But that would actually be a sensible decision, and might prove that they might actually know what they're doing. I'm not sure I'd want that.



While binning BMD would obviously be a sensible move, would trying to to refurbish woodison actually be a better option than a more viable site, if they stayed there then they would either have to reduce capacity significantly or deal with a complete rebuild anyway that would probably end up being more expensive than building somewhere else. Can you imagine the fewm if they ended up with a capacity of 30k at most in a refurbed woodison.