There is plenty of research, mainly in the U.S, that a new stadium is a panacea designed to bring success. Most of this shows that a new stadium will draw more punters early on when it's a newfangled entity, but if a team isn't winning, supporters won't show long-term.



Unlike in American sports, transfer fees and frequent contract renewals will be other areas draining a team's chances of competing while paying off a new stadium. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if any new owners ask for the city for a handout to build it. The city should just turn around and say no



Human nature tells us the same thing. When something is new it has novelty value. That alone will stir interest within the fanbase. The increase in costs won't matter as much initially, because the novelty value of a different location and the feeling of a fresh start will trump the extra outlay for many fans. The overall mood will be buoyant. All that is quite natural.Thing is, novelty value has a limited lifespan. That's natural too. Its lifespan can be lengthened or shortened to an extent, but it eventually wears off regardless. An entertaining, winning team would naturally retain it for longer. But the same old shit in a new environment would see it wear off fairly quickly. If Everton perform anything like they have for most of the last three decades, the enthusiasm generated by a new environment would fade fast, especially as attendees would have much higher costs to consider too.Bitters might scoff at that notion, but it's just basic human psychology. A new stadium for a failing club promises much. Fans will naturally buy into that promise and surf the wave of enthusiasm. Thing is though, like all waves, they peak then die. The new stadium is the only wave of optimism Evertonians have been given to ride by their club in 27 years. But unless they provide more 'waves' for the fans to get onto in the form of a good side playing attractive football whilst competing, it will fall very flat. That is simply the nature of things.Initially, the fans will buy into it. Old timers and armchair fans will dust their scarves off and turn up. They'll all want to be part of what they feel will be a new dawn. But unless the team is competing for trophies rather than treading water as they have been for three decades, fans simply won't fork out the extra money to watch the same old shite for long.Thing is, Everton have abused and taken their small but loyal fanbase for granted for decades. They've let them down time after time after time. The relationship between that club and its fans is mutually abusive but also co-dependent. They love each other, but hate each other too. BMD is the club promising chocolates, flowers and a slap-up meal to the fans after abusing them yet again. If they actually deliver on the promise it will buy them time, but maybe not trust. Unless behaviour also changes long-term, and they deliver decent football and at least the competing for trophies, the fans will walk, shiny stadium or not.