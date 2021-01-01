« previous next »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17520 on: Today at 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:44:13 pm
They're only reading RAWK because they are obsessed with us.
haha to be fair I find our lot who run over  there just as fucking pathetic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 08:01:00 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 07:05:27 pm
Leeds and Burnley are piling on the pressure  ;D

Leeds and Burnley have asked the Premier League to order Everton not to delete any data or communication relating to their commercial, sponsorship or transfer business.

Really covering themselves in glory at the moment the Ev.

There should be a fair few clubs actually motivated to beat them next season after all the cheating antics of their players and club and vile fan antics, after all these wins against teams on the beach.

How did the PL not see this coming? Unless they just thought they'd go down and be the EFL's problem. Whoever's expense they stayed up on are going to be fuming. To be fair Burnley have been screwed by a leveraged buyout but if they go down they could end up bankrupt and Everton have broke the rules.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 08:10:02 pm »
https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1527561241929056259

Why is Carragher being a shitbag to placate that little runt? Can't he call a cheat a cheat? Sky knobhead.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm »
We're still fucking fighting for this you know

Leeds and Burnley have to wait and see if the Premier League can find something, and I'd love it if they did, I WOULD LOVE IT
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 08:16:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:13:03 pm
We're still fucking fighting for this you know

Leeds and Burnley have to wait and see if the Premier League can find something, and I'd love it if they did, I WOULD LOVE IT

The Premier League are complicit in one of its members cooking the books. They're the ones at risk of legal action, so they'll double down if anything.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:10:02 pm
https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1527561241929056259

Why is Carragher being a shitbag to placate that little runt? Can't he call a cheat a cheat? Sky knobhead.
yep, seems like a 100% chickenshit response, like he's scared of offending the little twat.  he'd be better off waiting to think up a smart-ass response, than posting that crap.
