I thought that even with demolitioning some surrounding properties, the only way they would be able to expand on their current site would be to rotate the pitch and would thus need to rebuild all the stands entirely i.e. not far off a full rebuild on that site anyway?
They have the room to rebuild the Park End. That could be done like our stands have been done, so no loss of capacity while being built.
I don't think they even need to expand as such. Their issue isn't capacity, it's antiquated facilities. Their current capacity is ample for them. They virtually give tickets away as it is.
As far as a total redevelopment goes, I was told years ago by a suit showing us around their Main Stand that they were planning to buy the school and houses on the Bullens side, demolish the lot, then turn the pitch around. The fella seemed really proud of this plan, although I never heard anything about it in the media.