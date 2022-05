Not this season, I think. I read an analysis that PL will be doing the legwork, but the process takes time, and Everton are likely to be docked points next season.



Oh they'll get their points deduction next season. Same with any punishment for Richarlison and whatever they get for the pitch invasion. Add in Henry and Toney's families getting racially abused and it would be hard pressed for Everton to get some leniency in relation to crowd issues as its all in the public sphere and the incidents in the Forest-Sheff Utd/Swindon-Port Vale matches will still be fresh.But I do think Leeds and Burnley will sue this summer. Sheff Utd sued the PL three days after the season was done only for an arbitration panel to dismiss their claim for the PL to implement a points deduction over West Ham fielding Tevez.