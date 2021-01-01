« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 921721 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,211
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16680 on: Today at 11:07:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:57:19 pm
They faced teams like Utd and Chelsea in best possible time, they could've gotten 1 point instead of 6.

To be fair, any time you play Utd is the best possible time.
Logged

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16681 on: Today at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 10:53:59 pm
Leeds look the most likeliest to get relegated out of the three, but if Palace wins the next match, anything can happen.
If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who  are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams.  Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16682 on: Today at 11:09:53 pm »
Scumbag fanbase, how are they any different to Millwall at this point? Please god let them go down and never ever come back up, no-one will miss them.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16683 on: Today at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 11:08:53 pm
If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who  are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams.  Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone
Leeds have to win or theyre down. Burnley can escape with two draws from their last 2 games. I think theyve just done enough to survive and the majority of pts have come from the games no-one expected them to get anything from. I do think Palace will turn them over on Thursday night but just cant see Leeds winning on the last day as theyre far too inconsistent to put in a battling 0-1. Wait and see!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,518
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16684 on: Today at 11:28:36 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:22:22 pm
Leeds have to win or theyre down. Burnley can escape with two draws from their last 2 games. I think theyve just done enough to survive and the majority of pts have come from the games no-one expected them to get anything from. I do think Palace will turn them over on Thursday night but just cant see Leeds winning on the last day as theyre far too inconsistent to put in a battling 0-1. Wait and see!
Judging by the highlights, Leeds are battling, but obviously lacking quality in areas and any confidence. Bad feeling apparently between Brentford and Leeds, so seems Brentford will be up for it, but could be unpredictable and volatile. Palace will be Everton's biggest game of the decade since... today.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,953
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16685 on: Today at 11:28:37 pm »
You could house a family of four inside Rondons shorts. Fucking massive.
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #16686 on: Today at 11:33:33 pm »
Just seen this shower of shit on MOTD.  What a bunch of diving, whining, dirty tackling bunch of c*nts.  For fucks sake I will sacrifice all required offerings to the football gods to see this turd flushed.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 