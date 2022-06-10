Is he taking on Rudy Giuliani for the worst dye job?
The Fumin' League
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nevs Atomic Dustbin
KajaboobooBooing HeadsSystem Of A BooDillinger Boo PlanBoo Against The RedshiteOrchestral Boos In The ParkDaft BooFlaming Boos
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Depressed ModeTears for YearsThe Pretenders
