Honestly theyve lost there sense of what it means to come from this City and what this city stands for. If it means they can beat us with a stick over something like what happened last Saturday and align themselves with the rest of the little Englanders then theyll do it. Even though deep down they know what happened last weeks, couldve happened to anyone and couldve resulted in fatalities. There not far away now from calling us Bin Dippers like the Mancs. Utter scum the lot of them



they're weirdos, tie themselves up in knots trying to get one over on us. and touchy bastards as well. i was with one the other day - was revelling in the fact we lost the CL final. I just said I was proud of the lads for the effort they gave, had a fun season and the events before the final overshadowed everything anyway. they said it was our fault, typical scousers?? I said but you say none of our fans are from liverpool - they agreed and said they were from london and norway - i said if thats true, they did really well all getting into town for the parade!then they said the real madrid goal was disallowed because they change the rules for klopp - liverpool get all the decisions and everton get none. then i pointed out the numerous soft penatlies they got from their diving players, no punishment over financial misconduct and crazy delay on punishing richarlison after he'd played a big part in securing their safety. The bluenose lost their shit. delicate little flowers these lot. can't wait til they finally get relegated,