m in match day income with an avg gate of 39,043, with 27 home games. That gives you an avg income per seat of £13.47.
Now if you slap those numbers into a 50k capacity stadium you have £673.5k per game income, so over 25 games approx £16.85m. Now it's also worth remembering a bigger capacity stadium requires additional stewards, serving staff, policing, etc. so the costs to host the matches will rise too.
Lets assume they manage to get £500m funding paying back £20m a year... now they are suddenly going from having +£14.2m contribution to revenue at Goodison to -£3m after servicing the loans at the new stadium.
Do they have the demand to not only fill an additional 11k seats BUT also raise the prices enough where the new stadium contributes more to Everton, after it's yearly loan payment is made, than Goodison currently does?