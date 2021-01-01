Leeds look the most likeliest to get relegated out of the three, but if Palace wins the next match, anything can happen.



If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams. Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone