They can't suspend it, though. They will have to pay too much penalties to the contractor, and might also lose the land. That is why Moshiri is desperately looking for a buyer ...
They are between the rock and the hard place now.Screwed if they stop building, and also screwed if they carry on. Moshilad's took it this far, and without his mate's stolen billions he's screwed himself too. He has to get out as soon as he can, and let the next owner inherit the problem and try to fund it. The entire club has become a massive financial black hole. If they'd gone down last season I think they'd have reached event horizon. They escaped that by the skin of their teeth, but they are still in critical condition. No wonder Moshiri wants/needs out.
Dont really see it. Its going to be built
it IS being built
Even Everton would struggle to screw up from here. They will get someone to lend them the cash.Dont forget, this takeover stuff came out of attempts to finance it.
This was always very suspicious ...https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.htmlLaing ORourke would have never accepted such a deal, if they thought Everton actually have the money to build it ...
I don't know who's idea it was, bit it is definitely a terrible one ...
It was 727m according to the esk after their latest accounts were published which includes initial purchase of shares/debt/equity/funding of enabling works for the new stadium. Probably even higher now! If this consortium pays 500m for Everton including paying off their external debts, Mosh stands to lose circa 360m.
Goodison though. I'm sure they could improve it. They demolished all those houses (RS behaviour?) behind the Park End, so have the room to completely redo that end the same way as we did our Main Stand and are currently doing the ARE. So, no loss of capacity during the build. Surely they could also improve the rest of the ground, and the fans would relish it too. I mean they were ecstatic when they thought they were staying at Goodison when we were on for moving to the park. They were banging on endlessly about how they were staying at and going to improve their "historic home" while we were moving to a "soulless concrete bowl." So I'm sure their fans would be ecstatic if they binned off the BMD soulless bowl and committed to enhancing the home they say they love so much.I'm sure it would cost far less than the vanity project they are currently indulging themselves in, and be easier to maintain too. Also, although they don't really need a bigger capacity, they could no doubt achieve 45,000 or so, which is more than ample for them, seeing as they virtually give away cheap tickets these days and have been doing half-season tickets for donkeys years.
