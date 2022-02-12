« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
The word that sprang to mind was "gutsy", whereas, if they ever make it to Bramley Dock, the word would be "gusty".

Possibly also "rusty".
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:50:22 pm
Whats this?

Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Is it in doubt???

Edit just seen the story
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
The thing is, I can't see them picking up any points from their next 2 games. Crystal Palace and Arsenal aren't exactly easy fixtures, and the latter are gunning for Champions League football.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Have they written to the PGMOL yet about yesterdays game?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
Mostly speculation from me to be honest, but the Chelsea sale is in doubt which could (how likely I don't know) mean Chelsea folding / being kicked out of competitions if theres no sale by a certain deadline
Oh, right. Interesting. Cheers mate

On another note. All that money that Chelsea loaned from RA. Wasnt there some on here saying that theyll have broken FFP rules regarding spending if theyre taken over ? Has anyone in the media mentioned this at all?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
From ESPN


Everton 2-3 Brentford
Possible penalty: Foul by Ajer on Richarlison

What happened: Everton were 1-0 up when Kristoffer Ajer grabbed the shirt of Richarlison inside the area. Referee Michael Oliver allowed play to continue, and directly from that, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for bringing down Ivan Toney when he was through on goal.

VAR decision: The VAR, Darren England, advised the referee there was no clear and obvious error not to award a penalty. Also, it was decided there was no mistake in showing the red card to Branthwaite for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO).

VAR review: Taken in isolation, it's doubtful that the Richarlison incident would have been talked about quite so much. That it led directly to a red card for another Everton player brings it into sharper focus.

It's important to understand the VAR protocol, how and why decisions are made. When the incident happens, the VAR will begin a check immediately, and he will ask Oliver to describe what he has seen. Oliver told the VAR that he felt there was holding by both players (though obviously to a greater degree by Ajer), and for that reason there was no foul. If the VAR believes this description fits the replays, he will not advise the referee he has made a mistake.


The mere act of holding or pulling a shirt is not an offence; holding only occurs when a player's contact with an opponent's body or equipment impedes movement.

The still images of the shirt pull are far more damning than the video evidence, as the latter suggests the holding was not prolonged or that it greatly impacted Richarlison. It means that if the referee has seen the holding, it's highly unlikely the VAR will get involved to advise a penalty; at the same time, if Oliver had given a penalty it wouldn't have been overturned.

In the Premier League, which has a high threshold for interventions, it was decided that the referee had not made a clear error -- but many will disagree and believe the VAR should have intervened.

If the VAR had advised there should be a penalty to Everton, then the red card to Branthwaite would have been cancelled. It means Everton could have been 2-0 up with 11 men, rather than 1-0 up with 10.


As for the red card to Branthwaite, the VAR checked that the dismissal was correct but it was never going to get overturned. Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, that he didn't mean to foul Ivan Toney doesn't matter where a red card for DOGSO is concerned. As with the red shown to Arsenal's David Luiz at Wolves last season, even incidental contact that denies a clear goal-scoring chance will result in a dismissal.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:13:54 pm
The PL ha an agenda against them and wants them relegated. Which is why as far back as yesterday, Burnley had a soft penalty given against them. Its why Leeds had been given two red cards in two games recently too. All to make sure the grand conspiracy is upheld.. no hang on, its bollocks isnt it. Sorry about that.

If the PL actually had an agenda against them, then the PL would have handed out an appropriate punishment for their ffp failure and the fact that they didn't do so trumps any claims of bias against them, but they are too fucking think to notice that and whine about not getting penalties every time their divers dive.  ::)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
You can hear frank sharpening his crayons from here...
    • Join the fight - SOS
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:36:20 pm
If the PL actually had an agenda against them, then the PL would have handed out an appropriate punishment for their ffp failure and the fact that they didn't do so trumps any claims of bias against them, but they are too fucking think to notice that and whine about not getting penalties every time their divers dive.  ::)
Nothing that goes in their favour is ever taken into account when making up stories about everything being against them. They will cry about things we've done that they themselves have done, hypocrites the lot of them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
Nothing that goes in their favour is ever taken into account when making up stories about everything being against them. They will cry about things we've done that they themselves have done, hypocrites the lot of them.
You never get them at Anfield was what Lampard said and they all lapped it up, mustve had collective amnesia about the 2 very generous ones they did get.

No one calls out bullshit any more, the media just repeat the lines they are given.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Take note, Frankie. This is how you play and win against Arsenal.: Your top striker needs to have his front tooth knocked out, and that correlates to a win. Ok?
Now do it!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Everyone associated with Everton must be wondering how Newcastle spend 100m and are close to playing top 4 footy. Meanwhile they have spend 500m and are playing bottom 4 football.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Everyone associated with Everton must be wondering how Newcastle spend 100m and are close to playing top 4 footy. Meanwhile they have spend 500m and are playing bottom 4 football.

Their toxic fans at home when theyre losing are worth -10/15 pts every season

Its like the opposite of Anfield
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Their toxic fans at home when theyre losing are worth -10/15 pts every season

Its like the opposite of Anfield
Due to the recent derby and the increasingly disgusting behavior of so many of their fans, the topic of Everton has actually come up a few times with people I know. They aren't normally on our radar as a topic of conversation, but when they have just recently, every single person has said the same thing: Their fans are their biggest problem.

It's difficult to argue against that opinion too. It's all well and good adopting 'kopite behaviour' and actually getting behind your team for a few end of season games when you are shitting it over possible relegation, but where the hell is that support the rest of the season?

They're all patting themselves on the back after copying our bus welcomes and lobbing a few smoke bombs at passing cars carrying families of Liverpool fans, but where the fuck is their support all season when Goodison is a cesspit of booing and negativity?

It's crystal clear their home 'support' costs them points, and it's no coincidence they did better without their fans in the stadium throughout the pandemic.
    • Join the fight - SOS
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 12:35:29 am »
With Arsenal showing they are capable of shitting the bed in any pressure game, looks like they may be able to kick this can down the road for another season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I believe they can do it. I have faith that they can put just some simple feet wrong as per all season, one after another, and go from there from strength to strength until they manage to lose both games whilst creating a  rapidly expanding frenzy of rancor and bile that they can be truly proud of, team and fan base alike.

Many writing these off to soon with this "statistically unlikely" and "its gonna be hard Leeds need a win for starters" stuff. these fuckers could probably manufacture a points deduction somehow, they are that dire of a football team. Freaking holgate putting together a 3 match run where he played like an average prem defender instead of the worst one except his teammates is saving them at the mo. Thats it!

No way they win against cp. nope. even though Palace has the sun tan lotion slathered on and umbrella drinks ordered.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Viera has Palace playing decent football. Theyre entertaining to watch, but when the misery rocks up to play them I foresee some more red cards. Its all the misery has in their locker. Brutality, disruption and negativity. Theyre the Kryptonite of football. Their travelling support are like a bad smell oozing down to S London from Rhyll. I hope Palace smash them and delouse them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm
You can hear frank sharpening his crayons from here...
🤣

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:48:15 am
Viera has Palace playing decent football. Theyre entertaining to watch, but when the misery rocks up to play them I foresee some more red cards. Its all the misery has in their locker. Brutality, disruption and negativity. Theyre the Kryptonite of football. Their travelling support are like a bad smell oozing down to S London from Rhyll. I hope Palace smash them and delouse them.

It's at Goodison mate.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:45:58 am
It's at Goodison mate.

Aye. Not that it did them any good against Brentford.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:45:58 am
It's at Goodison mate.

Oops. thanks. :D I still want Palace to smash them. Our office is 50% Palace, 50% other teams. I guess the travelling Palace fans will need to be deloused afterwards to remove the stench from Woodison.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:55:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6zkL91LzCMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6zkL91LzCMc</a>

:lmao

I'd forgotten about that episode
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Toffeeweb is in full fume mode, mainly blaming us and the rest of the Sky Six.

Interestingly they were castigating Micheal Oliver for sending off Branthwaite ( I must admit some sympathy for the lad - imagine that happening to Rhys Williams last season when he was one of our only two fit centre backs?) and were mumbling that if it was St Virg nothing would have happened as it would have been explained away as a simple coming together.

The same Micheal Oliver who didnt send of Pickford for serious violent conduct. Some conspiracy.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Tony Snell just doing a piece on Merseyside about the Blackpool lad, with a rep from Rainbow Toffees. Great piece on how he hopes this will become a non story in the future if peoples attitudes change. To conclude the piece he then started moaning about penalties and sending offs, and about how they need to even themselves out in the last game.
I like Snelly as he has always backed the Hillsborough campaign, and he is usually quite funny about the perils of being a blue, but that was a moan too far, considering the racist abuse, and I even saw someone today saying they were mimicking heart attacks when Ericsson was taking corners.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Again, the decisions needing to even themselves is laughable considering Richarlison avoided a red card in the derby for his tackle on Henderson and for lobbing a smoke bomb against Chelsea. If he'd been sent off in the derby, he wouldn't have played against Chelsea, a match in which he scored the winner
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They are planning to target as many hotels around the city with fireworksimagine if this was us
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I'm pretty one eyed when it comes to us, think old style football echo match report. But even I will try and balance ones we perhaps got away with against the ones we didn't get. The majority of comments from blues paint Richarlison for example as someone on the receiving end of poor decisions without the slightest hint of acknowledgement of all the stuff he gets away with.

But they still go on about tackles that Gerrard put in decades ago, the Kuyt challenge, the one where Suraez went down the heels of one of theirs etc. But again will overlook some of the horrific challenges that have actually caused serious injury plus the ones were our players were lucky to escape injury.

Respect to the minority that try to apply a bit of balance.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:07:11 pm
They are planning to target as many hotels around the city with fireworksimagine if this was us
They'd be writing to the Chief Constable demanding action if it was us doing it.

When it's them, there is no boundaries on what they get up to. It's all fair game, apparently.  ::)

Rampant hypocrites.
