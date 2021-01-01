The FFP stuff is why I've been saying over and over that yesterday, and this season in general, may just be prolonging the inevitable. They've only been able to afford those losses because Usmanov, through Moshiri, has been kicking in money to cover it. Without that ability to cover those losses then they'll have to cut costs and if they have to sell Richarlison and/or Calvert-Lewin there's no guarantee they can replace them like for like. You'd actually expect based on their transfer history to spend any money they get poorly and that would be that.