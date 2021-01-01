« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 993620 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18040 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:58:47 pm
It's an absolutely terrible place to site a stadium. They've been so blinded, for some bizarre reason, by the fact it's next to the river. That's all that seems to matter to them. The fact it's such a terrible location for a ground, with the crowd numbers, transport issues, getting in and out etc, doesn't even seem to have been given a second thought by them.

I'm in that area every week, so I know what it's like. Apart from their "it's on the Mersey" cry, and a nice view of the Wirral on a good day, the location has very little going for it as a site for a major stadium. Hemmed in to the north by a massive sewage plant. Hemmed in by the river to the west. Hemmed in by a water-filled dock to the south and hemmed in by a listed dock wall, the dock road, and tight streets running off it up towards Derby Road to the east.

If they fill it, which they will initially and until the novelty wears off and the high cost of tickets puts many off, it's going to be absolute chaos getting in and out of there.

All that, just for a river view.
Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18041 on: Today at 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:03 pm
Funnily enough, I find myself wondering how Moshiri himself has been raising the capital to invest equity into Everton and get these preparatory works for their stadium going. Whatever he's worth these days we know it's not all cash, and now his dirty money pipeline to Uncle Uzzy will have been closed off.
Not to mention the pipeline to tax-payer subsidised money via the currently under-caution ex-mayor
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18042 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:03 pm
Funnily enough, I find myself wondering how Moshiri himself has been raising the capital to invest equity into Everton and get these preparatory works for their stadium going. Whatever he's worth these days we know it's not all cash, and now his dirty money pipeline to Uncle Uzzy will have been closed off.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18043 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:55:17 am
On a serious note. Been thinking about this for a few days. The one thing last Saturday showed, is that access to a ground is a vital factor in its safety. Given that there is a river on one side and a sewage works on the other, the only way into the site is from the Dock Road or from the city side which is a dock complex. Given that the dock wall is listed, I am struggling to envision 56,000 people getting in and out of that site.
I've thought the same every time I've passed the site. The M&S Bank Arena has decent access on 3 sides but it can be chaotic in the area after a concert despite a capacity of only 11,000. Bramely Moore is much more constrained and has a bigger capacity.
What happens in an emergency when crowds are moving away but vehicles (e.g. fire engines, ambulances) need access to the site?
A couple of months ago the area had to be evacuated due to concerns of a build up of gas when a pipe broke at the waste treatment works. Bad smells aside, what sort of other problems could their new neighbours present?
And what about rising sea levels? I assume the building is designed to cope but projections I've seen suggest the whole area could be under water by 2050. My match-going days are likely to be behind me by then but do the rest of you need to start saving for a boat?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18044 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:15:31 pm
Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.
I've actually seen that argument pushed with a straight face too.

They must have a weird perception of what a cruiseline passenger is. They must think they are young, programmable automatons all with a brand new memory chip inserted just as they approach the Mersey Bar. These automatons will then only become attached to what they see on the journey up the Crosby Channel and along the Mersey. They then go away, visit numerous other cites but only remember two hundred yards of dockland with their stadium on, then go home and support Everton for the rest of their days.

The reality being that most cruise passengers are middle-aged to elderly. Many couldn't give a rats ass about football. Those that do will already have been aligned with their own clubs for pretty much all of their lifetimes, and no amount of Everton showing a glimpse of thigh on the dockside is going to change that.

Even if one or two really had got through most of their lives without a football allegiance, I doubt the fleeting glimpse of yet another stadium is going to sway them towards the shite. Anyone that impressionable is just as likely to look up on top of the hill, see Anfield, a ground and a club they actually already know, then head off up there instead anyway.

But anyway, these tourists, if interested in football at all, are already aligned with football clubs elsewhere. They certainly aren't waiting until middle-age or pensionable age to chose some random club just because they saw a stadium near a riverbank.

I've seen Barcelona, Prague, Krakow, Lisbon, Amsterdam and loads of other places, but I'm still a Liverpool fan. I didn't become a Barcelona, Espanyol, Wisla, Cracovia, SL Benfica, Sporting or Ajax fan instead just because I saw their place.

Also, as you said, even if they somehow picked up a 'fan' or two on the strength of a tourist visit to Liverpool, they'd be hated, called all kinds of horrible names and driven out of town by their horribly backward support anyway.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18045 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:05:30 pm
My arl fella grew up around there and has said the same thing since it was first announced. It's going to be a nightmare getting in and out of.

That location wouldn't even be quite so bad if there was somewhere nearby they could build a car park and also to convince merseytravel to run buses down that way too.

There's a site on the corner of regent road and bankfield st that would be ideal for a car park, it was used as a storage site for the various companies fucking up the roads around town.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,677
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18046 on: Today at 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:21:42 pm
All that and the fact it will be for most of the year like sitting in a giant fridge freezer.  Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr

I wonder if they will tune the building so when the wind rushes through it will sound like booing?  ;D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18047 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:50:58 pm

:D

Remember though, he's not allowed bet on red.

Come to that, do Bitter Evertonians only ever bet on black playing roulette and when they go bankrupt, do they blame the RS?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18048 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:51:49 pm
I've thought the same every time I've passed the site. The M&S Bank Arena has decent access on 3 sides but it can be chaotic in the area after a concert despite a capacity of only 11,000. Bramely Moore is much more constrained and has a bigger capacity.
What happens in an emergency when crowds are moving away but vehicles (e.g. fire engines, ambulances) need access to the site?
A couple of months ago the area had to be evacuated due to concerns of a build up of gas when a pipe broke at the waste treatment works. Bad smells aside, what sort of other problems could their new neighbours present?
And what about rising sea levels? I assume the building is designed to cope but projections I've seen suggest the whole area could be under water by 2050. My match-going days are likely to be behind me by then but do the rest of you need to start saving for a boat?

I've driven past as the arena is emptying out a few times now, and that's bad enough. As you said, that has better access,lots of car parking, is not hemmed in, is not bottle-necked as far as I can see and has a fifth of the capacity of the proposed BMD.

I also use the Dock Road every Saturday night, and that had to be closed off when they held music festivals down there, and even on an ordinary Saturday it can be a pain in the backside getting through just because of the Invisible Wind Factory venue and a couple of other small venues along there. You get hordes of people blocking the road. Taxis and cars blocking the road with their hazards on. This is without a stadium nearby with virtually no parking and 40,000-52,000 people trying to get in and out.  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:02 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online LuverlyRita

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18049 on: Today at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:58:47 pm
It's an absolutely terrible place to site a stadium. They've been so blinded, for some bizarre reason, by the fact it's next to the river. That's all that seems to matter to them. The fact it's such a terrible location for a ground, with the crowd numbers, transport issues, getting in and out etc, doesn't even seem to have been given a second thought by them.
They see it as a sort of Sydney Harbour location with sunny skies, turquoise seas and water taxis arriving to taken them home - and all at zero cost. We see it as it is - which, as you say, is a terrible place to site a stadium.
I get the feeling that they're pinning all their hopes on this being the final turning point in their fortunes (having run out of all other options). Even if it gets completed, they'll be drowning in debt. The owner will still be the man who proclaimed that an aged Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie and Cenk Tosun were a "fab four" on a par with Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho and who's presided over a plethora of disastrous purchases. The chairman will still be the same person who screwed up the gold-plated gift that was the King's Dock, dragged the club through the Kirkby debacle, conducted an embarrassing campaign via lackies at the Clickbait Echo to share the use (but not the cost) of our Stanley Park Stadium and then proclaimed Walton Hall Park as their new home before sitting back and waiting for someone else (the Council?) to pay for it. As for little Miss Dynamite  ::) Granted, she's got an almighty gob on her ("The City's all ours" etc)  but she seems way out her depth in that job. I think that some of their fans acknowledge this and are screaming for new faces at board level because they think that's what's required to truly effect change. But too often they're drowned out by the seemingly gullible majority who buy the club's toe-curling soundbites and who constantly seek blame for their misfortunes from outside the club.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18050 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:21:14 pm
:D

Remember though, he's not allowed bet on red.

Come to that, do Bitter Evertonians only ever bet on black playing roulette and when they go bankrupt, do they blame the RS?
The chips in that gif that went on red 34 don't count.

Mind you, they'd just claim it was salmon pink or orange anyway, then claim their winnings.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18051 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:31:09 pm
They see it as a sort of Sydney Harbour location with sunny skies, turquoise seas and water taxis arriving to taken them home - and all at zero cost. We see it as it is - which, as you say, is a terrible place to site a stadium.
I get the feeling that they're pinning all their hopes on this being the final turning point in their fortunes (having run out of all other options). Even if it gets completed, they'll be drowning in debt. The owner will still be the man who proclaimed that an aged Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie and Cenk Tosun were a "fab four" on a par with Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho and who's presided over a plethora of disastrous purchases. The chairman will still be the same person who screwed up the gold-plated gift that was the King's Dock, dragged the club through the Kirkby debacle, conducted an embarrassing campaign via lackies at the Clickbait Echo to share the use (but not the cost) of our Stanley Park Stadium and then proclaimed Walton Hall Park as their new home before sitting back and waiting for someone else (the Council?) to pay for it. As for little Miss Dynamite  ::) Granted, she's got an almighty gob on her ("The City's all ours" etc)  but she seems way out her depth in that job. I think that some of their fans acknowledge this and are screaming for new faces at board level because they think that's what's required to truly effect change. But too often they're drowned out by the seemingly gullible majority who buy the club's toe-curling soundbites and who constantly seek blame for their misfortunes from outside the club.

I'm 100% sure that you are correct in thinking that they are pinning everything on this stadium. They simply have nothing else left. That's why I believe they are hell bent on getting it done even if it bankrupts them. They've made an unholy shambles of absolutely everything they've done for decades now. They're irrelevant and non-competitive as a football club, so they need something else in order to rescue their sense of self. If they can't do it on the pitch, they simply have to do something off it for the sake of their ego.

BMD is a classic case of all eggs going in one basket. Thing is, the basket is delicately balanced at the top of a cliff and could fall at any time.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18052 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:45:18 pm
I'm 100% sure that you are correct in thinking that they are pinning everything on this stadium. They simply have nothing else left.
They are the stereotypical bickering, incompatible couple who think that having a baby will 'solve all their problems'

In fact, they will both be knee deep in the smell of shit ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18053 on: Today at 06:33:08 pm »
Lets not forget Nortons which is facing seems to go on fire every other month. That happens on a match day it will be chaos
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18054 on: Today at 06:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:25:38 pm
They are the stereotypical bickering, incompatible couple who think that having a baby will 'solve all their problems'

In fact, they will both be knee deep in the smell of shit ;D

That's actually a good way of putting it.

Moshi and the board hate the fans, and the fans hate Moshi and the board. They've fallen out of love, but neither want the trauma of divorce.

They both decide that to solve all the bickering they will have a BMD.

Hmmmm....

As a counsellor, I actually know how this usually ends...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,296
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18055 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 06:33:08 pm
Lets not forget Nortons which is facing seems to go on fire every other month. That happens on a match day it will be chaos
It's ok. The Bitters love a good smokescreen.

Also, if the Pigeon is still there, he can throw some burning embers into the crowd and they'll all applaud him for it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18056 on: Today at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:38:18 pm
He isn't a oil state or russian oligarch. whats the point of him wasting his family money on these? i don't get it
He's been loaning them money, and then when it's obvious they will never be able to pay it back as they keep wasting it on an eternal series of Yannick Bolasies, he converts the loan to equity, thus increasing his holding. Buying by stealth lending, or loaning without loaning, if you like.

He started by owning a 49% share or something but must be pretty close to 100% by now.

I assume he's hoping that a big player will come along and buy the club for the cost of all his investment + profit. But while that was maybe possible at the start when money hadn't been wasted on buying Transfer Trophies and impressing Richard Keys, and he was still in line to get a free stadium due to the Commonwealth Games, or council corruption, those liners have now sailed.

I can't see what big player will be willing to pay nearly a billion for Everton and then lavishly fund a strategic sportswash. I mean they don't even have the same of the city in their club name, and selling to the world on the back of Everton Brow just doesn't have the same geographic and cosmopolitan appeal.

I guess he's in too deep with sunk costs to stop. He needs to be careful he doesn't end up with a sunk stadium.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #18057 on: Today at 06:49:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:15:31 pm
Yeah but when the cruise ships come up the Mersey , all the passengers will see the stadium and instantly become Everton fans. Although they wont really be allowed to as they were not born on county road.
You've been in a taxi recently haven't you? ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 