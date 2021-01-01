You mean like The Ataturk?

Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.

Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.

But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend



Not just the Emirates but Tottenham too, i went to the NFL game at Tottenham last year, the area around the stadium doesn't cope well with nearly double the spectators of the old White Hart Lane stadium, roads are too narrow to handle the crowds, the nearest tube is a half hour hike, even though there's a station opposite the stadium it doesn't do well after matches/events.The train operator doesn't put extras on either before or after the match/event, in fact when i went to the NFL, there was train cancellations on that line nearest the stadium, the other nearest stations[Northumberland Park] is a good 15 minute walk away, all the buses go on diversion well away from the stadium after matches/events tooTottenham is another of those stadiums built in an area without little consideration for the volume of traffic around the stadium before & after matches/events, BMD is going to be the same.