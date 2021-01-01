« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 925787 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:13:54 pm
The PL ha an agenda against them and wants them relegated. Which is why as far back as yesterday, Burnley had a soft penalty given against them. Its why Leeds had been given two red cards in two games recently too. All to make sure the grand conspiracy is upheld.. no hang on, its bollocks isnt it. Sorry about that.

 ;D Yep, it's bizarre, Richarlison got the winner v Chelsea too when he should have been banned for the assault on Henderson at the end of the derby. I know our officials are inept but even they wouldn't fuck up a conspiracy to relegate Everton that badly.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:15:54 pm
Going by their previous, if they're languishing close to the drop by Christmas, the Everton Board would probably sack him well before that happens anyway.

So he may well get them close to relegation, but it'll probably be someone else that actually takes them down.


I would agree because a drop to League One would be too much for them
Online SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 01:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:11:22 pm
Said it a while ago, that they'd survive on the final day by either 1 point or goal difference and I think it's gonna be something very close to that.

Sadly, Leeds won't win at Brentford and they'll go down.

However, the bitters will definitely lose some of their more important players in the summer - probably the snarling, sneering, diving tit Richarlison and quite possibly the bra-wearing wonder DCL.

I think Super Frank will take them down next season, I really do.
he'll leave as soon as he realizes that's gonna happen.

August, I imagine.
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:48:49 pm
;D Yep, it's bizarre, Richarlison got the winner v Chelsea too when he should have been banned for the assault on Henderson at the end of the derby. I know our officials are inept but even they wouldn't fuck up a conspiracy to relegate Everton that badly.

Gifted 2 soft pens at Burnley which should have put them well clear of the drop but fucked it. Gifted a nothing pen yesterday which put them ahead at half time. Avoided a raft of other cards for various assaults and constant dives.

The Kavanagh non penalty at Goodison they can have as that was a Manc ref screwing them over. Join the club.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
So whats going on with bird shit heads flare throwing ban?
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:17:08 pm
So whats going on with bird shit heads flare throwing ban?

League are going to ignore it, same with their skirting of FFP.

League bends over backwards for them all the time. Corruption.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 02:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:29:14 pm
League are going to ignore it, same with their skirting of FFP.

League bends over backwards for them all the time. Corruption.
its been 2 weeks hasnt it?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 02:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:41:40 pm
its been 2 weeks hasnt it?

Yes.
