My wife works as a building services engineer in charge of massive projects, I asked her about fixed price bids for jobs like this. She said that when contractors bid for these jobs clients want to hear fixed price and all in meaning one contractor will sort everything. However the jobs are never really fixed price the initial bid will have a bill of quantities outlining exactly what is needed to build at the time of bidding, but if the costs go up the contractor is well within their rights to take it to litigation to get what they need providing they have worked to the bill of quantities. She said that about 70% of builds end up in litigation. The other thing that happens, as they are paid in phases, the contractor can be 20% in and say the next phase that was going to cost 100m will now cost 300m for whatever reason and work could stop until it is sorted. Prob why these 4 bits in the corners have been faffed over for an eternity. No money to keep moving with the build.



No point in trying to convey the detailed points of a long conversation here, but the long and short of it is, they will have to pay the going rate no matter what has been said in a pitch meeting or even signed off on before building.