Straight from Bargain Boos



I tried one of them when they were giving them away half way through the season.It promises much before you open it. Once open it fizzes for a brief moment. This has some inexperienced drinkers proclaiming it as one of the best drinks in its class. Unfortunately, its head goes soon afterwards as it quickly goes flat. The finish is deeply disappointing and leaves a rather nasty, bitter taste in the mouth.