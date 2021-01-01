« previous next »
« Reply #16680 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm
They faced teams like Utd and Chelsea in best possible time, they could've gotten 1 point instead of 6.

To be fair, any time you play Utd is the best possible time.
« Reply #16681 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm
Leeds look the most likeliest to get relegated out of the three, but if Palace wins the next match, anything can happen.
If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who  are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams.  Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone
« Reply #16682 on: Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm »
Scumbag fanbase, how are they any different to Millwall at this point? Please god let them go down and never ever come back up, no-one will miss them.
« Reply #16683 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who  are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams.  Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone
Leeds have to win or theyre down. Burnley can escape with two draws from their last 2 games. I think theyve just done enough to survive and the majority of pts have come from the games no-one expected them to get anything from. I do think Palace will turn them over on Thursday night but just cant see Leeds winning on the last day as theyre far too inconsistent to put in a battling 0-1. Wait and see!
« Reply #16684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:36 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm
Leeds have to win or theyre down. Burnley can escape with two draws from their last 2 games. I think theyve just done enough to survive and the majority of pts have come from the games no-one expected them to get anything from. I do think Palace will turn them over on Thursday night but just cant see Leeds winning on the last day as theyre far too inconsistent to put in a battling 0-1. Wait and see!
Judging by the highlights, Leeds are battling, but obviously lacking quality in areas and any confidence. Bad feeling apparently between Brentford and Leeds, so seems Brentford will be up for it, but could be unpredictable and volatile. Palace will be Everton's biggest game of the decade since... today.
« Reply #16685 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm »
You could house a family of four inside Rondons shorts. Fucking massive.
« Reply #16686 on: Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm »
Just seen this shower of shit on MOTD.  What a bunch of diving, whining, dirty tackling bunch of c*nts.  For fucks sake I will sacrifice all required offerings to the football gods to see this turd flushed.
« Reply #16687 on: Yesterday at 11:39:47 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:33:33 pm
Just seen this shower of shit on MOTD.  What a bunch of diving, whining, dirty tackling bunch of c*nts.  For fucks sake I will sacrifice all required offerings to the football gods to see this turd flushed.
Lumplard has managed to make these even more repulsive. Now that's some feat.
« Reply #16688 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
United and Chelsea doing them a favour, keeping them up to spite us.

Fucking awful.
« Reply #16689 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
You could house a family of four inside Rondons shorts. Fucking massive.

question mark on thiagos shorts as well.. a lot of info
« Reply #16690 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:47 pm
Lumplard has managed to make these even more repulsive. Now that's some feat.

Manager of the year.
« Reply #16691 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
What a filthy cheating bastard of a player Richarlison is.....constant, blatant, shameless in every single game he plays.....and the blagging, shitstirring Tory prick manager of theirs has the nerve to cry about the shirt pull in the 1st half
« Reply #16692 on: Yesterday at 11:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:47 pm
Lumplard has managed to make these even more repulsive. Now that's some feat.
that's why they keep saying he "gets them".
« Reply #16693 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm »
I have the growing, sneaky suspicion the fair minded footy neutral out there, have taken to us a bit more lately. We are fun and fair to watch, never dull, and the only team capable of stopping the cheats boringly winning the lot season after season.

Meanwhile, the once 'poor plucky underdogs' across the park are seen as a joyless nasty bunch of dirty cheating fuckers with an axe to grind about everything that doesn't go their way.

Their behaviour on and off the pitch lately is disgusting, I reckon if the relegation battle goes to the wire, the majority of neutrals would be favouring Leeds or Burnley to beat the drop over that bitter shower of shite.

« Reply #16694 on: Today at 12:23:33 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
I have the growing, sneaky suspicion the fair minded footy neutral out there, have taken to us a bit more lately. We are fun and fair to watch, never dull, and the only team capable of stopping the cheats boringly winning the lot season after season.

Meanwhile, the once 'poor plucky underdogs' across the park are seen as a joyless nasty bunch of dirty cheating fuckers with an axe to grind about everything that doesn't go their way.

Their behaviour on and off the pitch lately is disgusting, I reckon if the relegation battle goes to the wire, the majority of neutrals would be favouring Leeds or Burnley to beat the drop over that bitter shower of shite.

wouldn't be so sure, eveyone i know, seen, heard, who has commented on the quad, and that's a shitload, want us not to do it with the exception of one person
« Reply #16695 on: Today at 12:30:41 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:23:33 am
wouldn't be so sure, eveyone i know, seen, heard, who has commented on the quad, and that's a shitload, want us not to do it with the exception of one person

Yeah...I don't mean they'll be backing us to win the lot and singing YNWA  pre match in front of the TV,  I just mean in a more general way in their views about us and Everton. Plus, I did say 'fair minded' neutrals, some fans will hate us no matter what, goes with the territory, back handed compliment and all that!
« Reply #16696 on: Today at 12:58:17 am »
I doubt your average neutral give Everton much of a thought at all.
