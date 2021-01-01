« previous next »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm »
Reckon the PL hoped to kick this particular can of words onto the EFL to deal with. They hate having to make any kind of decision that might reflect badly on the product. Equally, I think they preferred to leave it up to individual clubs to take action against Everton, rather than do it themselves unilaterally.

I reckon they want some kind of excuse before taking action. But seeing as they signed off on the accounts after monitoring Everton's finances for six months, it will look dodgy af to apply sanctions now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Was that formerly a boys and girls school combined?  My mum went to Calder High......

That´s right yeah! Originally it was Quarry Bank Boys School (where John Lennon formed "The Quarrymen"), which merged with Calder High Girls School. Eventually merged with a load of other schools.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:42:11 pm
That´s right yeah! Originally it was Quarry Bank Boys School (where John Lennon formed "The Quarrymen"), which merged with Calder High Girls School. Eventually merged with a load of other schools.
Ah posh then!

My grandad went to Collegiate I think, but he was the first head of Millbank college too.....
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:08 pm
Was that formerly a boys and girls school combined?  My mum went to Calder High......
Lsd?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 04:49:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:44:26 pm
Ah posh then!

My grandad went to Collegiate I think, but he was the first head of Millbank college too.....


It was and it wasn´t  :D. Had a pretty wide catchment area. All us posh kids from Aigburth, Allerton and Mosley Hill, and the not so posh kids from Toxeth, Wavertree, Garston and Speke. Made for a pretty interesting mix....
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 04:50:42 pm »
Fair play to Leeds for sticking with it. Shame they haven't seemingly got any other clubs on board.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:41:53 pm
Reckon the PL hoped to kick this particular can of words onto the EFL to deal with. They hate having to make any kind of decision that might reflect badly on the product. Equally, I think they preferred to leave it up to individual clubs to take action against Everton, rather than do it themselves unilaterally.

I reckon they want some kind of excuse before taking action. But seeing as they signed off on the accounts after monitoring Everton's finances for six months, it will look dodgy af to apply sanctions now.

The only time they took action was when they were forced to over Portsmouth back in 2010 because they were into administration and they still let them continue in the league as a bankrupt club for the rest of the season.

There was some suggestion they showed some goodwill to Everton as they spoke out strongly against the Super League (seeing as they weren't invited).

Plus the fact Everton fans are absolutely unhinged. The Premier League know what they'd be dealing with if they punished them. The PL social media pages have been bombarded with those corruption banners from Evertonians as it is, despite them letting them break rules with impunity.

The EFL do actually enforce the rules and would have thrown the book at them, especially if they didn't go straight back up.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:50:42 pm
Fair play to Leeds for sticking with it. Shame they haven't seemingly got any other clubs on board.

There was an article on The Athletic last week that said Burnley and Leeds had pledged to back the other, whoever stayed up.
