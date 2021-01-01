They faced teams like Utd and Chelsea in best possible time, they could've gotten 1 point instead of 6.
Leeds look the most likeliest to get relegated out of the three, but if Palace wins the next match, anything can happen.
If they get beat by Palace and go into the last game being in danger of going down, then I think theyll be the ones who go. Arsenal away who are chasing a Champions League is the toughest of game for the 3 teams. Burnley are at home, so crowd will be up for it and Newcastle hopefully will be on the beach. Brentford away for Leeds isnt easy, but again hopefully Brentford will also be on the beach. Plus the racial abuse their players got today off the shite, then they might want to see them lot gone
Leeds have to win or theyre down. Burnley can escape with two draws from their last 2 games. I think theyve just done enough to survive and the majority of pts have come from the games no-one expected them to get anything from. I do think Palace will turn them over on Thursday night but just cant see Leeds winning on the last day as theyre far too inconsistent to put in a battling 0-1. Wait and see!
Crosby Nick never fails.
