Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18120 on: Today at 09:30:18 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm
You mean like The Ataturk?  ;D
Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.
Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.
But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend  ::)

Thats why Stonebridge Cross was ideal.
Access to motorway, ample parking space, new infrastructure being developed to assist with the development of the area, plenty of land to expand. If they had chosen that site I reckon they would have been in by now, but Uncle Joe was selling the idea of an iconic stadium on the Commonwealth Games Bid, and I reckon Moshiri was thinking he was getting one like City or even better, like West Ham. Paid for by the taxpayer and a minimal rent.
It now has to be built on BMD, because the contractors have massive penalty charges payable if Everton Default. They had to start the groundworks or lose the lease. Moshiri is going to have to pay for it all at this rate.
Statto Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18121 on: Today at 09:59:58 am
Not just the Emirates but Tottenham too, i went to the NFL game at Tottenham last year, the area around the stadium doesn't cope well with nearly double the spectators of the old White Hart Lane stadium, roads are too narrow to handle the crowds, the nearest tube is a half hour hike, even though there's a station opposite the stadium it doesn't do well after matches/events.

 The train operator doesn't put extras on either before or after the match/event, in fact when i went to the NFL, there was train cancellations on that line nearest the stadium, the other nearest stations[Northumberland Park] is a good 15 minute walk away, all the buses go on diversion well away from the stadium after matches/events too

Tottenham is another of those stadiums built in an area without little consideration for the volume of traffic around the stadium before & after matches/events, BMD is going to be the same.
LuverlyRita

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18122 on: Today at 10:55:31 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:59:58 am
Not just the Emirates but Tottenham too, i went to the NFL game at Tottenham last year, the area around the stadium doesn't cope well with nearly double the spectators of the old White Hart Lane stadium, roads are too narrow to handle the crowds, the nearest tube is a half hour hike, even though there's a station opposite the stadium it doesn't do well after matches/events.

 The train operator doesn't put extras on either before or after the match/event,
There's the same problem with Merseyrail. Although there isn't a dedicated Anfield Station, both Kirkdale and Sandhills are walkable (and the latter has a bus service to/from the ground). But if you just miss a train after a night match you can, depending on your destination, end up waiting half an hour for the next one because they've switched to an infrequent evening service.
On the plus side the tunnel operators now schedule overnight closures to start after the crowds have dispersed. The fastest way to turn Scotland Road into a car park is to shut the Wallasey tunnel before the final whistle  ::)
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18123 on: Today at 11:24:25 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
I want these relegated. With that in mind, I hope they are inconsistent but looking safe until after Christmas. The thing with these is they panic at the drop of a hat, then sack the manager. They usually do this with enough time left in the season for the new man to keep their noses above the water.

So we need them looking reasonably ok, then collapse near the end of the season when it's too late to sack Lumplard.

First six? Maybe win two, draw two, lose two. The fact they've only lost two will see them declaring themselves title contenders, again.

Sounds about right. Need Lampard clinging on till about February I'd say. Can't see them losing many players to the WC.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18124 on: Today at 11:47:31 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:30 am
Just shows his teammates think know he's is a prick aswell.
