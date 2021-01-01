I have the growing, sneaky suspicion the fair minded footy neutral out there, have taken to us a bit more lately. We are fun and fair to watch, never dull, and the only team capable of stopping the cheats boringly winning the lot season after season.
Meanwhile, the once 'poor plucky underdogs' across the park are seen as a joyless nasty bunch of dirty cheating fuckers with an axe to grind about everything that doesn't go their way.
Their behaviour on and off the pitch lately is disgusting, I reckon if the relegation battle goes to the wire, the majority of neutrals would be favouring Leeds or Burnley to beat the drop over that bitter shower of shite.