The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18440 on: Today at 12:29:48 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...

Pretty much. Reminds me of a story a relative of mine told about working in construction years ago. The company he worked for were behind on a project, but they needed someone to work on a different site in order to show progress/avoid a start penalty.  So he and another fella were sent to the site, while the rest of the crew finished elsewhere. Once there they ended up driving a truck around in circles, occasionally getting out to dabble in some foundational concrete work to maintain the impression that it had started.

Every time I see a picture of Moshiri's sandpit, I always think of that story, as they are likely doing the absolute bare minimum
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18441 on: Today at 12:39:17 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:55 am
They are between the rock and the hard place now.

Screwed if they stop building, and also screwed if they carry on.

Moshilad's took it this far, and without his mate's stolen billions he's screwed himself too. He has to get out as soon as he can, and let the next owner inherit the problem and try to fund it.

The entire club has become a massive financial black hole. If they'd gone down last season I think they'd have reached event horizon. They escaped that by the skin of their teeth, but they are still in critical condition. No wonder Moshiri wants/needs out.

This was always very suspicious ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

Laing ORourke would have never accepted such a deal, if they thought Everton actually have the money to build it ...
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18442 on: Today at 06:59:57 am
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18443 on: Today at 07:07:33 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:57 am
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.

Don't forget, Valencia CF were an European power when they've started this some 20 years ago ...

https://www.football-espana.net/2021/12/30/valencia-new-stadium-capacity-reduction
Beaker76

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18444 on: Today at 07:47:08 am
Can someone answer a question for me.
Have the utilities, water, electric, gas, drainage been completed during these groundworks, or are they yet to be done?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18445 on: Today at 08:31:18 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:39:17 am
This was always very suspicious ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

Laing ORourke would have never accepted such a deal, if they thought Everton actually have the money to build it ...

This was a daft thing to do from Everton's point of view even if they had the money. All it'll do is lead to the builders cutting corners and using cheaper materials to keep the costs down and the profits up. It's basically Moshiri saying "just build us a stadium we don't care how".
nycjon

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18446 on: Today at 08:36:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...



Blimey, what is the plan to police that for a big game? Ferry all the away fans to the otherside of the Mersey?
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18447 on: Today at 08:39:43 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:57 am
Dont really see it. Its going to be built it IS being built 

Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.

Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.

I mean theyve got to find at least £400m from somewhere and theyre a club losing money hand over fist so no traditional source of funding is going to provide them with that.

A sale may be the only option but then that has its own issues in that no one is paying £1.2bn+ for the club to cover Moshilaas spending, cover the current debt not to him, cover the losses for 3yrs whilst they stabilise and then cover the stadium build. 
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18448 on: Today at 08:59:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...


They would struggle to find a worse place for a stadium.
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18449 on: Today at 09:18:05 am
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 06:46:46 pm
It was 727m according to the esk after their latest accounts were published which includes initial﻿﻿ purchase of shares/debt/equity/funding o﻿f enabling works for the new stadium.

Probably even higher now!

If this consortium pays 500m for Everton including paying off their external debts, Mosh stands to lose circa 360m.

At least in the movies, money laundering always returns less clean money than the dirty money put in, so maybe there was something to all the claims of usmanov being the one bankrolling it like the bitters used to claim before he became persona non grata due to ukraine.
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18450 on: Today at 09:25:52 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
Goodison though. I'm sure they could improve it. They demolished all those houses (RS behaviour?) behind the Park End, so have the room to completely redo that end the same way as we did our Main Stand and are currently doing the ARE. So, no loss of capacity during the build. Surely they could also improve the rest of the ground, and the fans would relish it too. I mean they were ecstatic when they thought they were staying at Goodison when we were on for moving to the park. They were banging on endlessly about how they were staying at and going to improve their "historic home" while we were moving to a "soulless concrete bowl." So I'm sure their fans would be ecstatic if they binned off the BMD soulless bowl and committed to enhancing the home they say they love so much.

I'm sure it would cost far less than the vanity project they are currently indulging themselves in, and be easier to maintain too. Also, although they don't really need a bigger capacity, they could no doubt achieve 45,000 or so, which is more than ample for them, seeing as they virtually give away cheap tickets these days and have been doing half-season tickets for donkeys years.

I thought that even with demolitioning some surrounding properties, the only way they would be able to expand on their current site would be to rotate the pitch and would thus need to rebuild all the stands entirely i.e. not far off a full rebuild on that site anyway?
nycjon

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18451 on: Today at 09:46:14 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18452 on: Today at 09:52:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...

I was more meaning that I assumed they'd have only contractually committed to the level-ground/blank-canvas stage - until funding was fully in place for the actual build work.



Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:16:42 am
All they've done is throw up some prefab concrete stuctures in either corner!

The building work is continuing, though. In a month, how much more will have been done?

I'd have thought that would tie them into the design blueprint. The alternative - if they wanted to change (like, to a more realistically-priced alternative and not this narcissistic financial millstone) - would be to employ an architect to redraw the plans to incorporate the already-built parts (complexity & cost issues) or knock it down and start again.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18453 on: Today at 10:42:46 am
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 09:46:14 am

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FU4cCQqXEAEVC45?format=jpg&name=large


Mildly interesting picture of their build.
That picture really does highlight the madness of trying to build a stadium on a postage stamp.  :o
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18454 on: Today at 10:54:04 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:52:29 am
The building work is continuing, though. In a month, how much more will have been done?

Hardly at pace though. Look at the amount of work done on the new Anny Rd, in way less time, than has gone on there.

They could walk away from it and it wouldn't take too much work to get rid of those structures and the site be flat and ready to be used for something else.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18455 on: Today at 10:56:00 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:25:52 am
I thought that even with demolitioning some surrounding properties, the only way they would be able to expand on their current site would be to rotate the pitch and would thus need to rebuild all the stands entirely i.e. not far off a full rebuild on that site anyway?
They have the room to rebuild the Park End. That could be done like our stands have been done, so no loss of capacity while being built.

I don't think they even need to expand as such. Their issue isn't capacity, it's antiquated facilities. Their current capacity is ample for them. They virtually give tickets away as it is.

As far as a total redevelopment goes, I was told years ago by a suit showing us around their Main Stand that they were planning to buy the school and houses on the Bullens side, demolish the lot, then turn the pitch around. The fella seemed really proud of this plan, although I never heard anything about it in the media.
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #18456 on: Today at 10:59:32 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:54:04 am
Hardly at pace though. Look at the amount of work done on the new Anny Rd, in way less time, than has gone on there.

They could walk away from it and it wouldn't take too much work to get rid of those structures and the site be flat and ready to be used for something else.
Passing it as often as I do, I'd say the pace is snailesque.
