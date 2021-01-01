Burnley were bought in a leveraged buy out, they are likely fucked as a football club if they go down. Leeds were out of the PL for 16 years and will not want a season at least out. With the huge amounts of money involved and the damage relegation can do, I cannot see them NOT taking this to CAS if they cannot sue the PL.



Well I hope you're right because something needs to be done. But no one in the media or football establishment will agitate for Everton to be sanctioned in any way. For some reason the establishment seem to have their back, as if they are the archetypal English club that needs protecting, or something. It's really weird.Historically I don't think any club has yet succeeded in using legal measures or arbitration against the PL, and won.