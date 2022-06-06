« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 1001310 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18120 on: June 6, 2022, 09:30:18 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June  5, 2022, 04:26:37 pm
You mean like The Ataturk?  ;D
Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.
Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.
But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend  ::)

Thats why Stonebridge Cross was ideal.
Access to motorway, ample parking space, new infrastructure being developed to assist with the development of the area, plenty of land to expand. If they had chosen that site I reckon they would have been in by now, but Uncle Joe was selling the idea of an iconic stadium on the Commonwealth Games Bid, and I reckon Moshiri was thinking he was getting one like City or even better, like West Ham. Paid for by the taxpayer and a minimal rent.
It now has to be built on BMD, because the contractors have massive penalty charges payable if Everton Default. They had to start the groundworks or lose the lease. Moshiri is going to have to pay for it all at this rate.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18121 on: June 6, 2022, 09:59:58 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on June  5, 2022, 04:26:37 pm
You mean like The Ataturk?  ;D
Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.
Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.
But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend  ::)

Not just the Emirates but Tottenham too, i went to the NFL game at Tottenham last year, the area around the stadium doesn't cope well with nearly double the spectators of the old White Hart Lane stadium, roads are too narrow to handle the crowds, the nearest tube is a half hour hike, even though there's a station opposite the stadium it doesn't do well after matches/events.

 The train operator doesn't put extras on either before or after the match/event, in fact when i went to the NFL, there was train cancellations on that line nearest the stadium, the other nearest stations[Northumberland Park] is a good 15 minute walk away, all the buses go on diversion well away from the stadium after matches/events too

Tottenham is another of those stadiums built in an area without little consideration for the volume of traffic around the stadium before & after matches/events, BMD is going to be the same.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18122 on: June 6, 2022, 10:55:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June  6, 2022, 09:59:58 am
Not just the Emirates but Tottenham too, i went to the NFL game at Tottenham last year, the area around the stadium doesn't cope well with nearly double the spectators of the old White Hart Lane stadium, roads are too narrow to handle the crowds, the nearest tube is a half hour hike, even though there's a station opposite the stadium it doesn't do well after matches/events.

 The train operator doesn't put extras on either before or after the match/event,
There's the same problem with Merseyrail. Although there isn't a dedicated Anfield Station, both Kirkdale and Sandhills are walkable (and the latter has a bus service to/from the ground). But if you just miss a train after a night match you can, depending on your destination, end up waiting half an hour for the next one because they've switched to an infrequent evening service.
On the plus side the tunnel operators now schedule overnight closures to start after the crowds have dispersed. The fastest way to turn Scotland Road into a car park is to shut the Wallasey tunnel before the final whistle  ::)
« Last Edit: June 6, 2022, 10:59:31 am by LuverlyRita »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18123 on: June 6, 2022, 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  5, 2022, 10:17:46 pm
I want these relegated. With that in mind, I hope they are inconsistent but looking safe until after Christmas. The thing with these is they panic at the drop of a hat, then sack the manager. They usually do this with enough time left in the season for the new man to keep their noses above the water.

So we need them looking reasonably ok, then collapse near the end of the season when it's too late to sack Lumplard.

First six? Maybe win two, draw two, lose two. The fact they've only lost two will see them declaring themselves title contenders, again.

Sounds about right. Need Lampard clinging on till about February I'd say. Can't see them losing many players to the WC.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18124 on: June 6, 2022, 11:47:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on June  6, 2022, 08:58:30 am
Just shows his teammates think know he's is a prick aswell.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18125 on: June 6, 2022, 02:19:07 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  6, 2022, 08:58:30 am
Just shows his teammates think he is a prick aswell.
I've often wondered how the hell our guys can stand being around him when on international duty.  maybe they bribed Vini to have a go at him  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18126 on: June 6, 2022, 02:22:30 pm »
if the BMD every does get built (seems highly doubtful) and with the entry/exit problems they'll have -- can you imagine how fast it will empty out as soon as they go a couple of goals behind? 

it'll be worse than the OT 5-0 game.  it'll be like a lockdown game, players' voices echoing.  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 05:22:49 pm »
So the bestest defender ever of ever Mina is up for sale at 15 million..........................euro
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 06:23:32 pm »
Tarkowski signing on a free from Burnley. He should feel right at home at Goodison.

Looks like Uncle Uzi might have his sanctions lifted this year.

There'll be dancing in the streets around County Road tonight.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

« Reply #18129 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm »
MR MOSHIRI MESSAGE TO EVERTONIANS

Dear Evertonians,

Whilst there is no denying that it was an amazing night when we turned around a 2-0 half-time deficit to secure a sensational victory and guarantee a 69th successive season in the top tier of English football last season, it should not be allowed to disguise the fact that we have underperformed in what proved to be a very challenging campaign.

Mistakes have been made and for that I want to apologise to all of you. It has not been good enough and we need to do better. You have given us incredible support that helped us over the line when we most needed it, and we must repay that support and show that lessons have been learnt.

More than any other club in England, Everton is the Club of its people, its community and its fans, and always will be.

I am committed to securing the future success of the Club by delivering a fully-funded stadium that will underpin our status as a leading club. Our new stadium project at Bramley-Moore Dock has reached an exciting and landmark stage as it emerges from the ground, with the four main cores now in place.

Of course, the stadium alone will not help us achieve our objectives and we are committed to not making the same mistakes again including how we have not always spent significant amounts of money wisely.

During the 2021/22 season, the Board led a strategic review of our operations which included looking at working practices, our recruitment process and the whole structure of our footballing operation in order to clearly identify the causes of our under-delivery on the pitch. Many of the learnings have already been implemented.

The recruitment of Frank Lampard as our manager is one example. He was the outstanding candidate at the end of a robust and clearly defined process, demonstrating an ability to marry his technical skills with passion, intelligence, humility and in alignment with the values of our Club.

Other appointments such as Kevin Thelwell, our new Director of Football, Everton Women manager Brian Sørensen, Coach Educator Kevin Nicholson, the development of a technical board and the search for both a new Academy Director and an Under-23s Head Coach also reflect the implementation of findings from the strategic review.

Finally, we cannot forget the ongoing atrocity occurring every day in Ukraine. The response of the fans, the players and management and their support for Vitalii Mykolenko, his country and people who are still suffering because of this inhumane assault has been heartfelt and truly amazing. The Club has already made an important contribution to the Disaster Emergency Committees Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and I can confirm that we have offered a friendly match at Goodison Park to Dynamo Kyiv to raise additional funds to support the Ukrainians  details of this will be made available soon.

Thank you for everything you did to support your Club so brilliantly during such a challenging season. You did not deserve the frustration and fear that the season brought.

Your incredible support is never taken for granted and together we move forward.

Farhad Moshiri

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2642031
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18130 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm »
:lmao

And the only reason he wrote that? Because there was a piece in the papers asking where hed gone and why had he gone silent.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18131 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm »
Saw Moshi la trending on Twitter and was terrified he was selling up or something. But no, he's only apologizing for the past season and promises to do better next season etc etc

Panic over.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18132 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm


The recruitment of Frank Lampard as our manager is one example. He was the outstanding candidate at the end of a robust and clearly defined process, demonstrating an ability to marry his technical skills with passion, intelligence, humility and in alignment with the values of our Club.

:lmao

That can't be true.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18133 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm »
Wasn't Lampard their second choice until the fans kicked off? ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18134 on: Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm »
Quote
his technical skills with passion, intelligence, humility and in alignment with the values of our Club.
Losing?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18135 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
"I am committed to securing the future success of the Club by delivering a fully-funded stadium"

Is he indicating that he is paying for the stadium?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18136 on: Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
"I am committed to securing the future success of the Club by delivering a fully-funded stadium"

Is he indicating that he is paying for the stadium?
I intend to deliver an unfunded stadium that would be special even by their standards
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18137 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm
I intend to deliver an unfunded stadium that would be special even by their standards

 ;D

I just found it intriguing as there is to my knowledge, been no financial partner that has been aligned to this project.

Which would leave private investors? Or his own funding.....
« Reply #18138 on: Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
;D

I just found it intriguing as there is to my knowledge, been no financial partner that has been aligned to this project.

Which would leave private investors? Or his own funding.....
Everton sources suggest it has been and its agreed in principle .just got to dot the Is and cross the Ts
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18139 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm
:lmao

That can't be true.

"Robust process" ;D hasn't the man changed managers and countless other staff like socks during his ownership there,lately consulting blue wall graffitis and bedsheets for advice apparently.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18140 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
That robust process that involved Russian oligarch and all round bad guy Usmanov !
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18141 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm
I intend to deliver an unfunded stadium that would be special even by their standards
Funding without funding.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18142 on: Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Wasn't Lampard their second choice until the fans kicked off? ;D
Yes. Untill they were forced to consult the oracle that is the Bullens wall graffiti.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18143 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 pm »
That's a lot of words from Moshilad.

All he needed to say was "Yes, we were shit, but we hope to do better next season. KAGS."

He'd have had them eating out of his hand.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18144 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Fair play on offering a match to support Ukraine though .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18145 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
The words Lampard and humility do not belong together.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18146 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
Fair play on offering a match to support Ukraine though .

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18147 on: Yesterday at 11:00:51 pm »
Right back in the bottom three by mid-September you shithouses.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18148 on: Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
Fair play on offering a match to support Ukraine though .

I think the Ukrainian people have experienced enough terror without having to watch Everton too
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18149 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm »
The robust process of popping along to read the graffiti on the Bullens?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18150 on: Today at 12:06:46 am »
I hope this robust process of theirs leads to a subsequent bust process.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18151 on: Today at 05:13:38 am »
Quote
More than any other club in England, Everton is the Club of its people, its community and its fans, and always will be.

I know this is blue meat to the frothing, but the sheer arrogance of this statement is breathtaking.

More a community club than for example, Exeter City, owned by its supporters trust, and not a dodgy Iranian billionaire mate of a criminal kleptocrat?
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
