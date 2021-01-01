They're only reading RAWK because they are obsessed with us.
Leeds and Burnley are piling on the pressure Leeds and Burnley have asked the Premier League to order Everton not to delete any data or communication relating to their commercial, sponsorship or transfer business.
We're still fucking fighting for this you knowLeeds and Burnley have to wait and see if the Premier League can find something, and I'd love it if they did, I WOULD LOVE IT
https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1527561241929056259Why is Carragher being a shitbag to placate that little runt? Can't he call a cheat a cheat? Sky knobhead.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]