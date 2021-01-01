Reckon the PL hoped to kick this particular can of words onto the EFL to deal with. They hate having to make any kind of decision that might reflect badly on the product. Equally, I think they preferred to leave it up to individual clubs to take action against Everton, rather than do it themselves unilaterally.



I reckon they want some kind of excuse before taking action. But seeing as they signed off on the accounts after monitoring Everton's finances for six months, it will look dodgy af to apply sanctions now.



The only time they took action was when they were forced to over Portsmouth back in 2010 because they were into administration and they still let them continue in the league as a bankrupt club for the rest of the season.There was some suggestion they showed some goodwill to Everton as they spoke out strongly against the Super League (seeing as they weren't invited).Plus the fact Everton fans are absolutely unhinged. The Premier League know what they'd be dealing with if they punished them. The PL social media pages have been bombarded with those corruption banners from Evertonians as it is, despite them letting them break rules with impunity.The EFL do actually enforce the rules and would have thrown the book at them, especially if they didn't go straight back up.