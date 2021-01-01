« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 423 424 425 426 427 [428]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 942879 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17080 on: Today at 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:57:11 am
Will their victory parade be on the same day as ours? That fan can lift up his mobile phone and show the video of him abusing Vieira.

I won't repost it as its vile, but GrottyOldTwats has several posters pointing out our parade is on the anniversary of a sad event of our history, and acting like it was some sinister purposeful move, and well you can imagine

I know it's only ever a section of the fan base, but with this club with the scenes yesterday it's not a tiny section. It's big enough for cars in the road to get harassed, and it's big enough for flags to be torn from your window. It's big enough for opposing managers to feel threatened enough to lash out.

Rotten club. They are the inverse. Negative people, Bizarro Club.

Celebrate achieving nothing, but when "your own city"  has a team that might even do the lot, retreat into villainy

They're a broken club. May this further year in the same league as us be as painful for them as it is glorious for us.


Riot Club FC -  Our Frank's Brawlers singing Stay Up to Go Down
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:16 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,374
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17081 on: Today at 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:31:35 am
I won't repost it as its vile, but GrottyOldTwats has several posters pointing out our parade is on the anniversary of a sad event of our history, and acting like it was some sinister purposeful move, and well you can imagine

I know it's only ever a section of the fan base, but with this club with the scenes yesterday it's not a tiny section. It's big enough for cars in the road to get harassed, and it's big enough for flags to be torn from your window. It's big enough for opposing managers to feel threatened enough to lash out.

Rotten club. They are the inverse. Negative people, Bizarro Club.

Celebrate achieving nothing, but when "your own city"  has a team that might even do the lot, retreat into villainy

They're a broken club. May this further year in the same league as us be as painful for them as it is glorious for us.


Riot Club FC -  Our Frank's Brawlers singing Stay Up to Go Down

c*nts aren't they?

The club has made it very clear that the morning will be given over to paying respect to those that died and their families. The parade is always the day after the final, we can't alter the date.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,801
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17082 on: Today at 09:39:50 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 08:05:25 am
Considering how low the government view us common people it wont be long till they cage us all up at football. No alcohol within 5 miles of the ground etc.

Fortunately football has become a middle class game with loads of tory voters. Johnson isn't going to censure xenophobic, racist , misogynistic yobs. He has to lead a party full of them.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17083 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:02:53 am
Its just an outpour of emotion, I doubt many planned to do it but honestly at 1-2 down with 20 mins to go it was probable they were going down.

To come back and win would've given them as good a buzz as they have ever had, do you honestly expect people to be celebrating then go 'ah but we only stayed up'

Everything is relative I guess is what I'm saying.

On another note, I am worried something is going to be done about these pitch invasions, they seem to be coming more and more common, and the Vieira incident is like the 3rd fan/pro bust up to happen too.

These type of idiots are going to ruin it for the rest of us.

Bring in a rule that its an automatic 10 point deduction if there is a pitch invasion of say 50 or more people. Youre never going to stop the odd dickhead getting on but if there was severe punishment like that you wouldnt get genuine fans going on the pitch and itd be cut out straight away.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,085
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17084 on: Today at 09:43:50 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:54:02 am
I got a barrage of messages last night from my daughter's 16 year old boyfriend who was on the pitch at Goodison, 1 of which was with his middle finger up at me. Whilst clearly unwise to stick the middle finger up at the 6ft 4" 47 year old father of your girlfriend, I did point out that he was celebrating avoiding relegation while I was preparing for a potential league title and European Cup win having already got 2 trophies in the cabinet.

I understand the explosion of relief but it does strike me that crowing about it probably isn`t the best way to go.

Sounds like a keeper.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,126
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17085 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
  • JFT96
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17086 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17087 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:50 am
Sounds like a keeper.
Was the finger he was sticking up at him on the end of really short arms or something?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,594
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17088 on: Today at 09:58:01 am »
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17089 on: Today at 10:02:08 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g
Come one; are you telling me you were NOT expecting the "This is way better than winning stuff" bollocks to come out? :lmao :lmao :lmao

"You may have your big days out at Wembley/Paris/Madrid etc. and you may have more memorable nights in one season than Everton has in its history, but the redshite has NEVER had an avoid relegation pitch invasion party so there!"
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17090 on: Today at 10:03:21 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g



Doing cocaine on the pitch at goodison. Stay classy Everton.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,143
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17091 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g

Oh yeah, I am sure the let off yesterday is like nothing I felt when Origi made it 2 in Madrid.

One of the dumbest tweets I have EVER seen.

Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 10:06:50 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g
Fuckinghell they are embarrassing.
He is right tho, we very likely will never see a relegation battle.
Logged

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • * * * * * *
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17093 on: Today at 10:08:35 am »
Everton and their fans are a massive embarrassment and should be ashamed of themselves!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,261
  • SPQR
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
I love the video of the soft lads confronting Vieria and then absolutely bricking it when he lashes out. He could have made mince meat of the three of them.

An absolute embarrassment of a club from top to bottom. A pitch invasion for staying up. I could understand it from the likes of Huddersfield or Nottingham next season, but them? And there's already talk of going for a European place next season.  :lmao
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,042
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 10:12:18 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g

Makes me wish we'd kept Hodgson. Imagine the atmosphere in the second to last game against Spurs, wondering whether we'd finally shake off Blackpool from our coattails.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:53:09 am
OH MY GOOOOODDDDDDDDD :lmao

https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1527439708288081923?s=20&t=NN9wUbZ4d4yfZlL3VqT05g
I know we've got fans from all over. They'll need some too if that stadium isn't going to sink them.
But we've also got a shitload of fans who are as local as them who've seen us win the lot at the ground, but he must know that.

He'll also know that as others have pointed out, celebrating staying up after the money that they've lashed around is embarrassing. Don't forget, they were happy to be "fuckin rich", to celebrate the power shift, to win transfer windows etc. All that led to was finishing below a team that was promoted for the first time in 80 years and battling it out with teams that have far smaller budgets than them.

Maybe what he means is that for the first time in years, some games have actually had some meaning, just not the meaning they'd hoped for when they were spending money they didn't have.

It's great seeing the about turns on kopite behaviour. Sadly for them, when for once they've had some attention beyond their fanbase, some of their players, fans and staff have made a show of themselves.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:50 am
Sounds like a keeper.

Arguably better than Pickford
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 10:20:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:12:18 am
Makes me wish we'd kept Hodgson. Imagine the atmosphere in the second to last game against Spurs, wondering whether we'd finally shake off Blackpool from our coattails.
Yeah weve fucking missed out there. Must beat winning titles and being crowned Champions of England, Europe and the world at the same time.
We need a relegation battle! Jürgen out!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,374
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:20:02 am
Yeah weve fucking missed out there. Must beat winning titles and being crowned Champions of England, Europe and the world at the same time.
We need a relegation battle! Jürgen out!

All we fucking get is this shite :no



Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 10:28:43 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:02:08 am
Come one; are you telling me you were NOT expecting the "This is way better than winning stuff" bollocks to come out? :lmao :lmao :lmao

"You may have your big days out at Wembley/Paris/Madrid etc. and you may have more memorable nights in one season than Everton has in its history, but the redshite has NEVER had an avoid relegation pitch invasion party so there!"

The best bit is the subsequent comments about Kopites not understanding the connection they have with their club...who they spent most of the season booing.  ;D
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 10:29:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:38 am
All we fucking get is this shite :no




Now, now. He is referring to the fact that the fans at Anfield never get to enjoy memorable nights...
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 10:30:08 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:12:17 am
I love the video of the soft lads confronting Vieria and then absolutely bricking it when he lashes out. He could have made mince meat of the three of them.

An absolute embarrassment of a club from top to bottom. A pitch invasion for staying up. I could understand it from the likes of Huddersfield or Nottingham next season, but them? And there's already talk of going for a European place next season.  :lmao

I sort of get (though dislike) the initial pitch invasion from an immediate sense of relief and release of tension. Confronting opposition players/managers is another matter and could take us down a path not seen since the 80s, though. The truly embarrassing bit of course, is huge numbers staying on the pitch and serenading an arms-raised, fist-pumping Lampard.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:28:43 am
The best bit is the subsequent comments about Kopites not understanding the connection they have with their club...who they spent most of the season booing.  ;D
They were booing the shit out of them about an hour earlier!!!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,042
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
He's right y'know, look at our shit pitch invasion compared to theirs

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17105 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:31:35 am
I won't repost it as its vile, but GrottyOldTwats has several posters pointing out our parade is on the anniversary of a sad event of our history, and acting like it was some sinister purposeful move, and well you can imagine

I know it's only ever a section of the fan base, but with this club with the scenes yesterday it's not a tiny section. It's big enough for cars in the road to get harassed, and it's big enough for flags to be torn from your window. It's big enough for opposing managers to feel threatened enough to lash out.

Rotten club. They are the inverse. Negative people, Bizarro Club.

Celebrate achieving nothing, but when "your own city"  has a team that might even do the lot, retreat into villainy

They're a broken club. May this further year in the same league as us be as painful for them as it is glorious for us.


Riot Club FC -  Our Frank's Brawlers singing Stay Up to Go Down

As I said last night it's a good job they're finally safe and can return to their stations of being the number one victims of Heysel. The entire thing makes me want to win it even more just so they can fucking cry about it.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,348
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17106 on: Today at 10:32:32 am »
I wonder if them seeing the benefits of actually concentrating on their team, getting behind them and supporting them, "kopite behaviour", will see them lose some of their bitterness?

Too much to ask for?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17107 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:38 am
All we fucking get is this shite :no




Shit isnt it. We dont get mass pitch invasions with fans running into the pitch and assaulting rival managers. We dont get our players throwing smoke bombs at us. Its shit.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,193
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17108 on: Today at 10:38:34 am »
Everton fans have made a pitch invasion, because they have avoided relegation, after spending £500 million on garbage. Let that sink in ...
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #17109 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
What time is their Open Top Bus Victory Parade from County Road to Rhyl?!😂😂
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!
Pages: 1 ... 423 424 425 426 427 [428]   Go Up
« previous next »
 