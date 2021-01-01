OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD



https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g



I know we've got fans from all over. They'll need some too if that stadium isn't going to sink them.But we've also got a shitload of fans who are as local as them who've seen us win the lot at the ground, but he must know that.He'll also know that as others have pointed out, celebrating staying up after the money that they've lashed around is embarrassing. Don't forget, they were happy to be "fuckin rich", to celebrate the power shift, to win transfer windows etc. All that led to was finishing below a team that was promoted for the first time in 80 years and battling it out with teams that have far smaller budgets than them.Maybe what he means is that for the first time in years, some games have actually had some meaning, just not the meaning they'd hoped for when they were spending money they didn't have.It's great seeing the about turns on kopite behaviour. Sadly for them, when for once they've had some attention beyond their fanbase, some of their players, fans and staff have made a show of themselves.