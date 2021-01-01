« previous next »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 08:32:45 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:37:04 am
Im pretty sure the band wouldve started the song as a homage to the venue rather than our fans in the crowd just launching into it mid set  :lmao


Imagine an event at Anfield being all about the team who play at Anfield!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:35 am
The relative proximity of BMD to the city centre might well be an attraction. And the riverside location might actually mean something to organisers and promoters of prestigious events, whereas it's irrelevent for football. But I don't think it would affect Anfield much.

Council regulations already restrict the number of non-football events we can hold, and it's quite a low number. I'm pretty sure we'll still be able to fill every slot

If BMD ever gets built the access issues will probably restrict how many non-football events they can stage. If they fill their quota it will just mean more events for the city, which is good all round.

What classic bands would want to play at the Bitter Bowl though?

The Poo?

The Red Hot Chilli Poopers?

Aeros***?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 08:39:56 am »
The Boo Radleys.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Maybe they could do one those Classical recitals theres as well.

Handballs Messiah for example.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
The Real People(s club)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 08:52:02 am »
If The Boo played in Woodison they could start with Boo Boo O Riley.hopefully they Wont be fooled Again.alright Im putting my coat on!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:56 am
The Boo Radleys.

A Day In the Life of an Evertonian, soundtracked by this band

Wake up

BOOOOO
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18207 on: Today at 09:13:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:53:41 am
A Day In the Life of an Evertonian, soundtracked by this band

Wake up

BOOOOO

Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18208 on: Today at 09:22:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

 :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18209 on: Today at 09:36:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

 ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18210 on: Today at 09:49:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

Not very often I genuinely laugh out loud. Well done.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18211 on: Today at 11:30:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18212 on: Today at 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

:lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18213 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18214 on: Today at 12:46:39 pm »
UB40 (well, UB35 years since a trophy)

"Red, Red = Whine."
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18215 on: Today at 01:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:56 am
The Boo Radleys.

Nice one... ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18216 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:38:46 am
What classic bands would want to play at the Bitter Bowl though?

The Poo?

The Red Hot Chilli Poopers?

Aeros***?


The Moody Blues
Bluetones
Boo Radleys
Deacon Blue
Eiffel 65

Dancing provided by Pan's People('s Club)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18217 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
I dont know whats more surprising, them offering Jonjoe Kenny a new deal, or him turning it down.

Tosun, Delph and he who shall not be named gone too, some value for money there!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18218 on: Today at 01:31:09 pm »
If they offered Kenny improved terms and he still turned it down that's quite something. In a way I'm surprised they didn't offer Delph a new short-term deal, as daft as it sounds. Lonergan offered an extension according to the Echo
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #18219 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:06 am
Woke up, got out of bed
Threw a child at Salahs head
LOL  :)
