

I dont live in Liverpool and have only driven past Bramley Moore Dock once. My comments are based on my experience of the Emirates Stadium in London on match day. The Emirates is within easy reach of two Tube stations and a mainline station. However, Arsenal supporting fans tell me that often the Tube stations will be closed on match days due to overcrowding. If Londons high frequency mass transit system struggles to deal with an influx on match days an unbuilt branch line has no chance.



The world has changed since Woodison and Anfield were first built. There is a reason why most new stadia are built in out of town locations.



You mean like The Ataturk?Your comments about The Emirates are interesting because it reinforces my belief that, in designing modern stadia, too little thought is given to getting the crowd in and out. I include Wembley in that. Although the crowd control along Wembley Way and into the station after the match is fairly well organised, I never feel completely at ease with being hemmed in.Out of town locations require the right infrastructure to be in place. Outside the capital the public transport systems need serious investment. Even if you build a stadium which has good road access, it only takes one accident or break-down to screw up everything. Despite being dropped off (and therefore not requiring parking), I once had problems getting into Stoke's Britannia Stadium for a pre-season friendly after an issue cropped up on the A500.But getting back to Bramley Moore - it doesn't require much imagination to see problems with congestion and you can easily imagine that the Dock Wall will end up getting demolished because protecting the welfare of football fans trumps history. But it truly beggars belief that they're planning to move away from a site that is hemmed in to another one that is the same. Because if this truly is THE turning point and the start of the power shift, then they will be back to square one when they want to extend