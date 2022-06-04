« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,771
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:37:38 pm
Great view of the woodpile there. But enough about Terry's Timber, what's that make-believe eyesore in front of it?

Something comparable to this, according to the Evertonians ...

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,771
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18081 on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 09:40:30 pm
Which part can't you access?

I ask because I go past this place every day and don't see how it can't be accessed.

Do you go with 50,000+ people at the same time?
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,588
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18082 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Something comparable to this, according to the Evertonians ...


The might have the river location, but we've got the Marina ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

naYoRHa2b

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,306
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18083 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
Do you go with 50,000+ people at the same time?

You've never even been down there but you think accessibility is an issue cos you've seen an aerial shot of some dirt and a mock up.

I ride past this place every single day and it's absolutely getting built and accessibility isn't an issue. Stop living in denial.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18084 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
Do you go with 50,000+ people at the same time?
50,000?  :)
Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18085 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
You've never even been down there but you think accessibility is an issue cos you've seen an aerial shot of some dirt and a mock up.

I ride past this place every single day and it's absolutely getting built and accessibility isn't an issue. Stop living in denial.

I used to work just down the road and you are having a laugh if you seriously think that one road will readily cope with a stadium full of people leaving at once, even once they get out of the fairly restricted area of the stadium itself.

As far as whether its getting built, there's a fair few examples round the city where building starting is not exactly the same thing as being built.  ;D
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18086 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 09:40:30 pm
Which part can't you access?

I ask because I go past this place every day and don't see how it can't be accessed.
The only access is to the east side.

Sewage works to the north, river to the west and another dock to the south.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18087 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
The only access is to the east side.

Sewage works to the north, river to the west and another dock to the south.

Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the sewage with you
MrGrumpy

  Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  RAWK Supporter
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18088 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Something comparable to this, according to the Evertonians ...



A 16,300 capacity stadium like the one in the photo would be about right for the Bitters.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Justice for the 96!

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18089 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
You've never even been down there but you think accessibility is an issue cos you've seen an aerial shot of some dirt and a mock up.

I ride past this place every single day and it's absolutely getting built and accessibility isn't an issue. Stop living in denial.
Welcome to the forum, Mr Moshiri  :lickin
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18090 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
A 16,300 capacity stadium like the one in the photo would be about right for the Bitters.
Too much red brick in that, lid
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18091 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
You've never even been down there but you think accessibility is an issue cos you've seen an aerial shot of some dirt and a mock up.

I ride past this place every single day and it's absolutely getting built and accessibility isn't an issue. Stop living in denial.

I have only looked at the aerial and satellite images of the area after several posters mentioned the lack of rail and road connections to BMD. To be honest, I was shocked by what I have seen. If you think that these communication lines can channel 50,000+ people in less than an hour, you know less about crowd management than Gerald Darmanin. Not to mention the complete absence of any parking in the area ...

Tesco tearaway

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18092 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm
You've never even been down there but you think accessibility is an issue cos you've seen an aerial shot of some dirt and a mock up.

I ride past this place every single day and it's absolutely getting built and accessibility isn't an issue. Stop living in denial.
The road couldn't even handle the crowds and traffic from the Heritage market on a Sunday morning.
There will be serious issues when there are 40 thousand plus people milling about around there.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18093 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
The only access is to the east side.

Sewage works to the north, river to the west and another dock to the south.

Here I am, stuck in the middle with poo.

Oops, Howard beat me to it!
GivePeasAChant

  Main Stander
  Posts: 78
  Liverpool FC champions 2020 (get in redmen)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18094 on: Today at 12:12:35 am
I know back in the day of the heritage market (Jarg tee shirt and trainer market) around that area, it was an absolute pain along that road by bramley moore and there was only few hundred people going there may have been bit more. I hope it gets built to be honest but if they fold because of it they'll be looking for someone other than themselves to blame.. Feel sorry for the shops, and some pubs  ;), in and around county road though lot of business gone on match days.
idontknow

  idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  RAWK Supporter
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18095 on: Today at 03:42:10 am
There's no intention of building it but the shouts about it give the PL enough  to continually give Goodison a free pass. It has always been a scam.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

moondog

  dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #18096 on: Today at 09:46:44 am
I have taken the small detour down to the dock road a few times recently and I can confirm that building works are ongoing at BMD. They are really building their stadium in that spot, it is quite certain. Even with just a few of trucks and ten men in hi viz vests, the traffic has come to a standstill. Once this is finished, if they do actually get to play there - getting in and out is going to be an almighty ballache - every single time they have a game I think that whole area is coming to a complete gridlock. They need to put the car park further away and encourage people to walk the last half mile. Definitely doesnt need another station, walking to Sandhills will ease the congestion better.
So cold,windy, smelly and constrained plus hard to get to, sounds ideal so long as you include the iconic riverfront location.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18097 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:46:44 am
I have taken the small detour down to the dock road a few times recently and I can confirm that building works are ongoing at BMD. They are really building their stadium in that spot, it is quite certain. Even with just a few of trucks and ten men in hi viz vests, the traffic has come to a standstill. Once this is finished, if they do actually get to play there - getting in and out is going to be an almighty ballache - every single time they have a game I think that whole area is coming to a complete gridlock. They need to put the car park further away and encourage people to walk the last half mile. Definitely doesnt need another station, walking to Sandhills will ease the congestion better.
So cold,windy, smelly and constrained plus hard to get to, sounds ideal so long as you include the iconic riverfront location.

Typical R/S naysayer. The wise heads on the board at EFC realise that the wind will blow away the smell.

So put that in yer pipe and smoke it, yer auld misery guts.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18098 on: Today at 11:20:25 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:46:44 am
I have taken the small detour down to the dock road a few times recently and I can confirm that building works are ongoing at BMD. They are really building their stadium in that spot, it is quite certain. Eventually with just a few of trucks and ten men in hi viz vests, the traffic has come to a standstill. Once this is finished, if they do actually get to play there - getting in and out is going to be an almighty ballache - every single time they have a game I think that whole area is coming to a complete gridlock. They need to put the car park further away and encourage people to walk the last half mile. Definitely doesnt need another station, walking to Sandhills will ease the congestion better.
So cold,windy, smelly and constrained plus hard to get to, sounds ideal so long as you include the iconic riverfront location.

I have to laugh, I avoid the roadworks shit show of Derby Road by using the Dock Road regularly. They can't even get the new traffic lights outside the 'stadium' entrance working effectively. It doesn't matter what time of the day or night I drive down there, they are always on red. No matter which direction I come from, they are on red. Even if I'm the only car on the road late at night, they are on red. I'm then sat there like a lemon waiting ages for them to finally go green.

I also have to laugh that the concrete bases on the lights are painted blue and white to pacify the blue quarter. I'm sure they'll still moan about there being a Red traffic light, though, and the fact the red light is at the top.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18099 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
loser club nothing to say nothing to do just a rabble and not the good kind

-10 bin them off

Please, God, you myopic prick with horrific largesse, see fit to relegate these every year until they're playing a derby with Chester twice a season for eight years

I'll let you off with some stuff if this happens

OUR FRANCINE down in the worst excesses of fat Cheshire. Send them off to the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18100 on: Today at 04:14:24 pm »
The pigeon is out of control - attacked Vinicius during training.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18101 on: Today at 04:16:43 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:14:24 pm
The pigeon is out of control - attacked Vinicius during training.
Unconfirmed reports are that Vincius laughed when Richarlison said he could play for Real Madrid.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18102 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:14:24 pm
The pigeon is out of control - attacked Vinicius during training.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:16:43 pm
Unconfirmed reports are that Vincius laughed when Richarlison said he could play for Real Madrid.
;D
Offline LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18103 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:48:01 pm

I dont live in Liverpool and have only driven past Bramley Moore Dock once. My comments are based on my experience of the Emirates Stadium in London on match day. The Emirates is within easy reach of two Tube stations and a mainline station. However, Arsenal supporting fans tell me that often the Tube stations will be closed on match days due to overcrowding. If Londons high frequency mass transit system struggles to deal with an influx on match days an unbuilt branch line has no chance.

The world has changed since Woodison and Anfield were first built. There is a reason why most new stadia are built in out of town locations.
You mean like The Ataturk?  ;D
Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.
Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.
But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend  ::)
Online Tobelius

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18104 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:16:43 pm
Unconfirmed reports are that Vincius laughed when Richarlison said he could play for Real Madrid.

 ;D He can't handle the truth.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18105 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:26:37 pm
You mean like The Ataturk?  ;D
Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.
Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.
But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend  ::)
I'd say BMD is even more hemmed in, access wise, than Goodison is. You can approach Goodison from all sides, but BMD only from its east side.

But anyway, they won't need to extend. They said it was possible to extend BMD if necessary, but it's never going to be necessary, is it. They only said that to appease the loons who were foaming at the mouth because it wouldn't initially have the same, or bigger, capacity than Anfield. The same loons who were willing to see their club bankrupt itself just to have more seats than us.  ::)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18106 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm »
Best fans in der werld lid  ::)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18107 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
Given their survival last year was largely down to their early results under Rafa, what do we think we want from, say, their first six games next season?  It has to be poor, but not so bad that it might get Lampard an early bullet.

I'd say we're probably looking at about 8 points?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18108 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:24:25 pm
Given their survival last year was largely down to their early results under Rafa, what do we think we want from, say, their first six games next season?  It has to be poor, but not so bad that it might get Lampard an early bullet.

I'd say we're probably looking at about 8 points?
I'd prefer it if they started the season on minus 12 points, and were still on minus 12 after 6 games.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18109 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:28:34 pm
I'd prefer it if they started the season on minus 12 points, and were still on minus 12 after 6 games.
What he said.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18110 on: Today at 10:06:55 pm »
Soooooo everything else just brushed under the carpet yeah.

Pigeons flare, them breaking all the rules with spending, just forgotten?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18111 on: Today at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:22:07 pm
Best fans in der werld lid  ::)
I wonder if they'll also continue their racist abuse of opposition players' families, pitch invasions, trashing away grounds, attacking police and passing buses on County Road, throwing flares into the away section, attacking opposition managers on the pitch and attacking houses with women and kids inside just because they support a different team? 🤔
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
