« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437] 438   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 952079 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17440 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Are you trying to get quoted on Gang Of Tossers again, Capon? 😊
haha
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17441 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm
They'll be raging at him. It'll be the snappiest they've ever been
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17442 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,043
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17443 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm »
Leeds and Burnley should appeal to CAS.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17444 on: Yesterday at 10:31:09 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17445 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm »
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17446 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
If they set off fireworks outside the Premier League offices itll make them ignore the letters an that.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17447 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
God damn it those degenerates and the kid there.

Its time to stop saying minority of fans. Their fans generally have a behavioural problem.


They've done the city proud they have, no wonder they have the theme for Z Cars as their song.


People looking on must see all that stuff last night and wonder what sort of place this is. The vast majority of their fans are decent and good supporters but they certainly have a large minority of horrors, usually with pitch side seats at the Colosseum.


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17448 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm
Leeds and Burnley should appeal to CAS.

They have to go through the proper channels first.

The first recourse will be a complaint to the Premier League. If that isn't fruitful, they can ask for Independent arbitration, which will almost certainly be an independent panel set up by the FA. Only then will they be able to go to CAS.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,463
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17449 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:45:21 pm
FHFHFGHHH" border="0

FGHHFGHFHFG" border="0

These are my favourite ever. Think I was nearly in tears the first time you posted these  ;D

I swear there was another one of the kid calling his ma a bitch or something but I might be making that up  :lmao

Edit: Only just seen it's on the last page ffs  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17450 on: Yesterday at 10:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:05:40 pm
The product was certainly tainted by last night's shameful scenes.


Of course they may decide that this is the time to stuff this lot behind the shed for the sake of the game's image. This going on against Stoke would not make the news.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17451 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it



Born not manufactured sums it up.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,800
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17452 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:06:12 pm
Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler
·
3m
Exclusive: Leeds and Burnley threaten to bring a claim for substantial damages against the Premier League and Everton believing the Merseyside club have seriously breached financial rules:


Martyn Ziegler
@martynziegler
·
2m
Replying to
@martynziegler
Leeds + Burnley wrote to PL on May 13 expressing concern that Everton have enjoyed unfair advantage despite racking up three-year losses of £371.8m - the permitted loss is £105m

Was always going to happen. There's already enough in the public domain that would have raised eyebrows. God only knows what the legal teams will know/suspect
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17453 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm
Born not manufactured sums it up.
The ironic thing is, he's the embodiment of manufactured.

At his age, you don't act like that unless you've been indoctrinated and groomed into the madness.

In all seriousness, I find it absolutely tragic. That poor kid hasn't got a chance in life if he's brought up to not only see such behaviour as normal, but even expected of him.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,935
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17454 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm »
cant get over that some of this lot are on Twitter comparing that pitch invasion with Kloppo celebrating that derby goal with Ali :lmao

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17455 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
cant get over that some of this lot are on Twitter comparing that pitch invasion with Kloppo celebrating that derby goal with Ali :lmao


Besides which Kloppo apologised for that and said he shouldn't have done it, he just got a bit carried away.

Meanwhile they're lionising their invasion, writing odes and songs about it and no doubt planning a movie
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,269
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17456 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
cant get over that some of this lot are on Twitter comparing that pitch invasion with Kloppo celebrating that derby goal with Ali :lmao

There's ALWAYS a 'but what about the time Liverpool...' as a first response whenever they're in the wrong over anything at all.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17457 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
They have to go through the proper channels first.

The first recourse will be a complaint to the Premier League. If that isn't fruitful, they can ask for Independent arbitration, which will almost certainly be an independent panel set up by the FA. Only then will they be able to go to CAS.

Is CAS the highest court they could go to?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17458 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
cant get over that some of this lot are on Twitter comparing that pitch invasion with Kloppo celebrating that derby goal with Ali :lmao
No doubt after reading the Andy Dunn page in the Daily Manc this morning. He mentioned Klopp "invading the pitch" in that very game.  :duh

You expect such brainless nonsense from Bitters, but less so from a professional writer in a national publication.

I don't think what Klopp did was either illegal or dangerous. He also never assaulted the opposition manager, intimidated opposition players or threw a flare into the away end. He never then celebrated by attacking police and trashing the local high street either.

Also, if it was so wrong when Klopp went onto the pitch, why did 20,000 of them decide it was just fine to do it last night? 🤔
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,935
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17459 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Besides which Kloppo apologised for that and said he shouldn't have done it, he just got a bit carried away.

Meanwhile they're lionising their invasion, writing odes and songs about it and no doubt planning a movie

exactly! And he was fined, which he was absolutely fine with as he knew he was in the wrong.

It was funny in the PC today that Kloppo actually congratulated Everton on surviving the drop. Im sure he called it one of the biggest nights in their history :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17460 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Is CAS the highest court they could go to?
It certainly used to be the case that one of the binding conditions of participation in any FIFA-recognised league or competition was that clubs could not take their league or FA or UEFA or FIFA to court. Any disputes could only be taken to CAS whose decision would be final.

I assume that's still the case.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17461 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Is CAS the highest court they could go to?

UEFA doesn't allow clubs to take legal action through the courts against fellow clubs or governing bodies. You have to go through the designated process. In theory, you could appeal a CAS verdict in the Swiss Supreme Court.

The caveat though is that UEFA cannot prevent players taking legal action. As we saw with the Bosman ruling. That could have massive ramifications.

There will be players who will be under contract who will suffer financial losses if they are relegated. A player taking legal action against Everton or the Premier League for loss of earnings could force the hand of the regulatory bodies. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17462 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Meanwhile they're lionising their invasion, writing odes and songs about it and no doubt planning a movie
This just in...

Vitai (Fwank) Lamparda
THERES a breathless hush at the Pit tonight
Three points to make and the match to win
A wooden ground and booing blueshite,
An hour to play and two let in.
And its not for the sake of a ribboned cup,
Or that on this match their season pegs,
But their Manager's words as he sells them a pup
Play up! Go down! and break their legs!


They refuse to use the next verse as there's too much red in it, lid

(with apologie to Sir Henry Newbolt, who I'm sure was a redshite)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17463 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
do" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17464 on: Today at 12:01:55 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:00:21 am
do" border="0
I wondered how long it would take you.  ;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,846
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17465 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,454
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17466 on: Today at 12:07:13 am »
hahaha i hope in time, Everton fans can come to fucking hate me like they do their own team
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17467 on: Today at 12:09:31 am »
In March Evertons CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, wrote in the clubs annual accounts: Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the club of the Covid-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020-21 financial year. The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 on Everton  which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m  covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict Covid-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic

I think this might be the crux of their argument, sort of along the lines of, we bought exciting prospect Sandro Ramirez for £9m, because of Covid his value fell from an expected £50m to a cut price free transfer (or something like that)

I suspect the lawyers will have to prove what everyone else knows, they bought shite and made them worse
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:04 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 12:22:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
The ironic thing is, he's the embodiment of manufactured.

At his age, you don't act like that unless you've been indoctrinated and groomed into the madness.

In all seriousness, I find it absolutely tragic. That poor kid hasn't got a chance in life if he's brought up to not only see such behaviour as normal, but even expected of him.



Unfortunately a mongrel aint gonna win Crufts.  Born  a Blue.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,395
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17469 on: Today at 12:50:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm

They've done the city proud they have, no wonder they have the theme for Z Cars as their song.


People looking on must see all that stuff last night and wonder what sort of place this is. The vast majority of their fans are decent and good supporters but they certainly have a large minority of horrors, usually with pitch side seats at the Colosseum.


Large minority?
49%... sounds about right to me.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,811
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17470 on: Today at 01:11:12 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:31 am
In March Evertons CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, wrote in the clubs annual accounts: Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the club of the Covid-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020-21 financial year. The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 on Everton  which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m  covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict Covid-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic

I think this might be the crux of their argument, sort of along the lines of, we bought exciting prospect Sandro Ramirez for £9m, because of Covid his value fell from an expected £50m to a cut price free transfer (or something like that)

I suspect the lawyers will have to prove what everyone else knows, they bought shite and made them worse

If you were going to base your COVID losses on a failure to generate money from transfer fees then you would have to show a past propensity for generating income from selling players. Everton have done exactly the opposite. The reduction in transfer fees has actually saved them money.   
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,465
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17471 on: Today at 01:34:08 am »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17472 on: Today at 01:36:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:31 am
In March Evertons CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, wrote in the clubs annual accounts: Losses of at least £170m are attributed to the impact on the club of the Covid-19 pandemic, with £103m of that figure coming in the 2020-21 financial year. The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 on Everton  which further market analysis has indicated could include an additional £50m  covers lost revenues, additional costs due to strict Covid-19 playing protocols and a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic

I think this might be the crux of their argument, sort of along the lines of, we bought exciting prospect Sandro Ramirez for £9m, because of Covid his value fell from an expected £50m to a cut price free transfer (or something like that)

I suspect the lawyers will have to prove what everyone else knows, they bought shite and made them worse
Even their CEO has a Tory name for fuck sake.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17473 on: Today at 06:28:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
There's ALWAYS a 'but what about the time Liverpool...' as a first response whenever they're in the wrong over anything at all.

If Liverpool ceased to exist then I think Everton fanboys (can't be arsed pretending it isn't that vapid anymore, they support a fucking bent corporation, may as well wear Pepsi shirts) would also cease to exist, some part would be missing

We are the huge, looming force, blocking out their blue sky. They wouldn't know how to define themselves.

Short of sharing the city with us they're, basically, a tinpot club of PL also-ran do-nothings, barely better than Stoke, no ethos to speak of, certainly nothing on the pitch you could describe as "the Everton Way"

What a joyless, rudderless club. No wonder many of the fanboys act like exaggerated cartoon hooligans. They wake up and feel fine normal good in fact then it all kicks in as you wake up properly: the fume, the blue mist, the hatred, the crap fucking lineage, the procession of failures, when your actual tradition is failure, your sporting tradition is failure, your perception of this sport is failure, and your demonstrated ability to interact with it is failure

They're like the Joker without Batman

Without us they'd still achieve fuck-all and fight about it, but without a designated enemy it would be aimless, riotous, you think they're out of control now? That's them with an enemy to kick against. The worst punishment for Everton - and why I largely want them to go down - is being stuck in a room with Everton.

It's easy being stuck in a room with Liverpool. You're with us or you hate us.

Everton in the 21st century have no positive identity, no swagger, no nothin'
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,401
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17474 on: Today at 07:33:59 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,401
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17475 on: Today at 07:40:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:11:12 am
If you were going to base your COVID losses on a failure to generate money from transfer fees then you would have to show a past propensity for generating income from selling players. Everton have done exactly the opposite. The reduction in transfer fees has actually saved them money.   

That is where the likes of Southampton have a case against Everton. They've done really well out of buying cheap and selling for huge profits going back years, Everton always do the reverse. Last profit I can remember was Rooney 20 years ago.
It's not just the relegated clubs who have a case, it's all clubs who play by the rules,including us, who have issues with the financial mismanagement of the bitters.

Burnley and Leeds should be right in the players ears over this saying we can't sue the PL but you can.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:14 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,269
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17476 on: Today at 07:52:09 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:28:22 am
Short of sharing the city with us they're, basically, a tinpot club of PL also-ran do-nothings, barely better than Stoke, no ethos to speak of, certainly nothing on the pitch you could describe as "the Everton Way"

Dogs of war, dive for free kicks and kick it up the big man. Basically going back to the Royle team of Big Dunc, Rideout and Hinchcliffe.

They're a poor man's Wimbledon from the days of Fashanu and Vinny Jones.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17477 on: Today at 07:54:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:11:12 am
If you were going to base your COVID losses on a failure to generate money from transfer fees then you would have to show a past propensity for generating income from selling players. Everton have done exactly the opposite. The reduction in transfer fees has actually saved them money.   
Exactly. The immediate response is to look at the profits they generated from transfers before COVID.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17478 on: Today at 08:02:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Besides which Kloppo apologised for that and said he shouldn't have done it, he just got a bit carried away.

Meanwhile they're lionising their invasion, writing odes and songs about it and no doubt planning a movie

Amazon documentary 'Bluemageddon' in the works,Michael Bay to direct it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,269
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17479 on: Today at 08:04:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:11:12 am
If you were going to base your COVID losses on a failure to generate money from transfer fees then you would have to show a past propensity for generating income from selling players. Everton have done exactly the opposite. The reduction in transfer fees has actually saved them money.

In the summer of 2020 they still spent decent money on a few players (and heavily increased their wage bill with the likes of Rodriguez). Why did they spend that money in a depressed market if they couldn't get sales they wanted?

In January they sold one player and then went out and bought 5, despite being well over the threshold of losses.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:45 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437] 438   Go Up
« previous next »
 