Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17120 on: Today at 11:10:53 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:50:23 am
You've only got to see the tweet from ped to see that it is. Even when they tell us how great it feels, there's still the comparison with us. As well as a bit of a nod to the those that don't understand stuff that their marketing lot chuck out.

Supporting the team is great, but they're not there yet.

It's true, even in their most joyous moments, their first thought is us.

Everything they do, they view through that prism and as long as they're obsessing over us, they'll be bitter. Even if they started winning trophies, I'm not sure they'd be able to just focus on themselves. They'd be clamouring to tell us that their FA Cup win meant more than our FA Cup win, rather than just enjoying the moment.

The inferiority complex is too deeply embedded for this 'achievement' alone to shake off. It would take years and years of being a competent football club before they could start thinking about themselves and not blaming Liverpool for their every failure.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17121 on: Today at 11:13:53 am
Might put some money on them going next season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17122 on: Today at 11:14:28 am
Something very weird about a pitch invasion when all you've done is qualified for a playoff final, and don't even get me started on the blues thinking it's a worthy response to staying in a league by the skin of their teeth when they've spent 500m to get here.

They really don't realise how comical they are.

As for that PED clown saying "we'll never understand it". He's fucking right there. If we ever found ourselves in that position I would hope we'd react with quiet relief and embarrassment. Then again avoiding relegation is literally all they've had since 1995. A sad life.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17123 on: Today at 11:15:10 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:13:53 am
Might put some money on them going next season.

You don't think £75m on Tammy Abraham will be enough to win them the league?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17124 on: Today at 11:15:34 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:14:28 am
As for that PED clown saying "we'll never understand it".

Yes because we're not shit.

Also - at what point is relegation actually not such a bad thing for fans. They'd win most of their games in the Championship - it'd actually do them good...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17125 on: Today at 11:20:27 am
Quote
Smirking all day here me

They are fumin weve stayed up. Fumin.

Had a browse of RAWK earlier and one lad stated during half time  I think this is the happiest Ive ever been .

A red who supports a team winning pots left and right, going for a quadruple, but its little arl Everton going down that makes him the happiest. If roles were reversed they wouldnt even be relevant enough to think about, let alone comment about. Fumin they are and its fantastic

Haha. Lot to unpack there.

Quote
No matter what they do this season, the double, treble, quadruple.....I wouldn't swap being me and all the crap Everton have put me through the last few months and all the years of pain, even for a second for their success.

So to any lurkers on here, remember that it is because of football rivalry that we don't want you to win anything. It isn't jealousy, it isn't wanting to be like you in any way, shape or form.

We're Evertonians

Your just a customer number


Amazing. Just amazing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17126 on: Today at 11:22:34 am
To be fair, if someone on here did say it was the happiest he's been at half time in that game, then he deserves pelters from them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17127 on: Today at 11:23:00 am
All of a sudden frank lampard is strutting around like hes the next Klopp.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17128 on: Today at 11:24:42 am
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17129 on: Today at 11:25:40 am

I actually forgot they were playing. I might have tuned in and had a wee laugh at 2-0, but i didnt even think of it. I watched a revival of a comedy sketch show from the 90s instead. Almost as funny as that lot.

Imagine a pitch invasion to celebrate avoiding relegation when you`ve spent half a billion to challenge for the champions league. Weird.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17130 on: Today at 11:26:34 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:22:34 am
To be fair, if someone on here did say it was the happiest he's been at half time in that game, then he deserves pelters from them.

Haha, aye.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17131 on: Today at 11:26:51 am
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 11:20:27 am
Haha. Lot to unpack there.


Amazing. Just amazing.


The lies they tell themselves to make themselves feel better. :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17132 on: Today at 11:30:28 am
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 11:20:27 am
Haha. Lot to unpack there.

Amazing. Just amazing.

He's right to be fair, we are fuming they're staying up.

Not out of 'rivalry' though.

Imagine you've got a great job that you love, makes you rich, you live in a big mansion, flash cars, fit wife, great kids, and a talking dog. But every day you have to walk past the nearest house to you, which is a shithole. Basically a slum, the owners have let it get into a right state. Whenever you walk past, they spit and shout at you. Tell you your Ferraris shit and their broken down Micra with human faeces in the glovebox is a lot better. All of their kids are horrible little rodents, try to smash your car up. Just a horrible annoyance that you can't avoid. You'd want them to move house wouldn't you? And not out of jealousy ;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17133 on: Today at 11:32:20 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:22:34 am
To be fair, if someone on here did say it was the happiest he's been at half time in that game, then he deserves pelters from them.
They deserve to be transferred to GOT
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17134 on: Today at 11:33:04 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:23:00 am
All of a sudden frank lampard is strutting around like hes the next Klopp.
Giving it the biggun when hes only survived one relegation fight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17135 on: Today at 11:35:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:31 am
Couldve easily escalated into palace fans invading the pitch to defend their manager. Wasnt invading a pitch an automatic life time ban. What happened is not acceptable, whatever the reason. And where the hell were the stewards.

Either they were joining in or away looking for bolt cutters.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17136 on: Today at 11:38:57 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:31 am
Couldve easily escalated into palace fans invading the pitch to defend their manager. Wasnt invading a pitch an automatic life time ban. What happened is not acceptable, whatever the reason. And where the hell were the stewards.

The stewards were joining in with the celebration.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17137 on: Today at 11:44:25 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:22:34 am
To be fair, if someone on here did say it was the happiest he's been at half time in that game, then he deserves pelters from them.
Agreed.
I'm not arsed they are staying up but would have found it funny if they went. Largely because of their hubris when they got taken over, and a little bit for when they were prematurely dancing on our grave under H&G. The bottom line is they spaffed a fortune to end up worse. Which by any measure is funny.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17138 on: Today at 11:45:50 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:44:25 am
Agreed.

I'm not arsed they are staying up but would have found it funny if they went. Largely because of their hubris when they got taken over, and a little bit for when they were prematurely dancing on our grave under H&G. The bottom line is they spaffed a fortune to end up worse. Which by any measure is funny.

No-one did though (from what I can see) so all a bit moot.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17139 on: Today at 11:48:44 am
I distinctly remember reading those words last night on the Prem thread.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17140 on: Today at 11:51:02 am
Quote from: daveypauly on Today at 11:48:44 am
I distinctly remember reading those words last night on the Prem thread.

:D ;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17141 on: Today at 11:51:33 am
Still think relegation wouldve been good for them!

A year with plenty of wins, probably ending up with a promotion night similar, if not better, to last night. Carry that positivity into the 2023-24 season in the Prem and build from there.

Now theyre looking at another painful season trying to grind out enough points to stay up with all the negativity and stress that has given them this season repeated all over again. And quite possibly 2023-24 in the championship.

They just havent thought this through ;D ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17142 on: Today at 11:52:21 am
A blue bus tours the City, met with flares.
No Trophy onboard...but nobody cares.
The fans, they gather outside The Brick.
Blue smoke on County Rd by now is thick!

Another escape from relegation was made.
Hence the victorious open top bus parade.
Their fans sang songs about staying up.
On how that's better than winning the Cup!

The 'Tour' didn't actually go about the Town.
It stuck to County Rd, 10 times up and down!
No winners medals for the players to display.
But their fans wouldn't have it any other way!

The bus driver then had to get more Fuel.
As his bus was now heading out of Liverpool.
So with that in mind he had a tank to fill.
Then set off for the main reception in Rhyl!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17143 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:10:47 am
Twitter:

Tonight was what football was all bout: Not trophies The pride and passion that entails of supporting your local football club. Nothing can put a price on the atmosphere that was shown tonight nor can anything be understated of what this result meant to everyone that bleeds blue.


Soa really important win and theyve managed to shoehorn some wild equivalency into the narrative.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17144 on: Today at 12:03:10 pm
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 11:20:27 am
Haha. Lot to unpack there.


Amazing. Just amazing.

I'm not sure that's quite the serve they think it is...

Yes, they've had their moment of relief and release, but it's in the context of being absolutely fucking woeful but just good enough to stay in the league. Even worse than clubs celebrating the 4th place trophy.

The most powerful person in the world can still laugh at an idiot. Funny is funny, whether it's at the expense of a rival or at the expense of someone entirely inconsequential.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17145 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:30:58 am
The atmosphere.. they were angrily booing their players at half time ;D
And having angry confrontations with each other on the concourse because some didn't look angry, upset and depressed enough.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

They've embarrassed themselves and shamed the City so much this season.

Celebrating such abject failure this hard is embarrassing beyond words.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17146 on: Today at 12:07:34 pm
Everton really are tragic.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17147 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 11:20:27 am
Haha. Lot to unpack there.


Amazing. Just amazing.
I am fumin'

I had money on them to go down at 33/1  :butt

I'll be backing them to go down again next season though I doubt the odds will be anywhere near as good.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17148 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm
Quote
"Seeing young kids under 10 years of age cursing and being abusive with their parents next to them was a joke."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61517333
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17149 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:31:36 am
Amazed that Vieras gotten grief, particularly after the scenes at the City Ground.
This country loves victim blaming.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17150 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm
Wonder what actually happened on County Rd last night, never seen a police presence like it, seriously if was like a major incident had occurred, 2 lines of cops with dogs about 100 yards apart, probably about 20 police vehicles scattered all the place blocking all the roads. It was nearly 1 in the morning when I was allowed to move my car.

Surely that sort of levels of policing was ott if it was just to keep the noise and celebrations down. I'm curious to hear from Merseyside Police why such numbers.

As for Everton staying up, yes I was a bit pissed off last night, but truthfully couldn't be arsed now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17151 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17152 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:45:36 am
Richarlison banned from Twitter for having a pop at Carragher.
He's a vile creature. Their Diouf.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17153 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:22:34 am
To be fair, if someone on here did say it was the happiest he's been at half time in that game, then he deserves pelters from them.

To be equally fair that person was Capon. He was probably planning photoshopping away for the rest of eternity. :D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #17154 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm
Seven men arrested over Everton post-match disorder

Quote
A large group threw bricks and bottles at a police car on County Road in Liverpool at about 23:15 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-61519054
