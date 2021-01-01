« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 949620 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17400 on: Today at 08:20:34 pm »
Imagine they do get a points deduction.

Imagine if theyre still relegated cos of it.

Itll be like they imagined that big party

Imagine
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17401 on: Today at 08:23:08 pm »
Happiest day of your life, I'd imagine?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:19:41 pm
Leeds had there own money problems back in Ridsdales day and suffered for it.

Yeah I remember the away end singing "Are you happy now Risdale" the season they got relegated from the PL.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:06:28 pm
They're Evertonians so I wouldn't worry about it, they'll probably have put it on someone else's back ;D
haha ;D
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 08:23:08 pm
Happiest day of your life, I'd imagine?
:D
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:34:41 pm
I feel so sad for that young child next to her. Face contorted with rage, giving the finger and telling an opposition player to ''fuck off.''

Indoctrinated into all that hatred and anger by so-called adults. What chance has he got in life? It's absolutely tragic.

Really sad isn't it

Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:22:11 pm
Fuckinghell, even the grannies are feral! What the fuck makes them think they can just attack opposition? They also tried it with Salah, they attacked Viera.

They are a fucking embarrassment to the city. Surely the pitch invasions with them two incidents (Im sure there are many more from last night too) should result in a minimum of a stadium ban?

I more in awe of chip pan head behind her.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it


There was about 5 kids all giving it loads in that clip
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it



I always thought Jay Spearing grew up a Red.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:28:06 pm
https://twitter.com/footbalifights/status/1527562240701960192?s=21&t=hMUF-XWwi33XDe8uQOulUg

wtf

God damn it those degenerates and the kid there.

Its time to stop saying minority of fans. Their fans generally have a behavioural problem.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it

dfgdgf" border="0
Look at the anger in his face. You can just tell hes a Blue
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it





Half sized hooligan?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it


Why is Pickford in the crowd?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Why is Pickford in the crowd?
Can't be Pickford, the bitter kid's arms look a normal size.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:58:57 pm
Palace fans are saying Eze backed away from two Blueshites, one waving a flare in his face.

Now that alone should result in punishment. Imagine if someone jumped out of the Kop and did the same to any opposition player in any circumstances. There would be absolute outrage and the media would be all over us asking for bans, stadium closures, heavy fines, points deductions etc...

Bitters would be camped up on their Everest sized moral high ground pontificating and condemning.
exactly
I'm just happy that Capon is happy.   ;D
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Why is Pickford in the crowd?

Talking of Pickford, did you see this? Reminded me of a certain Anfield derby ;D

Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:39:29 pm
It's all about who has more bribe money.

Seems more like city put more effort into their financial cheating, whereas with Everton have just gone, 'it was all covid's fault' to try and excuse a loss that's roughly their turnover for the year.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:06:38 pm
Talking of Pickford, did you see this? Reminded me of a certain Anfield derby ;D


Yeah thought maybe they were mates of Divock taking the piss.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
Really sad isn't it


It's tragic, Rob.

It's so sad for our City. This is their new breed. What kind of parent indoctrinates a child into that?

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:38 pm
I'm just happy that Capon is happy.   ;D
I think its the happiest ive ever been ;D
The FFP stuff is why I've been saying over and over that yesterday, and this season in general, may just be prolonging the inevitable. They've only been able to afford those losses because Usmanov, through Moshiri, has been kicking in money to cover it. Without that ability to cover those losses then they'll have to cut costs and if they have to sell Richarlison and/or Calvert-Lewin there's no guarantee they can replace them like for like. You'd actually expect based on their transfer history to spend any money they get poorly and that would be that.
