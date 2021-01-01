If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Gwladys Nights and The Pit - Ground Full of Tears / Ain't Cha Got Some Boos
Kid Unthrown - NightmareT. Rex - I love too boo me
Kate Boooosh - The man threw the child at the player.
Crowdbooing?Baboooshka?Withering Shites?
Typical redshite media making up stories about Richy La leaving Everton. Hed never leave, he gets them.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]