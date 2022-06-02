I can't even envision a 50+ thousand seater football stadium existing in a space that small. What is the surrounding are going to end up like. I feel if it's ever built it's going down in infamy for all the wrong reasons.
"If you build it, they won't come"
On a serious note. Been thinking about this for a few days. The one thing last Saturday showed, is that access to a ground is a vital factor in its safety. Given that there is a river on one side and a sewage works on the other, the only way into the site is from the Dock Road or from the city side which is a dock complex. Given that the dock wall is listed, I am struggling to envision 56,000 people getting in and out of that site.
Anfield is largely surrounded by houses with main routes of access, and yet getting near the ground in a car on match day is horrendous. Public transport is equally constrained by the road network. Getting away afterwards is a struggle despite the soccer buses because of the same factors that hinder traffic.
I know there are plans to build a rail link but I cant see that happening anytime soon given the time its taken to come up with any rational plans for St James station in the Baltic