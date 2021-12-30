« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1020462 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,055
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18440 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...

Pretty much. Reminds me of a story a relative of mine told about working in construction years ago. The company he worked for were behind on a project, but they needed someone to work on a different site in order to show progress/avoid a start penalty.  So he and another fella were sent to the site, while the rest of the crew finished elsewhere. Once there they ended up driving a truck around in circles, occasionally getting out to dabble in some foundational concrete work to maintain the impression that it had started.

Every time I see a picture of Moshiri's sandpit, I always think of that story, as they are likely doing the absolute bare minimum
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18441 on: Today at 12:39:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:55 am
They are between the rock and the hard place now.

Screwed if they stop building, and also screwed if they carry on.

Moshilad's took it this far, and without his mate's stolen billions he's screwed himself too. He has to get out as soon as he can, and let the next owner inherit the problem and try to fund it.

The entire club has become a massive financial black hole. If they'd gone down last season I think they'd have reached event horizon. They escaped that by the skin of their teeth, but they are still in critical condition. No wonder Moshiri wants/needs out.

This was always very suspicious ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

Laing ORourke would have never accepted such a deal, if they thought Everton actually have the money to build it ...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,915
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18442 on: Today at 06:59:57 am »
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18443 on: Today at 07:07:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:57 am
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.

Don't forget, Valencia CF were an European power when they've started this some 20 years ago ...

https://www.football-espana.net/2021/12/30/valencia-new-stadium-capacity-reduction
Logged

Offline Beaker76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18444 on: Today at 07:47:08 am »
Can someone answer a question for me.
Have the utilities, water, electric, gas, drainage been completed during these groundworks, or are they yet to be done?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18445 on: Today at 08:31:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:39:17 am
This was always very suspicious ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

Laing ORourke would have never accepted such a deal, if they thought Everton actually have the money to build it ...

This was a daft thing to do from Everton's point of view even if they had the money. All it'll do is lead to the builders cutting corners and using cheaper materials to keep the costs down and the profits up. It's basically Moshiri saying "just build us a stadium we don't care how".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline nycjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18446 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...



Blimey, what is the plan to police that for a big game? Ferry all the away fans to the otherside of the Mersey?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,529
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18447 on: Today at 08:39:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:57 am
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.

I mean theyve got to find at least £400m from somewhere and theyre a club losing money hand over fist so no traditional source of funding is going to provide them with that.

A sale may be the only option but then that has its own issues in that no one is paying £1.2bn+ for the club to cover Moshilaas spending, cover the current debt not to him, cover the losses for 3yrs whilst they stabilise and then cover the stadium build. 
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18448 on: Today at 08:59:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...


They would struggle to find a worse place for a stadium.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18449 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 06:46:46 pm
It was 727m according to the esk after their latest accounts were published which includes initial﻿﻿ purchase of shares/debt/equity/funding o﻿f enabling works for the new stadium.

Probably even higher now!

If this consortium pays 500m for Everton including paying off their external debts, Mosh stands to lose circa 360m.

At least in the movies, money laundering always returns less clean money than the dirty money put in, so maybe there was something to all the claims of usmanov being the one bankrolling it like the bitters used to claim before he became persona non grata due to ukraine.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18450 on: Today at 09:25:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
Goodison though. I'm sure they could improve it. They demolished all those houses (RS behaviour?) behind the Park End, so have the room to completely redo that end the same way as we did our Main Stand and are currently doing the ARE. So, no loss of capacity during the build. Surely they could also improve the rest of the ground, and the fans would relish it too. I mean they were ecstatic when they thought they were staying at Goodison when we were on for moving to the park. They were banging on endlessly about how they were staying at and going to improve their "historic home" while we were moving to a "soulless concrete bowl." So I'm sure their fans would be ecstatic if they binned off the BMD soulless bowl and committed to enhancing the home they say they love so much.

I'm sure it would cost far less than the vanity project they are currently indulging themselves in, and be easier to maintain too. Also, although they don't really need a bigger capacity, they could no doubt achieve 45,000 or so, which is more than ample for them, seeing as they virtually give away cheap tickets these days and have been doing half-season tickets for donkeys years.

I thought that even with demolitioning some surrounding properties, the only way they would be able to expand on their current site would be to rotate the pitch and would thus need to rebuild all the stands entirely i.e. not far off a full rebuild on that site anyway?
Logged

Offline nycjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18451 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18452 on: Today at 09:52:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...

I was more meaning that I assumed they'd have only contractually committed to the level-ground/blank-canvas stage - until funding was fully in place for the actual build work.



Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:16:42 am
All they've done is throw up some prefab concrete stuctures in either corner!

The building work is continuing, though. In a month, how much more will have been done?

I'd have thought that would tie them into the design blueprint. The alternative - if they wanted to change (like, to a more realistically-priced alternative and not this narcissistic financial millstone) - would be to employ an architect to redraw the plans to incorporate the already-built parts (complexity & cost issues) or knock it down and start again.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18453 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 09:46:14 am

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FU4cCQqXEAEVC45?format=jpg&name=large


Mildly interesting picture of their build.
That picture really does highlight the madness of trying to build a stadium on a postage stamp.  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,529
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18454 on: Today at 10:54:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:52:29 am
The building work is continuing, though. In a month, how much more will have been done?

Hardly at pace though. Look at the amount of work done on the new Anny Rd, in way less time, than has gone on there.

They could walk away from it and it wouldn't take too much work to get rid of those structures and the site be flat and ready to be used for something else.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18455 on: Today at 10:56:00 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:25:52 am
I thought that even with demolitioning some surrounding properties, the only way they would be able to expand on their current site would be to rotate the pitch and would thus need to rebuild all the stands entirely i.e. not far off a full rebuild on that site anyway?
They have the room to rebuild the Park End. That could be done like our stands have been done, so no loss of capacity while being built.

I don't think they even need to expand as such. Their issue isn't capacity, it's antiquated facilities. Their current capacity is ample for them. They virtually give tickets away as it is.

As far as a total redevelopment goes, I was told years ago by a suit showing us around their Main Stand that they were planning to buy the school and houses on the Bullens side, demolish the lot, then turn the pitch around. The fella seemed really proud of this plan, although I never heard anything about it in the media.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18456 on: Today at 10:59:32 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:54:04 am
Hardly at pace though. Look at the amount of work done on the new Anny Rd, in way less time, than has gone on there.

They could walk away from it and it wouldn't take too much work to get rid of those structures and the site be flat and ready to be used for something else.
Passing it as often as I do, I'd say the pace is snailesque.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18457 on: Today at 11:13:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:56:00 am
They have the room to rebuild the Park End. That could be done like our stands have been done, so no loss of capacity while being built.

I don't think they even need to expand as such. Their issue isn't capacity, it's antiquated facilities. Their current capacity is ample for them. They virtually give tickets away as it is.

As far as a total redevelopment goes, I was told years ago by a suit showing us around their Main Stand that they were planning to buy the school and houses on the Bullens side, demolish the lot, then turn the pitch around. The fella seemed really proud of this plan, although I never heard anything about it in the media.

Yes, using the building model of the New San Mames would have been perfect for them ...

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18458 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:59:32 am
Passing it as often as I do, I'd say the pace is snailesque.
I'd expect that once they get onto putting the steel frame up that it will transform very quickly.  Hopefully for the city they don't take it beyond the point of no return and then run out of money!
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,529
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18459 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:04 am
I'd expect that once they get onto putting the steel frame up that it will transform very quickly.  Hopefully for the city they don't take it beyond the point of no return and then run out of money!

They'd likely need funds to do that, unless Moshilaa is throwing more money in.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,308
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18460 on: Today at 11:57:07 am »
Have Everton written to the FA demanding to know why LFC have announced signing a player from the Portuguese league before their transfer window has opened yet?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,246
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18461 on: Today at 11:58:52 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:39:43 am
I mean theyve got to find at least £400m from somewhere and theyre a club losing money hand over fist so no traditional source of funding is going to provide them with that.

A sale may be the only option but then that has its own issues in that no one is paying £1.2bn+ for the club to cover Moshilaas spending, cover the current debt not to him, cover the losses for 3yrs whilst they stabilise and then cover the stadium build. 
I went on GOT earlier, lot of suspicion it will be a  leveraged takeover, but strangely no one had made the link between lack of funding and Moshiri selling up.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18462 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:58:52 am
I went on GOT earlier, lot of suspicion it will be a  leveraged takeover, but strangely no one had made the link between lack of funding and Moshiri selling up.

A leveraged buyout the only thing that makes sense given their finances and American 'investors'.. who would take that mess on? Moshiri is in over his head.

Newcastle made sense as they were debt free and stadium in place.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,401
  • Linudden.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18463 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
They should spend what it takes to make Goodison a bit more respectful as a modern stadium rather than wasting money on something they can't fill with current results.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18464 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:49:27 pm
They should spend what it takes to make Goodison a bit more respectful as a modern stadium rather than wasting money on something they can't fill with current results.


But..."if you build it they will come".

Actually, it would be interesting to see a report on the impact new stadiums have made on both the future success of a club and the size of it`s support. I have a vague notion that there was something like that doing the rounds some time back.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,055
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18465 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:01:15 pm

But..."if you build it they will come".

Actually, it would be interesting to see a report on the impact new stadiums have made on both the future success of a club and the size of it`s support. I have a vague notion that there was something like that doing the rounds some time back.

There is plenty of research, mainly in the U.S, that a new stadium is a panacea designed to bring success. Most of this shows that a new stadium will draw more punters early on when it's a newfangled entity, but if a team isn't winning, supporters won't show long-term.

Unlike in American sports, transfer fees and frequent contract renewals will be other areas draining a team's chances of competing while paying off a new stadium. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if any new owners ask for the city for a handout to build it. The city should just turn around and say no
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18466 on: Today at 01:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm

I'm genuinely surprised - extremely surprised - that they've got this far.

I honestly thought they'd get the ground levelled then stop to wait for funding (that I presumed would never come for such a ridiculously over-ambitious white-elephant-in-waiting

With Moshiri losing mammoth amounts due to Usmanov being sanctioned, I thought everything would be suspended.

But they're really cracking on.

 :o

The builders are guaranteed huge penalty payments if the club pull out now. Moshi has been funding it so far. Relegation would have sunk them, he is now looking to sell up get some readies back and let someone else pay for the ground.
Prospective buyers will be looking at the fact that no one would lend money to finance it. Moshi wants his money back and that is inflating his asking price. Anyone paying Moshi £1b for the club is looking at finding £1b for the stadium as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18467 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:31:18 am
This was a daft thing to do from Everton's point of view even if they had the money. All it'll do is lead to the builders cutting corners and using cheaper materials to keep the costs down and the profits up. It's basically Moshiri saying "just build us a stadium we don't care how".

The builders will be making a loss unless they use lots of cheap plastic and MDF. £500m was the prices they were spouting pre pandemic
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,988
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18468 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:40:48 pm
The builders will be making a loss unless they use lots of cheap plastic and MDF. £500m was the prices they were spouting pre pandemic
In that case they should just deconstruct the Pit and reassemble it again like flat pack at the new site, another first, "First club to recycle a stadium".
Logged

Offline Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18469 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:31:18 am
This was a daft thing to do from Everton's point of view even if they had the money. All it'll do is lead to the builders cutting corners and using cheaper materials to keep the costs down and the profits up. It's basically Moshiri saying "just build us a stadium we don't care how".

Didn't I read that they'd need to use high-spec materials due to the waterside location, salt erosion, excess weathering etc.? Doing it on the cheap would mean it'll fall apart pretty quickly.
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18470 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:35 pm
There is plenty of research, mainly in the U.S, that a new stadium is a panacea designed to bring success. Most of this shows that a new stadium will draw more punters early on when it's a newfangled entity, but if a team isn't winning, supporters won't show long-term.

Unlike in American sports, transfer fees and frequent contract renewals will be other areas draining a team's chances of competing while paying off a new stadium. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if any new owners ask for the city for a handout to build it. The city should just turn around and say no

Human nature tells us the same thing. When something is new it has novelty value. That alone will stir interest within the fanbase. The increase in costs won't matter as much initially, because the novelty value of a different location and the feeling of a fresh start will trump the extra outlay for many fans. The overall mood will be buoyant. All that is quite natural.

Thing is, novelty value has a limited lifespan. That's natural too. Its lifespan can be lengthened or shortened to an extent, but it eventually wears off regardless. An entertaining, winning team would naturally retain it for longer. But the same old shit in a new environment would see it wear off fairly quickly. If Everton perform anything like they have for most of the last three decades, the enthusiasm generated by a new environment would fade fast, especially as attendees would have much higher costs to consider too.

Bitters might scoff at that notion, but it's just basic human psychology. A new stadium for a failing club promises much. Fans will naturally buy into that promise and surf the wave of enthusiasm. Thing is though, like all waves, they peak then die. The new stadium is the only wave of optimism Evertonians have been given to ride by their club in 27 years. But unless they provide more 'waves' for the fans to get onto in the form of a good side playing attractive football whilst competing, it will fall very flat. That is simply the nature of things.

Initially, the fans will buy into it. Old timers and armchair fans will dust their scarves off and turn up. They'll all want to be part of what they feel will be a new dawn. But unless the team is competing for trophies rather than treading water as they have been for three decades, fans simply won't fork out the extra money to watch the same old shite for long.

Thing is, Everton have abused and taken their small but loyal fanbase for granted for decades. They've let them down time after time after time. The relationship between that club and its fans is mutually abusive but also co-dependent. They love each other, but hate each other too. BMD is the club promising chocolates, flowers and a slap-up meal to the fans after abusing them yet again. If they actually deliver on the promise it will buy them time, but maybe not trust. Unless behaviour also changes long-term, and they deliver decent football and at least the competing for trophies, the fans will walk, shiny stadium or not.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:01 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18471 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:45:19 pm
A leveraged buyout the only thing that makes sense given their finances and American 'investors'.. who would take that mess on? Moshiri is in over his head.

Newcastle made sense as they were debt free and stadium in place.


And the Saudi dictatorship paid £305m.

Similar-sized fanbases, squads of similarly limited resale value.

The fact they're in a world-renowned city and cling onto the coat-tails of a genuinely global big football club might nudge up the worth a little, but you couldn't imagine Moshiri getting more than around £400m-£500m. That would include money to clear the debt. Finance for the stadium would need to come on top of that.

As an investment, the sums don't add up.

Oligarchs who've manged to avoid sanctions (or, like the ones in the UK, bought government protection) are keeping their heads down.

There's not many human rights-abusing oil dictatorships left, and none have expressed an interest in Everton.

You'd hope they'd be up shit creak - but they always seem to cling on and find a way to survive.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,308
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18472 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:35 pm

Unlike in American sports, transfer fees and frequent contract renewals will be other areas draining a team's chances of competing while paying off a new stadium. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if any new owners ask for the city for a handout to build it. The city should just turn around and say no

Given that Liverpool council is still in special measures, I'd say a no is inevitable, both now and in the near future.

If and when the council is free of additional scrutiny, if the first thing they did was immediately lend Everton hundreds of millions for a stadium after new owners just bought them for a billion quid, the government would have overseers back in faster than you could say "Boooo!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,411
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18473 on: Today at 02:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:57:07 am
Have Everton written to the FA demanding to know why LFC have announced signing a player from the Portuguese league before their transfer window has opened yet?

Pace transfers dont count silly.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18474 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 01:56:56 pm
Didn't I read that they'd need to use high-spec materials due to the waterside location, salt erosion, excess weathering etc.? Doing it on the cheap would mean it'll fall apart pretty quickly.
Ive mentioned before how Malmaison hotel had cladding issues due to the extremes of salt etc. the old Portcullis House was plagued with it as well. When the Arena was built I recall Storey explaining why they had gone for an expensive upgrade on the exterior, as it was more weather resistant long term, add in that someone told me there had been no assessment of how the weather will impact on the playing side (all jokes aside) and it seems like they have painted themselves into a corner. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18475 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:28:25 pm
Given that Liverpool council is still in special measures, I'd say a no is inevitable, both now and in the near future.

If and when the council is free of additional scrutiny, if the first thing they did was immediately lend Everton hundreds of millions for a stadium after new owners just bought them for a billion quid, the government would have overseers back in faster than you could say "Boooo!"

News reports over the past few days are suggesting the Tories will be increasing the role of the commissioners, which is incredible given they have had over 12 months and a massive pay rise, and are still struggling to come to terms with the fact the city is skint.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,166
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18476 on: Today at 03:50:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:40:48 pm
The builders will be making a loss unless they use lots of cheap plastic and MDF. £500m was the prices they were spouting pre pandemic

I was discussing this with a mate of mine who is a FIDIC supervision engineer, and he couldn't believe it. He says if the pre-pandemic and pre-war costs of BMD were estimated at £500 million, at the moment there is no chance of beeing built for less than £750-800 million. And when I have shown him the pictures and the drone footage of the building site, he was genuinely shocked ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18477 on: Today at 04:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:05:34 pm

And the Saudi dictatorship paid £305m.

Similar-sized fanbases, squads of similarly limited resale value.

The fact they're in a world-renowned city and cling onto the coat-tails of a genuinely global big football club might nudge up the worth a little, but you couldn't imagine Moshiri getting more than around £400m-£500m. That would include money to clear the debt. Finance for the stadium would need to come on top of that.

As an investment, the sums don't add up.

Oligarchs who've manged to avoid sanctions (or, like the ones in the UK, bought government protection) are keeping their heads down.

There's not many human rights-abusing oil dictatorships left, and none have expressed an interest in Everton.

You'd hope they'd be up shit creak - but they always seem to cling on and find a way to survive.

Newcastle have been near enough selling out a 52k stadium for the last 20 years, despite the soul sapping Ashley years for most of that time. They can really up their reach when they have something to get behind (i.e. the Keegan/Robson years). A one club city that is a football mad area, the whole of Tyneside, the whole of Northumberland pretty much to themselves. Everton are like City in that their reach is limited due to being the distant second club in their own city.

The sums just don't add up. If Moshiri cuts his losses they're at risk of being taken over by carpetbaggers because he'll want to claim back whatever he can.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18478 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm »
Just in the last few decades Leicester, Middlesboro, Sunderland, Derby, Bolton, Southampton and Coventry, among others, all built new stadiums while in the top division. Hell, a couple of them were also by a river.  It didn't help any of them meanngfully improve in the aftermath - indeed they were all relegated afterwards. Neither have Spurs nor Arsenal seen any meaningful improvement due to a new stadium.

Bitters seeem to think just getting a new stadium means immediate, automatic improvement. I would suggest, based on the lessons of history, that relegation is more likely.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,411
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18479 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
Moshiri arrived at Goodison shortly after we appointed Klopp.

Six years on - Fuck me what a difference.

Weve won as many trophies as theyve had managers, we are in the process of redeveloping half our ground whilst theyve got a sandpit and the difference between the squads is astronomical.

We have a club legend leaving on a free after receiving a guard of honour in his last match and they have three internationals sneaking out the back door to a chorus of boos.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 